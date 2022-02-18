NZD/USD Eyes RBNZ Next Week as Prices Rise for Third Week on Easing FOMC Bets

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Skips a Beat as Tensions Mount in Ukraine As Information War Heats Up.
2022-02-17 06:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-16 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on Ability to Defend Monthly Low
2022-02-17 20:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook Turns Negative Upon Hitting Resistance
2022-02-17 13:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Forecasts: Bears Brewing, Bullard Ahead
2022-02-17 15:00:00
US Earnings Update: Palantir Profit Disappoints, Walmart EPS Beat
2022-02-17 12:40:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Technical Forecast: Sudden Surge Places $1900 in Sight
2022-02-17 10:30:00
Euro Skips a Beat as Tensions Mount in Ukraine As Information War Heats Up.
2022-02-17 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
2022-02-17 17:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Elevated Despite Risk Off
2022-02-17 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Eyes Monthly Low After Failing to Clear 2022 Opening Range
2022-02-17 23:00:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-02-17 16:50:00
More View more
NZD/USD Eyes RBNZ Next Week as Prices Rise for Third Week on Easing FOMC Bets

NZD/USD Eyes RBNZ Next Week as Prices Rise for Third Week on Easing FOMC Bets

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, Fed, Ukraine, Oil, Iran, JPY - Talking Points

  • Asia-Pacific trade set for mixed open after Russia tensions sink US stocks
  • New Zealand Dollar gained vs USD after Fed rate hike bets ease further
  • NZD/USD bulls probe the 23.6% Fibonacci level as oscillators point higher

Friday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific markets may come under pressure today after escalating geopolitical tensions sent US stocks lower overnight. The Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) – a quasi-breakaway state within Ukraine – came under sustained mortar fire yesterday. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) stated that tensions seem to be easing in the region, according to its staff. The New Zealand Dollar appeared relatively immune to the risk aversion, with NZD/USD higher through overnight trading.

A pullback in Federal Reserve rate hike bets for the March policy meeting dragged the Greenback lower overnight despite the broader risk-off move. The chance for a 50-basis point rate hike – per market pricing -- has fallen sharply over the last week, with a 25 bps hike now seen as the most likely outcome. That sparked a bid across the Treasury market, dragging US rates lower and increasing the NZD’s yield premium.

NZD/USD vs 10-year US/NZ Yield Spread – Daily Chart

nzdusd vs us nz rate differential

Chart created with TradingView

WTI crude and Brent crude oil futures fell overnight as energy traders weighed escalations in Ukraine against talks in Vienna between Iran and the United States. Those negotiations are in the final stages, according to US State Department spokesperson Ned Price. An agreement would see the countries return to the nuclear deal abandoned in 2018, likely removing sanctions on Iran, allowing over 1 million barrels per day to return to the global market.

New Zealand reported fourth-quarter producer price data this morning. The producer price index (PPI) for inputs fell to 1.1% from 1.6% on a q/q basis. The PPI for outputs fell to 1.4% from 1.8% q/q. A drop in producer prices may help ease some inflationary pressures in New Zealand, currently at a 30-year high, but the data is unlikely to dissuade the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) from its expected 25 bps hike next week.

Japan’s national inflation rate on a y/y basis fell from 0.8% to 0.5%, below the 0.6% Bloomberg consensus forecast. A measure excluding food and energy prices fell to -1.1% from -0.7%. The Yen is slightly stronger against the US Dollar after haven flows pushed USD/JPY to a weekly low. The Nikkei 225 index was one of Asia’s biggest losers on Thursday, likely due to JPY strength, which disadvantages the country’s exports.

NZD/USD Technical Forecast

NZD/USD is probing the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level, which has held bulls back on several intraday moves over the past week. A break higher would open the door for a test of the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Alternatively, if prices shift lower, bears may start to chip away at February’s gains. The RSI and MACD oscillators are moving higher, showing bullish energy remains intact.

NZD/USD Daily Chart

nzdusd chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Silver Price Forecast: XAG Aims Lower as Market Confidence in Fed Improves
Silver Price Forecast: XAG Aims Lower as Market Confidence in Fed Improves
2022-02-17 05:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Muted on Rosy Jobs Report as Iron Ore Falls
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Muted on Rosy Jobs Report as Iron Ore Falls
2022-02-17 01:00:00
AUD/USD, USD/CNH Eye Chinese CPI and PPI Data After Wall Street Gains
AUD/USD, USD/CNH Eye Chinese CPI and PPI Data After Wall Street Gains
2022-02-16 00:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU May Target 1900 as Bulls Advance on Russia Threat
Gold Price Forecast: XAU May Target 1900 as Bulls Advance on Russia Threat
2022-02-15 04:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish