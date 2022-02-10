News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Rate Susceptible to Larger Pullback on Another Rise in US CPI
2022-02-09 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-09 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Price Pulls Back to Generate RSI Sell Signal
2022-02-09 23:00:00
British Pound Steadies Ahead of US CPI as the US Dollar Pauses. Where To For GBP/USD?
2022-02-09 06:00:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones Rises Before US Inflation Data, Will Straits Times Index Reach 2018 Peak Next?
2022-02-10 01:00:00
Stock Market Earnings – Disney and Uber Rise on Upbeat Corporate Results
2022-02-09 21:15:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast: Nearing Triangle Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-02-09 18:38:00
Technical Trade Setups: Gold, Canadian Dollar and S&P 500 Levels
2022-02-09 18:20:00
GBP/USD
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-09 18:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-02-09 15:04:00
USD/JPY
News
USD/JPY Loses Steam Ahead of US CPI, Key Levels to Watch
2022-02-09 18:02:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-09 18:00:00
AUD/USD Gains Alongside Dow Jones as APAC Traders Eye China Yuan Loans, US CPI

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, US CPI, Chinese New Yuan Loans- Talking Points

  • Asia-Pacific markets look primed to rise after US stocks gain
  • China’s new Yuan loans may hit the wires as early as today
  • AUD/USD is probing a key Fib level after third daily price gain

Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific markets look primed for a higher open this morning, fueled by risk-on trading overnight on Wall Street, with the Australian Dollar rallying through the night versus the US Dollar. A better-than-expected set of earnings from Disney and Uber also encouraged investors after the closing bell in New York. AUD/USD rose to its highest level since January 21.

Gold prices rose for a fourth day, aided by a broadly weaker US Dollar and a drop in longer-dated Treasury yields. A rise in breakeven rates also boosted gold’s inflation-hedging appeal, with the 2-year BE rate rising back above 3.2% ahead of tonight’s US inflation report. Analysts see the US CPI gauge rising at 7.3% year-over-year, according to a Bloomberg survey. A hotter-than-expected print could bolster already lofty Fed rate hike bets, which could push the Greenback higher. That would likely also temper the recent strength seen across equities, both in the United States and elsewhere.

Japan reported foreign bond investment data for the week ending February 05 this morning at -234.4 billion yen, down from the prior -120.6 billion yen reading. The producer price index (PPI) for Japan revealed factory-gate prices rose at a m/m pace of 0.6%, beating the 0.4% consensus analysts’ forecast. South Korea’s trade surplus fell to $6.06 billion in December, down from November’s $6.82 billion figure.

Today will see an interest rate decision from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cross the wires. Analysts see India’s central bank holding its benchmark rate steady at 4.0%. Australian building permits data for December will see a final update and private house approvals will also drop on the newswires. China may release data on new Yuan loans for January as early as this afternoon. Chinese banks are estimated to have issued 3.69 trillion Yuan in new issuances, a would-be record high, as the PBOC attempts to boost the economy amid a broader slowdown in recent months.

AUD/USD Technical Forecast

AUD/USD broke above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement before pulling back slightly overnight. Bulls will likely probe the level further today, with a break higher putting prices up against the 78.6% Fib and the falling 50-day Simple Moving Average. Alternatively, a break lower could put AUD/USD back toward the pseudo 50% Fib level, where prices faced a level of resistance last week.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

australian dollar chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

