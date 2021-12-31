AUD/USD May Rise on Rosy Chinese PMI Data but Omicron Fears Linger

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Setup: Recent Euro Respite May be Short-lived
2021-12-30 11:10:00
Santa Claus Rally Trumps Omicron Concerns - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-29 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fading Omicron Concerns Buoy Outlook
2021-12-30 18:15:00
Oil Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Crude to Avoid Bear Market as Supply Constraints Persist
2021-12-30 07:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2021-12-30 19:00:00
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2021-12-30 04:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Surrenders to a Stronger Dollar, Stocks Rise
2021-12-30 15:00:00
Gold Price Dips as Markets Make a Run to Test Liquidity. Will XAU/USD Make a Break?
2021-12-30 01:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Additional Bank of England Rate Hikes are on The Way
2021-12-31 00:00:00
Bank of England Hiking Cycle: FTSE 100, FTSE 250, GBP/USD, GBP/EUR Analysis
2021-12-30 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-12-30 20:10:00
Santa Claus Rally Trumps Omicron Concerns - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-29 19:30:00
More View more
AUD/USD May Rise on Rosy Chinese PMI Data but Omicron Fears Linger

AUD/USD May Rise on Rosy Chinese PMI Data but Omicron Fears Linger

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, China PMIs, Omicron, New Year - Talking Points

  • Chinese PMIs increase for December, reflecting elevated economic activity
  • Australian Dollar remains slightly lower after late-day Wall Street selloff
  • AUD/USD battles the falling 50-day Simple Moving Average in APAC hours

Friday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast

The Australian Dollar may see some upward movement versus the US Dollar after China’s manufacturing and services sectors expanded at a faster rate in December, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The non-manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) increased from 52.3 to 52.7, and manufacturing PMI increased from 50.1 to 50.3. That was above the Bloomberg consensus figures of 52.0 and 50.0, respectively.

The upbeat figures are an encouraging sign for the Chinese economy, which also has an outsized impact on global GDP growth. A pullback in energy prices likely helped fuel sentiment among PMI survey participants following an energy crunch in October. China’s industrial coal output increased sharply in November as numerous blast furnaces used to produce metals were put back online. A series of actions from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) likely spurred increased economic activity as well.

china pmis, china coal production

Market sentiment broke down late in the New York trading session overnight. The benchmark S&P 500 index closed 0.30% in the red after a late-day selloff, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index shed 0.38%. New York City shattered its previous daily record for Covid cases at 74,207. The United States saw sharp case increases across the country as Omicron continues to spread like wildfire.

A record increase in Covid-19 cases in New South Wales (NSW) – Australia’s most populated state – is causing concern among policymakers. That is despite NSW boasting a vaccination rate of over 90%, with cases through the last 24 hours soaring by 21,151, according to NSW Health. Victoria – Australia’s second most populated state and home to Melbourne – also reported a record 5,919 increase in Covid-19 cases. That increase coincided with hospitalizations increasing from 395 to 428, although those in intensive care fell. Victoria also has a +90% vaccination rate.

Elsewhere, South Korea reported a 3.7% rise in inflation for December on a year-over-year basis. That was slightly above the consensus analysts’ estimate of 3.6%, according to the DailyFX Economic Calendar. Later today, India will report its current account balance for the third quarter along with external debt. Singapore’s November bank lending data and the Philippines retail price index (Oct) will cross the wires. Trading volumes will likely be lighter than usual today, given it is New Year’s Eve. Markets in Tokyo are closed today.

AUD/USD Technical Forecast

AUD/USD is nearly unchanged in early APAC trading after prices hit a fresh intraday high overnight before trimming gains. The falling 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is providing a level of resistance. A move lower may see support from the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level after prices struggled to breach the level over the last week. If prices pierce the 50-day SMA, a move up to the 38.2% Fib level may be on the cards.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

audusd chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Natural Gas Forecast: US and European Prices Eye Weather and LNG Shipments
Natural Gas Forecast: US and European Prices Eye Weather and LNG Shipments
2021-12-30 03:30:00
NZD/USD Aims Higher on Broad US Dollar Weakness Ahead of New Year
NZD/USD Aims Higher on Broad US Dollar Weakness Ahead of New Year
2021-12-30 00:00:00
Gold Prices Cede Ground as Omicron Fails to Charge Breakeven Rates
Gold Prices Cede Ground as Omicron Fails to Charge Breakeven Rates
2021-12-29 04:30:00
AUD/USD Trims Gains as Wall Street Stocks Run out of Steam
AUD/USD Trims Gains as Wall Street Stocks Run out of Steam
2021-12-29 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed