AUD/USD Looks Higher Ahead of Busy Week as Sentiment Improves

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Stocks Forecast: Will Fed Increase QE Taper?
2021-12-12 16:45:00
Euro Forecast: ECB Facing Tough Decisions on Asset Purchase Programs
2021-12-12 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Oil Price Forecast: Signs of a Major Reversal Appearing
2021-12-11 20:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: More Upside Could be In Store
2021-12-10 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast for Next Week: Santa Coming to Town?
2021-12-11 12:00:00
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2021-12-09 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, British Pound, Fed, ECB, BoE
2021-12-12 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes FOMC as Falling Breakeven Rates Drag Gold
2021-12-12 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Stocks Forecast: Will Fed Increase QE Taper?
2021-12-12 16:45:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY – Big Week for GBP
2021-12-12 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 at a Record High and Dollar Awaits Breakout with Fed Decision Ahead
2021-12-13 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Is the Yen Contained for Now?
2021-12-13 01:30:00
More View more
AUD/USD Looks Higher Ahead of Busy Week as Sentiment Improves

AUD/USD Looks Higher Ahead of Busy Week as Sentiment Improves

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Risk Sentiment, Fed, Omicron - Talking Points

  • Australian Dollar may rise versus US Dollar as markets look set for higher open
  • Traders eyeing several high-impact data points this week, including AU jobs data
  • AUD/USD attempting to break above the September low following rosy week

Monday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast

Asia-Pacific markets look set for a higher open to start the week. The S&P 500 closed at a fresh record high on Wall Street Friday as the Omicron variant threat was set aside. Instead, traders are focused on monetary policy and this week’s Federal Reserve policy announcement, due out Wednesday. Traders are betting that the Fed will increase the speed of tapering asset purchases and perhaps even hint at accelerating subsequent rate increases.

This morning, New Zealand reported its performance of services index (PSI). The BusinessNZ PSI gauge ticked up to 46.5 from an upwardly revised 44.9 figure, suggesting the service sector continued to contract, but at a slower pace. Visitor arrivals for October fell -27.3% y/y, marking a bit of moderation after sliding -58.1% in the prior month. NZD/USD broke a multi-week losing streak on Friday, although the pair lagged behind its cross-Tasman Australian Dollar counterpart.

Japan released several data points this morning that were weaker than what analysts expected. November core machine orders and the Tankan fourth-quarter large manufacturing index crossed the wires at 2.9% and 18, respectively. The Japanese Yen remains near the weakest levels versus the US Dollar since early 2017. However, the Yen is deeply undervalued across various valuation metrics compared to most of its peer currencies. India is set to report inflation data this afternoon.

Later this week, Australia’s Westpac will report consumer confidence for December. Aussie Dollar traders are looking for an improved figure from November’s 105.3 print now that the economy is opening up following extended lockdowns through most of the year. Australia’s monthly employment report will follow later this week, with the consensus analysts’ estimate tracking at +200k for November. New Zealand is also set to report third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data.

AUD/USD Technical Forecast

AUD/USD is attempting to break above the September low at 0.7170 after prices made several intraday attempts to breach the level last week. The MACD oscillator is showing healthy improvements, with a recent cross above its signal line. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is tracking higher as well. A failure to pierce higher may result in prices retreating back to the August low near 0.7106.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

aud chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Eyes Channel Break. Chinese Stocks Set to Outpace on FX Reserve Ratio Hike
NZD/USD Eyes Channel Break. Chinese Stocks Set to Outpace on FX Reserve Ratio Hike
2021-12-10 00:00:00
Euro Forecast: More Downside Looks Likely for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
Euro Forecast: More Downside Looks Likely for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2021-12-09 19:30:00
Crude Oil Rose as Omicron Pfizer Vaccine Study Boosted WTI Outlook, Where to?
Crude Oil Rose as Omicron Pfizer Vaccine Study Boosted WTI Outlook, Where to?
2021-12-09 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Fundamentals Look Bleak But Upside Potential Lingers
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Fundamentals Look Bleak But Upside Potential Lingers
2021-12-09 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed