EUR/USD
Bullish
News
Euro Week Ahead Forecast: EUR/USD Bounce May Be Over Already
2021-12-05 04:00:00
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: DXY Primed Ahead of CPI Data
2021-12-04 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
News
Crude Oil Drops a 6th Straight Week Amid Extreme Volatility
2021-12-04 20:36:00
S&P 500, Crude Oil, Gold & More: Macro Technical Outlook
2021-12-03 14:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Yen, AUD/USD, RBA, USD/CAD, BoC
2021-12-05 16:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-12-04 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
News
Gold Makes Third Successive Weekly Decline As General Market Sentiment Whipsaws
2021-12-05 00:00:00
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Testing Big Level of ‘Hidden’ Support
2021-12-03 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
News
GBP Forecast: Omicron Adds Uncertainty to BoE Rate Rise
2021-12-03 17:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-12-03 16:06:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY. Where to For Yen?
2021-12-06 01:30:00
USD/JPY on the Cusp of Reversal as All Yen Crosses Yield to Risk Trends
2021-12-05 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD in Focus as Traders Await Omicron News, RBA

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Omicron, Risk Trends, RBA, ANZ Commodity Index - Talking Points

  • Risk-sensitive Australian Dollar in focus as APAC trading begins
  • Quiet event calendar leaves traders eyeing prevailing risk trends
  • AUD/USD starts week with small bounce above major resistance

Monday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast

Asia-Pacific markets are set to begin trading with a cautious tone following last week’s volatility. The economic docket is rather sparse today, which may leave prevailing risk trends in control. Last week, risk aversion gripped the broader markets as the emerging Omicron variant weighed on sentiment. Wall Street’s ‘fear gauge’ VIX index rose to its highest level since the pandemic started. Investors are continuously assessing the newswires to evaluate the potential threat the new strain poses to financial markets.

Preliminary reports suggest Omicron is likely more contagious and potentially less deadly, a combination that actually may bode well for the pandemic and possibly bring about its accelerated end. Britain reported over 100 newly identified Omicron infections over the weekend, and Denmark has nearly 200 cases. The United States has reported a handful of cases. Perhaps one positive side effect of the Omicron variant is the large increase in vaccinations that it seems to have inspired, with the CDC reporting the highest daily totals seen since May.

The Australian Dollar will be in focus for today’s session, with the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy decision set to cross the wires on Tuesday. Analysts expect the RBA to hold rates steady in its last meeting of the year. However, markets see a rate increase next summer, which is much earlier than the central bank’s forecast of 2024. Any hint that RBA Chief Lowe may be growing more hawkish may send AUD/USD higher. The currency pair has fallen for five straight weeks now and is currently at its yearly low.

The New Zealand Dollar has also performed poorly versus the US Dollar recently, with a pullback in some commodities weighing on the currency. New Zealand’s ANZ bank will release its monthly commodity prices index for November today. ANZ is also set to report job November advertisements for Australia. Elsewhere, the Philippines is set to report retail sales for October.

AUD/USD Technical Forecast

AUD/USD is trading slightly higher from fresh 2021 lows set last week. Major resistance from the November 2020 low sits just below the recently made yearly low. The Relative Strength Index is ticking higher from its most oversold reading since March 2020. MACD also appears to be moderating. If prices continue higher, the August low at 0.7106 may present resistance.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

