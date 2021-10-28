New Zealand Dollar at Risk as AMZN, AAPL Earnings Miss. NZD/USD Eyes Resistance

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Marks Largest One-Day Rally Since May on Hawkish ECB
2021-10-28 19:00:00
ECB Breaking News: EUR/USD Ticks Lower as Dovish ECB Holds Rates, Stage Set for December
2021-10-28 12:13:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-28 20:00:00
Australian Dollar Poised as Yields Roar and Oil Sinks. Will AUD/USD Get Going?
2021-10-28 06:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Amazon, Apple Earnings – Stock Prices Fall After The Bell as Numbers Disappoint
2021-10-28 20:30:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-28 20:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Nearing Long-term Trendline, Inverse Head and Shoulders Neckline - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-10-28 18:20:00
Gold Price Susceptible to Rebound in US Treasury Yields
2021-10-28 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Coils at 52-Week Moving Average
2021-10-27 18:01:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Preview: Outlook Report to Provide Fresh Update
2021-10-28 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • [corr.] (Asia AM) New Zealand Dollar at Risk as AMZN, AAPL Earnings Miss. NZD/USD Eyes Resistance *Brought to you in collaboration with @FxWestwater today #NZD $NZDUSD #AMZN #AAPL https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/10/28/New-Zealand-Dollar-at-Risk-as-AMZN-AAPL-Earnings-Miss-NZDUSD-Eyes-Resistance.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/YdeLcUldhT
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Unemployment Rate (SEP) due at 23:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.8% Previous: 2.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-28
  • (Asia AM) New Zealand Dollar at Risk as AMZN, AAPL Earnings Miss. NZD/USD Eyes Resistance *Brought to you in collaboration with @FxWestwater today #NZD $NZDUSD #AMZN #AAPL https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/10/28/New-Zealand-Dollar-at-Risk-as-AMZN-AAPL-Earnings-Miss-NZDUSD-Eyes-Resistance.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/SUd5AVQpe2
  • The Euro has established some range environments against the US Dollar and the Canadian Dollar. Can the Euro find support, or will the single currency head lower? Find out: https://t.co/UABHZsULJx https://t.co/Rt8NXaaie9
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: AUD/CHF, CAD/CHF, CHF/JPY $AUDCHF $CADCHF $CHFJPY Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/10/28/Swiss-Franc-Technical-Analysis-AUDCHF-CADCHF-CHFJPY.html https…
  • No vote today $spx https://t.co/0jS4Idau4H
  • WTI bounces sharply after achieving oversold status, price now eyeing the $83.50 level $CL_F https://t.co/Eaz8goERmH
  • Gold prices are edging higher towards the end of the month, bolstered by a wave of US Dollar weakness. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/SSx3UuWqns https://t.co/wA5JpdP821
  • RBNZ's Orr: - We are entering a different environment for inflation and rates $NZD
  • Here is a fun ratio of Tesla to Facebook. The EV maker is benefiting news that Hertz could as much as double its order to 200k cars to satisfy a deal with Uber while Facebook tries to hide its troubles with a name change. $TSLA / $FB https://t.co/xUBoWgJGRT
New Zealand Dollar at Risk as AMZN, AAPL Earnings Miss. NZD/USD Eyes Resistance

New Zealand Dollar at Risk as AMZN, AAPL Earnings Miss. NZD/USD Eyes Resistance

Thomas Westwater, Daniel Dubrovsky,

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, Wall Street, Tech Earnings, AUD/USD, RBA – Talking Points

  • New Zealand Dollar gained as rosy market sentiment boosted pro-risk currencies
  • However, dismal Amazon and Apple earnings offer sour tone for Friday Asia trade
  • Australian Dollar eyeing retail sales after RBA withheld from keeping YCC in check

Thursday’s Wall Street Session

The sentiment-linked New Zealand Dollar gained on Thursday as Wall Street tech stocks closed at a fresh record high, with the Nasdaq 100 index rising 1.15%. However, lackluster earnings from Amazon and Apple crossed the wires after the closing bell, which saw both stock prices sink in after-hours trading. That downside price action may extend into Friday’s New York session.

Despite the gloomy figures from Amazon and Apple, corporate earnings on a broader scale remain mostly positive. That said, other warning signs over the global economic rebound’s strength are coming into question. United States third-quarter GDP growth came in at 2.0% overnight, which was well below the consensus analysts’ estimate of 2.7%, and down sharply from 6.7% in the previous quarter.

The disappointing US economic data sent front-end Treasury yields falling, likely cooling hawkish Federal Reserve monetary policy expectations. This and the generally rosy mood on Wall Street weakened the haven-linked US Dollar. Meanwhile, the Euro outperformed its major peers in the aftermath of a more hawkish-than-expected European Central Bank monetary policy announcement.

Friday’s Asia Pacific Session Outlook

Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 futures are pointing lower heading into Friday’s Asia-Pacific trading session. This is weakening the sentiment-linked Australian and New Zealand Dollars. AUD/USD will be closely watching Australian retail sales after the RBA withheld from keeping the 3-year yield target in check yesterday. This has further reduced dovish policy bets, and a strong retail sales print could amplify that dynamic ahead of next week’s RBA rate decision.

NZD/USD Technical Forecast

Recent gains in NZD/USD have kept it around the 0.72 psychological level after the New Zealand Dollar broke above a bullish Falling Wedge chart formation. Negative RSI divergence has emerged, showing fading upside momentum. A turn lower may place the focus on the 20- and 50-day Simple Moving Averages. A bullish crossover emerged recently, offering an upside technical bias. Further gains may place the focus on the 0.7268 – 0.7315 inflection zone.

NZD/USD Daily Chart

NZD/USD

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater and Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst and Strategist for DailyFX.com, respectively

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices at Risk with US GDP in the Spotlight Before Upcoming FOMC
Gold Prices at Risk with US GDP in the Spotlight Before Upcoming FOMC
2021-10-28 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Eases on Iranian Supply Prospects, US Inventory Build
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Eases on Iranian Supply Prospects, US Inventory Build
2021-10-28 03:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Gains After Tech Stocks Rise on Wall Street, BoJ Eyed
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Gains After Tech Stocks Rise on Wall Street, BoJ Eyed
2021-10-27 23:00:00
Gold Price Chart Hints at Turn as Inflation Fears Crop Up on Earnings Calls
Gold Price Chart Hints at Turn as Inflation Fears Crop Up on Earnings Calls
2021-10-27 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Mixed