Chinese Yuan Forecast: USD/CNH at Key Technical Level After US Dollar Drops

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-13 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
Norwegian Krone Jumps as US Dollar Weakens Ahead of US CPI. Will EUR/NOK Break Lower?
2021-10-13 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-10-13 20:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Market Remains Vulnerable
2021-10-13 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
USD Lifted, Gold Dips on Upside Inflation Surprise
2021-10-13 13:05:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-13 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Rally Vulnerable to RSI Sell Signal
2021-10-13 19:00:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • New Zealand reports 71 new local Covid cases - BBG $NZDUSD
  • Singapore Dollar gains after mixed local GDP data & the biannual #MAS monetary policy decision MAS unexpectedly raised the currency slope of its target band (basically policy tightening as the central bank manages the exchange rate) Full story to come! #Singapore $USDSGD #SGD https://t.co/KNQTgejqjD
  • 🇸🇬 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Adv (Q3) Actual: 0.8% Previous: -1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-14
  • 🇸🇬 GDP Growth Rate YoY Adv (Q3) Actual: 6.5% Expected: 6.6% Previous: 15.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-14
  • 🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (09/OCT) Actual: ¥139.8B Previous: ¥1194.5B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-13
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Bowman Speech due at 00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-14
  • Heads Up:🇸🇬 GDP Growth Rate YoY Adv (Q3) due at 00:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 6.6% Previous: 14.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-14
  • Heads Up:🇸🇬 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Adv (Q3) due at 00:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -1.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-14
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (09/OCT) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: ¥1189.4B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-13
  • The British Pound has bounced off its low against USD while it’s trapped in wide ranges against the EUR and CHF. How long will GBP be tied to its Continental Europe constituents? Find out here:https://t.co/xs3EMWWIom https://t.co/YFyhT7maon
Chinese Yuan Forecast: USD/CNH at Key Technical Level After US Dollar Drops

Chinese Yuan Forecast: USD/CNH at Key Technical Level After US Dollar Drops

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Chinese Yuan, USD/CNH, Australia Jobs Report, Chinese Inflation – Talking Points

  • US Dollar drops, Yuan rises despite a better-than-expected US CPI print
  • Australian jobs data, Chinese inflation and factory gate prices in focus
  • USD/CNH pierces Symmetrical Triangle support, will prices breakdown?

Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast

The Chinese Yuan gained versus the US Dollar overnight, with USD/CNH dropping to its lowest level since September 16 after a stronger-than-expected US inflation report. The consumer price index (CPI) print for September crossed the wires at 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. That matches the highest levels seen in over a decade. Longer-dated Treasury yields pulled back on the news, although the more rate-sensitive 2- and 5-year yields moved higher.

The Greenback fell despite the rise on the short end of the yield curve. The Federal Reserve’s September meeting minutes released early this morning showed that members are in favor of starting balance sheet growth tapering this year. Several members noted a more aggressive tapering cycle may be warranted. This, along with the higher inflation print, most likely locks in the coming taper cycle outside of an unforeseen economic shock.

Meanwhile, commodities are moving higher across steel and energy products. The softer US Dollar is helping underpin prices, although crude oil is seeing some relative weakness. Gold and copper made strong gains, rising around 2% and 4%, respectively. Uranium prices saw a second day of strong gains, and lumber futures gained over 5%.

The Australian Dollar will come under the spotlight today, with Australia’s September jobs report due to cross the wires at 00:30 GMT. Analysts expect to see a loss of 137.5k jobs, according to a Bloomberg survey. Traders may look past the data, however, given the country was still under widespread lockdowns during the recording month.

Chinese inflation data for September is due out later in the day at 01:30 GMT. The year-over-year figure is expected to drop at 0.9%, which would be a 0.1% gain from the August print. Factory gate prices will be released concurrently, with the producer price index (PPI) set to see a 10.5% y/y increase. That would be a significant rise from August when factory input prices rose at a 9.5% y/y rate.

The Yuan may look past a surprise relative to expectations, however, and instead focus on rising tensions with the United States. The US Trade Representative (USTR) is considering additional tariffs on Beijing. A public comment period was opened by the USTR over section 301 product exclusions for select goods from China. A series of tariffs were put in place against China in 2018 over Beijing’s practices being burdensome against US commerce.

USD/CNH Technical Forecast

USD/CNH broke below the support level of a Symmetrical Triangle, which has been in place since the May swing low. That was the lowest level since 2018 for the pair. MACD is accelerating to the downside, away from its signal line. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also moving lower. Downside momentum may pickup through today’s session given the technical break.

USD/CNH Daily Chart

usd-cnh chart, yuan, westwater

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower on US CPI, FOMC Minutes
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower on US CPI, FOMC Minutes
2021-10-13 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Faces Tough Path Despite Economic Growth Woes
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Faces Tough Path Despite Economic Growth Woes
2021-10-13 02:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Momentum Wanes as Jobs Data Nears
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Momentum Wanes as Jobs Data Nears
2021-10-12 23:00:00
Crude Oil, Coal Forecast: Prices Supported by Tightening Supply Outlook
Crude Oil, Coal Forecast: Prices Supported by Tightening Supply Outlook
2021-10-12 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CNH
USDOLLAR