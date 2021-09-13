New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Trades Cautiously Ahead of Q2 GDP Data

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-09-13 16:07:00
US Dollar Drop Slows, Will Gains Resume? EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2021-09-12 10:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC Report, California Recall Election
2021-09-12 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-09-13 00:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC Report, California Recall Election
2021-09-12 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Plunge Searches for Support- XAU/USD Levels
2021-09-13 17:30:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-09-13 16:07:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting due at 00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-14
  • Traders focus a lot of their energy on spotting the perfect time to enter a trade. While this is important, it is ultimately where traders choose to exit trades that will determine success. Learn about the three types of trading exit strategies here: https://t.co/muYkTNXH7s https://t.co/Xf2MROwIY3
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: US Dollar Moves Lower as US Federal Budget Deficit Totals $171B in August $USD $DXY Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/09/13/US-Dollar-Moves-Lower-as-US-Federal-Budget-Deficit-Totals-171B-in-August.html ht…
  • Key Week for Bond Yields with US CPI on Tap, #NASDAQ and $IEF at Risk of a Downswing? #trading https://t.co/2lDJiaKzz5
  • After holding above 80.75 earlier in the session, AUD/JPY has traded back above its 50-day moving average $AUDJPY https://t.co/bXe5og3yqJ
  • The 10-year US Treasury yield has moved aimlessly during the first two weeks of September. Despite the recent lack of direction, long-term rates are likely to run higher over the medium term. Get your market update from @DColmanFX here:https://t.co/GQ8QzQMuB1 https://t.co/lZire72x3l
  • GBP/USD trading just shy of 1.3840 following a brief dip below 1.38 earlier in the session $GBPUSD https://t.co/jPgOqDXp6P
  • The turn through the middle of September promises another week of important data releases, with ten ‘high’ rated events on the DailyFX Economic Calendar. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/jXwgkcshQr https://t.co/0GoHUSp9yY
  • US Dollar Index relatively unchanged on the day despite pronounced swings. 92.65 remains key to fend off any potential moves lower $USD $DXY https://t.co/jUZaErQbnV
  • It's an ugly session, but the $SPX managed to close in the green on a close-to-close basis. The channel and 50-day SMA are still intact for the index
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Trades Cautiously Ahead of Q2 GDP Data

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Trades Cautiously Ahead of Q2 GDP Data

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, Q2 GDP, Covid, RBA – Talking Points

  • New Zealand Dollar in focus ahead of Q2 GDP growth data
  • RBA Governor Philip Lowe set to speak on economy today
  • NZD/USD trades at 200-day SMA within a Bull Pennant

Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast

The risk-sensitive New Zealand Dollar is trading slightly lower against the US Dollar as traders cautiously dip their feet back into a risk-on stance following last week’s volatility. Monday saw APAC equity indexes finish mostly higher, although gains were small. Wall Street traded higher on Monday, with the benchmark S&P 500 closing 0.23% higher. Growth-sensitive technology stocks lagged, however.

Kiwi Dollar traders are preparing for New Zealand’s second-quarter gross domestic product to cross the wires later this week. Analysts expect Q2 growth to accelerate to 16.3% on a year-over-year basis, according to a Bloomberg survey. That compares to just 2.4% y/y in Q1. This may help drive NZD/USD higher if those expectations are met or exceeded.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is set to meet early next month when rate traders largely expect a 25 basis point hike to the official cash rate (OCR). Domestic government bond yields have risen in recent weeks as traders priced in a higher chance for a rate hike. While the Delta variant continues to pose risks, cited by the majority of central banks, New Zealand has had relatively high success in containing outbreaks.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced earlier this week that the country will move down to a level 2 lockdown Tuesday. This excludes Auckland, however, which will keep the level 4 restrictions in place for another week. The move signals that policymakers are confident in the progress made so far and gives the Kiwi economy a green light to move forward.

Elsewhere, Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe will speak today in an online presentation to the ANIKA Foundation. The Australian Dollar has benefited from the pullback in risk aversion this week, and traders are eying the August jobs report due out on Thursday. Analysts expect a loss of 90k jobs. Lockdowns across New South Wales and Victoria have dragged on growth and labor market forecasts amid the Delta variant surge.

NZD/USD Technical Forecast

NZD/USD is trading directly below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) after several days of modest gains. The currency pair has formed a Bull Pennant chart pattern over the past two weeks, and is currently trading at support. Breaking above the 200-day SMA could put prices on course for a potential breakout from the patter, as it implies a bullish bias.

NZD/USD Daily Chart

nzdusd bull pennant

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Traders Eye Jobs Data Amid Fragile Market Sentiment
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Traders Eye Jobs Data Amid Fragile Market Sentiment
2021-09-12 23:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD May Fall After Weak Economic Data
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD May Fall After Weak Economic Data
2021-09-09 23:00:00
Euro Forecast: After ECB, Ranges Prevail in EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
Euro Forecast: After ECB, Ranges Prevail in EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2021-09-09 19:00:00
Gold Prices Erase Two-Week Rise in a Day on Fed Outlook Rethink
Gold Prices Erase Two-Week Rise in a Day on Fed Outlook Rethink
2021-09-09 06:02:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Mixed