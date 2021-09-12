Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Traders Eye Jobs Data Amid Fragile Market Sentiment

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Drop Slows, Will Gains Resume? EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2021-09-12 10:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Positive for Week Ahead, EUR/GBP Too
2021-09-12 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC Report, California Recall Election
2021-09-12 16:00:00
Oil Weekly Forecast: The Impact of Ida, OPEC Supply Boost and China’s Oil Reserves Auction
2021-09-11 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-09-13 00:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC Report, California Recall Election
2021-09-12 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: The Easy Part is Over
2021-09-12 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Near-Term Bias is Bearish, but Technical Confirmation is Needed
2021-09-10 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Drop Slows, Will Gains Resume? EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2021-09-12 10:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, GBP/CHF Charts for the Week Ahead
2021-09-12 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Consumer Inflation Expectations (SEP) due at 01:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 3.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-13
  • 🇯🇵 BSI Large Manufacturing QoQ (Q3) Actual: 7.0 Previous: -1.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-12
  • 🇯🇵 PPI MoM (AUG) Actual: 0.0% Expected: 0.2% Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-12
  • 🇯🇵 PPI YoY (AUG) Actual: 5.5% Expected: 5.6% Previous: 5.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-12
  • 🇯🇵 BSI Large Manufacturing QoQ (Q3) Actual: 7 Previous: -1.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-12
  • Is the Eurozone entering into a second debt crisis? Find out here: https://t.co/27Y8gKO0xY https://t.co/4rohzf67Wp
  • HOUSE DEMOCRATS ARE SAID TO PROPOSE CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 26.5% $USD $SPX $NDX
  • RT @FxWestwater: Australian Dollar Forecast: $AUDUSD Traders Eye Jobs Data Amid Fragile Market Sentiment Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/09/12/Australian-Dollar-Forecast-AUDUSD-Traders-Eye-Jobs-Data-Amid-Fragile-Market-Sentiment.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr htt…
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Find out about the recent history of ISM data, how to track it, and how to trade its release here: https://t.co/MZtBh88nOv https://t.co/mVlnpBerFn
  • Reminder: Weekly Strategy Webinar tomorrow morning at 8:30am ET on DailyFX! https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Traders Eye Jobs Data Amid Fragile Market Sentiment

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Traders Eye Jobs Data Amid Fragile Market Sentiment

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Risk Trends, Covid, Economic Data - Talking Points

  • Risk-sensitive Australian Dollar susceptible to prevailing risk trends from last week
  • Australian jobs data in focus, with consumer inflation expectations set to cross today
  • AUD/USD floating above support at the 26-day Exponential Moving Average

Monday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

The Asia Pacific trading session is off to a quiet start to kick off the week, with the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar tracking slightly higher versus the US Dollar. Market sentiment degraded last week, sending equity markets and risk-sensitive currencies lower as traders shifted into the safety and liquidity of the US Dollar. AUD/USD’s upbeat start to the week suggests traders may have regained some appetite for risk.

However, sentiment remains fragile. The risk-off trend may continue amid ongoing economic growth concerns as Covid-induced lockdowns drag on economists’ forecasts. That, combined with lofty valuations across equity markets and low government bond yields, present an atmosphere that could send traders shifting further to cash. This would put the US Dollar in a prime position to benefit if risks break down further.

That said, the week ahead presents several economic events that can serve as catalysts to shift traders back into risk assets. Equity markets may also benefit from a “buy the dip” theme that has permeated into retail trading culture during the Covid era. A still relatively dovish Federal Reserve has helped keep deeper contractions in check.

Australia’s consumer inflation expectations for September will cross the wires this morning. The latest round of data showed the figure dropping to 3.3% in August from 3.7% in July. The main event for the Asia-Pacific session, however, comes later this week on Thursday, when job numbers for August will be published. Analysts expect the Australian economy lost 70k jobs in August, according to a Bloomberg survey.

A worse-than-expected figure could reverse the Australian Dollar’s monthly gain versus the Greenback. AUD/USD is up just over 0.5% this month following three consecutive down months. Lockdowns across New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria put the brakes on upbeat forecasts from earlier this year. NSW reported 1,262 new local Covid cases on Sunday. Victoria saw 392 new cases. Traders will also digest foreign direct investment (FDI) data out of China for August.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR – COT POSITIONING

The latest round of COT data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) shows speculators' long positions in the Australian Dollar fell to the lowest since June 2020 (34,859). Non-commercial long bets fell 13,499 from the prior week. Short bets also fell but remain historically elevated. This suggests Australian Dollar weakness may continue.

aud cot data

AUD/USD Technical Forecast

AUD/USD found support at the 26-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) last week after extending lower from its monthly high. Currently, prices are gyrating around the 50-day Simple Moving average between the 23.6% and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement levels. MACD broke below its center line, a bearish signal.

A break under the 26-day EMA could see prices extend lower, with a break under the 23.6% Fib opening the door for an attack on a descending trendline that may offer support. Alternatively, clearing above the 50-day SMA would bring the September high back into focus if prices manage to break the 23.6% Fib.

AUD/USD Six-Hour Chart

audusd

Chart created with TradingView

Australian Dollar TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD May Fall After Weak Economic Data
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD May Fall After Weak Economic Data
2021-09-09 23:00:00
Euro Forecast: After ECB, Ranges Prevail in EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
Euro Forecast: After ECB, Ranges Prevail in EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2021-09-09 19:00:00
Gold Prices Erase Two-Week Rise in a Day on Fed Outlook Rethink
Gold Prices Erase Two-Week Rise in a Day on Fed Outlook Rethink
2021-09-09 06:02:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Weakness Unfazed After Soft Chinese Inflation
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Weakness Unfazed After Soft Chinese Inflation
2021-09-09 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish