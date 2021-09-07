New Zealand Dollar Sinks as US Dollar, Treasury Yields Rise. ASX 200 Eyeing RBA

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, AUD/USD, RBA, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC
2021-09-06 13:00:00
Dollar and S&P 500 Facing Directional Along With Tempo Reversals on Seasonal Shift?
2021-09-06 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Under Pressure as Saudi Aramco Cuts Prices Into Asia
2021-09-06 19:00:00
US Dollar Rebounds, Pushing Crude Oil Lower. More Production To Keep a Lid Prices?
2021-09-06 06:31:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Rose After Mixed NFPs. Nikkei 225 Saw Best Week Since 2020, More Next?
2021-09-06 00:30:00
Dow Jones Gains as Crude Oil Prices Boost Energy Stocks, Hang Seng Index Eyes NFPs
2021-09-03 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook: Another Test of Multi-Week Resistance
2021-09-06 11:00:00
Gold Price Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Boosted by Lackluster NFP and Weaker Dollar
2021-09-05 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Levels: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-09-03 21:13:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Needs a Domestic Boost to Move Higher
2021-09-03 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of NFP
2021-09-03 08:11:00
Nikkei 225 Up as Japan PM Suga Quits, US Jobs Data Due. Where To For USD/JPY?
2021-09-03 07:04:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇵🇭 Unemployment Rate (Q3) due at 02:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 8.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-07
  • RT @chigrl: IF (when?) this US infrastructure bill actually passes, overwhelmingly, we are going to need a lot of oil (asphalt) and steel h…
  • 🇦🇺 Building Permits MoM Final (JUL) Actual: -8.6% Expected: -8.6% Previous: -5.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-07
  • Was again my great pleasure to have been on @ausbiztv with host @AusAndrewG talking about the Australian Dollar ahead of the #RBA rate decision Check out the recording below for my thoughts and Aussie Dollar outlook! #AUD $AUDUSD https://t.co/MGwGAiGhRT https://t.co/zhR0VfhJjD
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Building Permits MoM Final (JUL) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -8.6% Previous: -5.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-07
  • US Dollar weakening during morning Tuesday Asia-Pacific trade, trimming some gains from Monday Risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand Dollars catching a bid ahead of the #RBA rate decision later today at 4:30 GMT https://t.co/QSwIQWRCPn
  • 🇵🇭 Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) Actual: 4.9% Expected: 4.4% Previous: 4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-07
  • (Asia AM/APAC Stocks Briefing) New Zealand Dollar Sinks as US Dollar, Treasury Yields Rise. ASX 200 Eyeing RBA #NZDUSD #NZD #USD #ASX200 #RBA https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/09/07/New-Zealand-Dollar-Sinks-as-US-Dollar-Treasury-Yields-Rise-ASX-200-Eyeing-RBA.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/7Ke3ItePmd
  • Heads Up:🇵🇭 Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) due at 01:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.4% Previous: 4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-07
  • It seems the markets are riding high, but risk is always lurking around the corner. Consider your escape plan before you find yourself in collapsing market. What are the top havens for different conditions in 2021? Find out from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/1oeXWEsJkb https://t.co/Hed8cZamCk
New Zealand Dollar Sinks as US Dollar, Treasury Yields Rise. ASX 200 Eyeing RBA

New Zealand Dollar Sinks as US Dollar, Treasury Yields Rise. ASX 200 Eyeing RBA

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

New Zealand Dollar, ASX 200, RBA, US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Aluminum – Asia Pacific Market Open

Monday’s Recap – The US Dollar Outperforms as the New Zealand Dollar Sinks

Despite a rather rosy Monday for market sentiment, the risk-sensitive New Zealand Dollar and Australian Dollar were some of the worst-performing G10 currencies. In Asia, the Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng closed 1.83% and 1.01% higher respectively. Meanwhile, in Europe the DAX 30 and FTSE 100 climbed 0.96% and 0.68% respectively. US bourses were offline for the Labor Day holiday.

Excluding the Norwegian Krone, the US Dollar outperformed its G10 counterparts. This might have been due to rising longer-term Treasury yields. The 10-year rate climbed, extending its rise from last week’s non-farm payrolls report. This may have been due to prospects that the Fed may raise rates later-than-expected, meaning that growth-supportive policy is here to stay to the benefit of the long run.

Another factor boosting the US Dollar might have been profit-taking, especially for pairs like AUD/USD and NZD/USD. Those have seen strong gains since the middle of August. Meanwhile, Aluminum futures touched the most in over a decade. A military coup seized power in Guinea, threatening local Bauxite production. The latter is a key component to making aluminum, and the nation is one of the largest exporters of Bauxite.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis

NZD/USD seems to be struggling to push above the ceiling of a bullish Falling Wedge chart pattern. The uptrend paused on falling resistance, and a downward candle followed afterwards. Still, a breakout is possible. Key resistance seems to be at 0.7170. Clearing the latter may open the door to reversing the dominant downtrend since February. This also followed a bullish Golden Cross between the 20- and 50-day Simple Moving Averages. In the event of a turn lower, the latter could come into play as key support points.

New Zealand Dollar Sinks as US Dollar, Treasury Yields Rise. ASX 200 Eyeing RBA

Chart Created in TradingView

Tuesday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session – RBA Rate Decision, AUD/USD, ASX 200

Asia-Pacific markets could still be vulnerable to lower than normal liquidity conditions. There are a couple of key economic event risks to watch. The first is the Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision. A survey conducted by Bloomberg found that 10 out of 16 economists anticipate the central bank to delay a tapering plan it envisioned earlier this year due to lockdowns threatening local economic growth.

While the central bank previously noted that it will continue reviewing its plan for the bond purchase program, Governor Philip Lowe said that delaying might not aid the economy as much compared to what the government is capable of. As such a hawkish surprise, whereby the central bank sticks to its original tapering timeline, could bring volatility into the Australian Dollar and ASX 200.

At an unspecified time today, China will release August’s trade balance report. Lockdowns in the world’s second-largest economy have been fueling growth slowdown concerns. That could be reflected in softer trading activity, which might bode ill for the sentiment-sensitive Aussie and Kiwi Dollars, especially once the RBA is in the rearview.

ASX 200 Technical Analysis

ASX 200 futures have been mostly in a consolidative state since the middle of August. The index appears to be trading within the boundaries of a bearish Rising Wedge chart pattern. A breakout lower may open the door to a material turn lower. As such, keep a close eye on key support. That seems to be the 38.2% Fibonacci extension at 7432, highlighted in red on the chart below.

New Zealand Dollar Sinks as US Dollar, Treasury Yields Rise. ASX 200 Eyeing RBA

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Traders Brace for RBA, Chinese Data
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Traders Brace for RBA, Chinese Data
2021-09-05 23:00:00
Gold Prices May Fall on US Jobs Data Even If Payrolls Disappoint
Gold Prices May Fall on US Jobs Data Even If Payrolls Disappoint
2021-09-03 06:01:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Domestic Data Prints Ahead of NFP
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Domestic Data Prints Ahead of NFP
2021-09-02 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Drop Back From $70 on US Jobs Report
Crude Oil Prices May Drop Back From $70 on US Jobs Report
2021-09-02 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish
Australia 200