AUD/USD Selloff Deepens as Australian Lockdowns Prompt US Dollar Haven Flows

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-08-19 21:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook Mired by Failure to Defend March Low
2021-08-19 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Slides Towards July Low as US Output Rises for Second Week
2021-08-18 20:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Bulls & Bears Clashing at Key Support
2021-08-17 22:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Takes a Nasty Tumble to Stage Thursday Trade, EURUSD Holds 1.1700 Despite FOMC Minutes
2021-08-19 05:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts: Technical Analysis, Retail Bets Flash Warnings
2021-08-19 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Make or Break Time for Bulls - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-08-19 17:35:00
Gold Prices Drop as US Dollar Approaches Fresh 2021 High
2021-08-19 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-08-19 21:00:00
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Plummets Through Trend Support- Cable Risk
2021-08-19 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Doji at Triangle Resistance; USD/JPY Struggles Out of Wedge
2021-08-18 21:40:00
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
2021-08-17 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Greater Australia Sydney lockdown extended until end of September - BBG $AUDUSD
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/5UBSL1sPPC
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: FTSE 100 Outlook: Index Posts Worst Day in a Month Amid Commodities Sell-Off #FTSE #ECB #FederalReserve #DeltaVariant…
  • Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Trend Remains Tilted Broadly Lower - #XAUUSD chart https://t.co/2g251PW8AR
  • RT @FxWestwater: $AUDUSD Selloff Deepens as Australian Lockdowns Prompt US Dollar Haven Flows Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/08/19/AUDUSD-Selloff-Deepens-as-Australian-Lockdowns-Prompt-US-Dollar-Haven-Flows.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/e…
  • 🇯🇵 Core Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) Actual: -0.2% Expected: -0.4% Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-19
  • 🇯🇵 Inflation Rate Ex-Food and Energy YoY (JUL) Actual: -0.6% Previous: -0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-19
  • 🇯🇵 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) Actual: -0.3% Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-19
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/fgFACFEXqo
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Core Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) due at 23:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.4% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-19
AUD/USD Selloff Deepens as Australian Lockdowns Prompt US Dollar Haven Flows

AUD/USD Selloff Deepens as Australian Lockdowns Prompt US Dollar Haven Flows

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Covid, US Dollar, Treasuries, Commodities - Talking Points

  • Australian Dollar lower on virus cases despite jobs report beat
  • US Dollar rises on safe-haven flows, Fed tightening outlook
  • AUD/USD drops below 200-week Simple Moving Average

Friday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

The Australian Dollar weakened overnight against the US Dollar, extending earlier losses. Traders priced in a worsening economic outlook. Australia reported a record one-day rise in Covid infections on Thursday, with New South Wales (NSW) driving a majority of them. The possibility of a double-dip recession is now on the table if current lockdowns extend into the fourth quarter of this year.

AUD/USD dropped on those concerns despite a better-than-expected jobs report. According to a Bloomberg survey, employment rose by 2.2k versus an expected -43.1k. However, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data showed the toxic effects of lockdowns. The participation rate fell, undermining seemingly positive drop in the unemployment rate. A drop in participation within a labor market means more people have stopped looking for work.

Elsewhere, stocks were mixed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) closed 0.19% lower, while tech stocks broke a two-day losing streak. Bond traders bought up Treasuries, and the US Dollar added to its recent winning streak. The US Dollar DXY index broke into a fresh yearly high, which pressured gold prices, along with the broader commodity space. The economic docket to close the week out is rather sparse, with inflation data out of Japan being the only potentially high-impact price driver.

Overall sentiment across markets appears to be deteriorating rather quickly. While equity prices have held up, currencies and commodities suggest traders are bracing for a growth slowdown. That, along with tighter monetary policy on the horizon, may likely see volatile reactions to downside economic prints in the near term.

AUD/USD Technical Outlook:

AUD/USD dropped over 1% overnight, slicing through the high-profile 200-week Simple Moving Average (SMA). The currency pair hasn’t traded under the key moving average since November 2020, highlighting the bearish position after dropping more than 10% from its yearly high back in February.

Prices may find support at the current price level, which aligns with an area of congestion from late 2020 trading. A drop lower, however, may see an extension all the day down to an area of resistance turned support near the psychologically imposing 0.7000 level.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

audusd 200-week sma

Chart created with TradingView

Australian Dollar TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Drop as US Dollar Approaches Fresh 2021 High
Gold Prices Drop as US Dollar Approaches Fresh 2021 High
2021-08-19 03:00:00
NZD/USD Dives After Covid Woes Delay RBNZ Hike, Focus Shifts to AU Jobs Report
NZD/USD Dives After Covid Woes Delay RBNZ Hike, Focus Shifts to AU Jobs Report
2021-08-18 23:00:00
Copper, Natural Gas Outlook: China Data Drags Copper. Hot Temps May Lift Natural Gas
Copper, Natural Gas Outlook: China Data Drags Copper. Hot Temps May Lift Natural Gas
2021-08-18 04:00:00
AUD/USD Drops as Economic Slowdown Fears Intensify, APAC Traders Eye RBNZ
AUD/USD Drops as Economic Slowdown Fears Intensify, APAC Traders Eye RBNZ
2021-08-17 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish