EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plunge Targets Key Support at 2021 Low
2021-08-17 18:30:00
EURUSD Faces 1.1800 to 1.1700 Range or Break as Taper Fodder Picks Up
2021-08-17 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Outlook: Bulls & Bears Clashing at Key Support
2021-08-17 22:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall Amid Viral Concerns, US Retail Sales Data in Focus
2021-08-17 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-08-17 21:00:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for Days Ahead
2021-08-17 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Do Geopolitics Matter to Gold and Stocks? - The Macro Setup
2021-08-17 17:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Four-Day Rally Stalls Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2021-08-17 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Eases Despite Strong UK Jobs Data
2021-08-17 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-16 16:37:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
2021-08-17 19:00:00
Do Geopolitics Matter to Gold and Stocks? - The Macro Setup
2021-08-17 17:30:00
AUD/USD Drops as Economic Slowdown Fears Intensify, APAC Traders Eye RBNZ

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Wall Street, Covid, RBNZ - Talking Points

  • Australian Dollar drops versus US Dollar as global sentiment erodes
  • Traders keenly focused on today’s rate decision from the RBNZ
  • AUD/USD finds support from 2020 levels after sharp drop

Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar fell sharply versus the US Dollar overnight. A broad sense of risk aversion throughout global markets dragged AUD/USD over 1% lower. The currency pair, which is often used to gauge risk-taking among traders on a global scale, is at its lowest point since November 2020. A disappointing US retail sales figure crossed the wires prior to the New York opening bell overnight, which fueled bearish bets.

Markets were already jittery after equity markets across the Asia Pacific region traded lower on Tuesday. Wall Street stocks reflected the risk-off move, with the benchmark S&P 500 index dropping 0.71% at the New York closing bell. In line with the breakdown in trading sentiment, other risk assets saw investors respond in kind. Bitcoin fell nearly 2.5%. Cryptocurrencies often respond to breakdowns in the broader market as investors flee to the safety of the Greenback.

The highly transmissible Delta Covid variant continues to overshadow the global economic recovery, with restrictive measures denting consumption, which lies at the heart of most economists’ concerns. Rising cases fueled by the Delta variant from Asia to the United States have worsened those slowdown fears. Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales (NWS), continues to see daily case counts rise despite being under a strict lockdown.

New Zealand entered a nationwide snap lockdown Tuesday after an Auckland resident tested positive for the virus, the island nation’s first case in nearly six months. Health officials confirmed the Delta variant was responsible. The lockdown is scheduled to last three days, during which time schools will conduct learning remotely, and nonessential businesses will close. The New Zealand Dollar fell versus most of its peers in response to the news.

Speaking of New Zealand, traders are watching for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to release its interest rate decision. According to a Bloomberg survey, analysts expect the central bank to hike its official cash rate (OCR) by 25 basis points to 0.5%. Given the expectation that the RBNZ will hike, a surprise decision to hold the OCR unchanged would likely result in a downside move for the Kiwi Dollar.

AUD/USD Technical Outlook:

AUD/USD’s overnight drop has brought prices to an area of resistance turned to support from the October to November 2020 timeframe. The downward action formed after prices tested a Rising Wedge’s former support level, along with the falling 20-day Simple Moving Average. A drop below current levels could open the door up for prices to fall near the psychologically imposing 0.7000 level.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

audusd

Australian Dollar TRADING RESOURCES

Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

