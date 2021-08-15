Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Eyes Japanese GDP Data to Kick Off APAC Trading

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Outlook Finds Strong EURUSD and GBPUSD Ranges, AUDUSD Breakout Potential
2021-08-15 10:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Prepares to Break Critical 1.17 Support Level
2021-08-15 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Spill Reverses Off Key Technical Support
2021-08-14 03:00:00
S&P 500 (SPX), China Shutdown & Crude Oil – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-08-13 12:23:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-08-16 00:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-08-15 13:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold Prices, US Dollar, FOMC Minutes, NZD/USD, RBNZ Rate Hike?
2021-08-15 16:00:00
Gold Flash Crash Reversed, Fed Gears Up for Taper Signal
2021-08-14 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Outlook Finds Strong EURUSD and GBPUSD Ranges, AUDUSD Breakout Potential
2021-08-15 10:00:00
GBP/USD Outlook Mired by Failure to Push Above 50-Day SMA
2021-08-14 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Eyes Japanese GDP Data to Kick Off APAC Trading
2021-08-15 23:00:00
US Dollar Pullback Accelerates as Consumer Sentiment Plunges
2021-08-13 14:35:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇹🇭 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q2) Actual: 0.4% Expected: -1.4% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-16
  • 🇹🇭 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q2) Actual: 7.5% Expected: 6.4% Previous: -2.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-16
  • There was a risk-off mood in markets prior to China's disappointing data set, but it is amplifying pressure. #SPX futures down with APAC stock benchmarks, #JPY leading, #AUD and #CAD bearing the brunt of losses https://t.co/cdhhn8vriS
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.10% Silver: -0.21% Oil - US Crude: -1.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/QMjr5zjnvc
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.24% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.08% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.12% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/sD2XtWM4Hs
  • Heads Up:🇹🇭 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q2) due at 02:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -1.4% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-16
  • Heads Up:🇹🇭 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q2) due at 02:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 6.4% Previous: -2.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-16
  • Looks like all of the Chinese data drop missing forecasts. Retail sales, industrial production, capex, property investment, jobless rate all worse than expected. #AUD, #NZD, #CAD broadly lower and anti-risk #JPY in the lead #china
  • 🇨🇳 Retail Sales YoY (JUL) Actual: 8.5% Expected: 11.5% Previous: 12.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-16
  • 🇨🇳 Industrial Production YoY (JUL) Actual: 6.4% Expected: 7.8% Previous: 8.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-16
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Eyes Japanese GDP Data to Kick Off APAC Trading

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Eyes Japanese GDP Data to Kick Off APAC Trading

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, GDP, US Dollar, China, Delta Variant, - Talking Points

  • Japanese Yen eyes Q2 GDP growth as APAC trading week commences
  • US Dollar reeling after abysmal consumer confidence sinks rate hike bets
  • USD/JPY breaches the 100-day SMA after Yen strength picked up on Friday

Monday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

The Asia-Pacific trading week will kick off with Japan’s second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP). Japan is slated to release its preliminary Q2 GDP data, with analysts expecting the figure to cross the wires at 0.7% on an annualized basis, according to a Bloomberg survey. The island nation will avoid going into a technical recession if expectations prove correct after growth in the first quarter slipped 3.9%. However, the economic data is unlikely to change the calculus of the Yen, as is usually the case with domestic data. Instead, safe-haven flows will likely continue to be the currency’s price driver in the near term.

USD/JPY moved over 0.50% lower last week after traders sold the US Dollar following a horrid consumer confidence report. That benefited Yen safe-haven flows. The University of Michigan’s consumer confidence index plummeted to 70.2, its lowest level since 2011. Analysts expected the sentiment gauge to cross the wires at 81.2. The data stunned markets and sent the Greenback sharply lower against most of its peers. The underlying mechanism tanking the USD was a rollback in Federal Reserve rate hike bets. The chance for a 25 basis point rate hike at the June 2022 FOMC meeting dropped from 21.3% to 16.1% in response to the data.

FED FOMC CMEGROUP

Source: cmegroup.com

Elsewhere, the economic docket for the remainder of today’s session is sparse. Markets in India will be partially closed for the Parsi New Year holiday. Exchanges in South Korea, including the KOSPI, will also be closed for Liberation Day. This may translate to lower trading liquidity, assuming no high-impact news events develop. Instead, traders are likely keeping their eyes on a set of Chinese economic data scheduled for release later this week, which includes industrial production, retail sales and unemployment data.

Speaking of China, the major economic hub is seeing sporadic yet consistent Covid outbreaks, likely driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant. China continues to take a strict approach to contain outbreaks. So much so that the Ningbo-Zhoushan port saw one of its terminals shut down after a worker tested positive for Covid. While shipments are being diverted, the terminal closure may add to some backlogs in the port. Chinese authorities haven’t announced a reopening timeline for the terminal.

USD/JPY Technical Outlook:

Japanese Yen strength accelerated late last week, with USD/JPY breaking below its 100-day Simple Moving Average. Downside appeared to ease once at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the May to July move. Further downside will see the 78.6% Fib shift into focus, which coincides with the August low. Alternatively, USD/JPY bulls may attempt to recapture the 100-day SMA on a rebound.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

usdjpy

Chart created with TradingView

Japanese Yen TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Rise as Week Wraps Up, Eyes on US Data
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Rise as Week Wraps Up, Eyes on US Data
2021-08-13 05:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Lockdowns Drag Aussie Dollar as Chinese FDI Approaches
Australian Dollar Forecast: Lockdowns Drag Aussie Dollar as Chinese FDI Approaches
2021-08-12 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Softer US Dollar Despite EIA Report Disappointment
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Softer US Dollar Despite EIA Report Disappointment
2021-08-12 03:00:00
NZD/USD Wedge Breakout Back in Play as US Dollar Strength Cools
NZD/USD Wedge Breakout Back in Play as US Dollar Strength Cools
2021-08-11 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed