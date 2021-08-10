Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Eyes Westpac Consumer Confidence

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: Inflation Data Make-or-Break for DXY
2021-08-10 22:05:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-08-10 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Yen, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-09 15:34:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-08-10 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
Gold and Silver Prices Rebound After Big Drop. Are More Gains Ahead?
2021-08-10 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower as USD Rises
2021-08-10 08:15:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: Inflation Data Make-or-Break for DXY
2021-08-10 22:05:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Rally to Face Slowing US Inflation
2021-08-10 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Crude oil and iron ore prices appear to be in a tailspin as the Delta Covid variant is forecasted to put the brakes on the Chinese economy as cases grow.Get your #crudeoil market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/71pu1umrbN https://t.co/TCv2faZLMx
  • 🇰🇷 Unemployment Rate (JUL) Actual: 3.3% Previous: 3.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-10
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Unemployment Rate (JUL) due at 23:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 3.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-10
  • The Canadian Dollar seems to be sitting in a tough spot against some of its major peers. What is the technical road ahead for USD/CAD, AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD and GBP/CAD? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Zr7evH5tuG https://t.co/w3zrv7k5TX
  • US Dollar Outlook: Inflation Data Make-or-Break for DXY Link to Analysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2021/08/10/us-dollar-outlook-inflation-data-make-or-break-for-dxy.html $DXY $EURUSD #Forex https://t.co/xpc0KcXdrl
  • USD/MXN has started to gain some ground in the last few days after stopping and reversing higher at a key support area near 19.80. Get your $USDMXN market update from @DColmanFX here:https://t.co/2ybaYpkaXD https://t.co/puxoz5RJhb
  • USD/MXN continues to edge higher, although at a very slow pace. Get your market update from @DColmanFX here:https://t.co/14DlBt4hRk https://t.co/budqvsZBIG
  • Messi to PSG eh? Going to need to upgrade my sports package again.
  • The implied forecast for Fed Fund rates through Dec 2022 via FF futures is now up to 20bps (80% probability of a hike next year). Still not enough it seems to get $DXY to clear that resistance... https://t.co/yy8HdzVIZU
  • Evans is perhaps at the most extreme dovish end of the FOMC scale. This seems to position the central bank for a taper in the coming months. And now the specificity of the votes will determine which month (and any data in the interim, of course) https://t.co/7Th8VVb17X
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Eyes Westpac Consumer Confidence

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Eyes Westpac Consumer Confidence

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Consumer Confidence, Covid, China - Talking Points

  • Australian Dollar looks to Westpac Consumer Confidence index
  • Chinese economic data on tap this week as PBOC balances stimulus
  • AUD/USD may retest former wedge support before moving lower

Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Markets across the Asia Pacific region may trade higher on Wednesday following a solid performance from stocks on Wall Street during Tuesday trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose to a record high. Darling technology stocks lagged. Instead, investors moved into industrial, energy, and materials stocks after the Senate passed a sweeping infrastructure package. The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar reflected the chipper mood.

The Aussie Dollar will see its own specific event risk cross the wires today in the form of August’s Westpac Consumer Confidence index. A drop in the reading from the month prior wouldn’t be surprising, given the widespread lockdowns across the country as policymakers attempt to contain the highly transmissible Delta Covid variant. New South Wales saw 356 locally-sourced cases on Tuesday, according to the state government.

Surging cases and the resulting lockdowns have plunged the Aussie Dollar to new lows this year versus the US Dollar in recent months as traders priced in a slower rate of growth in Australia’s economy. AUD/USD has dropped nearly 5% since June. That said, traders have already priced in an economic contraction. This may see the Australian Dollar appear somewhat resilient to further bad news in the short term. That is not to say prices can’t weaken further, but downside reactions may appear relatively mild to losses seen in June and July.

Elsewhere in the Asia Pacific region, New Zealand will report third-quarter business inflation expectations. China is also expected to report new Yuan loans data for July sometimethis week, although no exact date is provided, so traders should keep their eyes peeled. Analysts expect CNY 1.2 trillion in new loans for last month, which would be down from CNY $2.12 trillion in June.

If so, that will account for a slowdown in credit growth. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has taken measures to put the brakes on stimulus in recent months, although growing Covid cases threaten that narrative. The Australian Dollar may see volatility if the upcoming Chinese data surprises markets, given the economic link between the two countries.

AUD/USD Technical Outlook:

AUD/USD is tracking higher after breaking lower from a Rising Wedge pattern. Prices may return to the wedge’s former support level to retest before resuming the downtrend. That is not untypical of these post-wedge moves. A break higher, however, may provide some bullish energy to extend the move. The most likely path forward remains to the downside as prices remain below the pattern’s limits.

AUD/USD 8-Hour Chart

audusd

Chart created with TradingView

Australian Dollar TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil and Iron Ore Prices in Tailspin as Covid Seen Damaging China’s Growth
Crude Oil and Iron Ore Prices in Tailspin as Covid Seen Damaging China’s Growth
2021-08-10 05:00:00
NZD/USD May Weaken as Goldman Sachs Downgrades Chinese Growth Outlook
NZD/USD May Weaken as Goldman Sachs Downgrades Chinese Growth Outlook
2021-08-09 23:00:00
Gold Prices May Break 2021 Floor as Fed Policy Speculation Heats Up
Gold Prices May Break 2021 Floor as Fed Policy Speculation Heats Up
2021-08-09 02:00:00
AUD/USD Threatens Key Technical Level as Chinese Inflation Data Nears
AUD/USD Threatens Key Technical Level as Chinese Inflation Data Nears
2021-08-08 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed