NZD/USD May Weaken as Goldman Sachs Downgrades Chinese Growth Outlook

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Advance Loses Post-NFP Tempo but Rate, Taper-Talk Stirring
2021-08-10 01:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/AUD, EUR/GBP
2021-08-09 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Yen, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-09 15:34:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Gold, Oil, US Dollar, Yen, Inflation, Covid
2021-08-09 12:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Retreats amid Growth Concerns, Hang Seng Opens Higher
2021-08-10 01:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-08-09 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunge Halted at Support- is a Low in Place?
2021-08-09 17:09:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Yen, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-09 15:34:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Yen, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-09 15:34:00
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Waiting on Resolution of Sideways Grind
2021-08-07 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Gold, Oil, US Dollar, Yen, Inflation, Covid
2021-08-09 12:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?
2021-08-07 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/4DATajhVvV
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Building Permits MoM Final (JUN) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -6.7% Previous: -7.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-10
  • Dow Jones Retreats amid Growth Concerns, Hang Seng Opens Higher https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/08/10/Dow-Jones-Retreats-amid-Growth-ConcernsHang-Seng-Opens-Higher.html https://t.co/sIL3SooyPa
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/tFxzMi4jEq
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Copper Analysis: Inflection Point Incoming, Major Support Test Looms $HG #Copper #China Link: https://t.co/L8sPudU4n…
  • 🇯🇵 Bank Lending YoY (JUL) Actual: 1% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-09
  • The HK stock connections registered HK$ 3.45 billion of net Southbound inflows on Monday, reflecting that more mainland buyers are returning to Hong Kong market for bargain hunting. https://t.co/0Q7BU9k85K
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Bank Lending YoY (JUL) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-09
  • RT @FxWestwater: $NZDUSD May Weaken as Goldman Sachs Downgrades Chinese Growth Outlook Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/08/09/NZDUSD-May-Weaken-as-Goldman-Sachs-Downgrades-Chinese-Growth-Outlook.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/Ad4Ijio…
  • The US Dollar remains tilted lower against most ASEAN currencies with the exception of the Thai Baht. The Singapore Dollar, Philippine Peso and Indonesian Rupiah face their next tests. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/ywm1ZDKS9S https://t.co/pBHYgUziAC
NZD/USD May Weaken as Goldman Sachs Downgrades Chinese Growth Outlook

NZD/USD May Weaken as Goldman Sachs Downgrades Chinese Growth Outlook

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, China Downgrade, NZ Card Spending - Talking Points

  • New Zealand Dollar falls against USD as risk-off flows strengthen
  • Chinese economic outlook downgrade, inflation causing concern
  • NZD/USD falls toward former Rising Wedge resistance level

Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

The risk-sensitive New Zealand Dollar weakened overnight as global concerns over the highly transmissible Delta Covid variant weighed on sentiment. Market participants ignored Delta's initial spread, with vaccine rollouts boosting optimism that it wouldn’t dent economic growth. The tide is quickly shifting, however. The US Dollar is also weighing on NZD as rate hike bets rise following last week’s NFP report.

Moreover, Goldman Sachs downgraded its growth forecast for China. Analysts at the bank see Covid-induced lockdowns and social distancing measures dragging on spending and consumption. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) cut reserve requirement ratios for banks in a surprise move last month. Slower growth may force Beijing to ease fiscal and monetary policy further, especially if Covid restrictions persist.

While the Chinese economy is vital to global growth and capital markets, New Zealand is particularly susceptible due to its economic and trade proximity. Additional easing actions from the PBOC may shore up support, but the central bank faces a difficult situation as it tries to balance easing measures against surging prices. Consumer and producer prices remained elevated in July, according to government data released this week. CPI rose 1.0% on a y/y basis, while PPI increased at 9.0%, both beating analysts’ estimates.

Tuesday morning, New Zealand reported electronic retail card spending data that provided insight into the retail sector. Card spending for July increased 0.6% on a m/m basis, down from 0.8% in June. On a year-over-year basis, card spending rose to 4.7% from 4.0% the month prior. The data shows the Kiwi economy is performing well domestically as consumers spend money.

However, overall, considering the newfound pessimism for the economic outlook in China, the New Zealand Dollar may remain capped near current levels. Still, Kiwi bulls may be able to take advantage of the situation. The Australian Dollar typically displays a higher correlation with China’s economy, which can open the door for AUD/NZD to underperform. Australia’s ongoing lockdowns as it battles Covid outbreaks serve to bolster the premise behind that position.

NZD/USD Technical Outlook:

NZD/USD has quickly surrendered gains seen from a Falling Wedge breakout that occurred last week. Prices may fall further to test the wedge’s former resistance level, which is not untypical following these moves. However, a break below that former resistance, if it does occur, would put a more bearish spin on the outlook. Alternatively, bouncing from the same level could reopen the door for an upside move.

NZD/USD 8-Hour Chart

nzd

Chart created with TradingView

New Zealand Dollar TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices May Break 2021 Floor as Fed Policy Speculation Heats Up
Gold Prices May Break 2021 Floor as Fed Policy Speculation Heats Up
2021-08-09 02:00:00
AUD/USD Threatens Key Technical Level as Chinese Inflation Data Nears
AUD/USD Threatens Key Technical Level as Chinese Inflation Data Nears
2021-08-08 23:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD May Move on RBA, Covid, China, US NFPs
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD May Move on RBA, Covid, China, US NFPs
2021-08-05 23:00:00
Crude Oil, Energy Stocks Sink on Fed Commentary. WTI at Risk on Technicals
Crude Oil, Energy Stocks Sink on Fed Commentary. WTI at Risk on Technicals
2021-08-05 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Mixed