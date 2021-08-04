Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Sinks on Fed Remarks as Trade Balance Eyed

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - August 2021: Great for Gold, Bad for ‘Risk’ FX
2021-08-04 19:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-04 18:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bullish Drivers to Sputter in Q3
2021-08-04 21:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing $70 Amid Viral Concerns, Small Stockpiles Draw
2021-08-04 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Renewed Strength Ahead
2021-08-04 12:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-08-04 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - August 2021: Great for Gold, Bad for ‘Risk’ FX
2021-08-04 19:30:00
Gold Forecast: Gold Edges Higher Ahead of NFP
2021-08-04 12:53:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - August 2021: Great for Gold, Bad for ‘Risk’ FX
2021-08-04 19:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-04 18:40:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - August 2021: Great for Gold, Bad for ‘Risk’ FX
2021-08-04 19:30:00
EUR/USD Nosedives on Record US Services PMI, Clarida Remarks
2021-08-04 14:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • (ASEAN Tech) US Dollar Outlook Bearish: Thai Baht Still at Risk as SGD, PHP, IDR Outperform #USD $USDSGD $USDIDR $USDTHB $USDPHP https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/08/05/US-Dollar-Outlook-Bearish-Thai-Baht-Still-at-Risk-as-SGD-PHP-IDR-Outperform.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/hvFwh6eTTg
  • 🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (31/JUL) Actual: ¥225.6B Previous: ¥-1083B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-04
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (31/JUL) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: ¥1087.4B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-04
  • Natural gas continues to look higher, as hot weather and drought conditions across the United States and Europe, help fuel the already strong demand narrative for the commodity. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/n1iT64aBM4 https://t.co/zsnejKOPvq
  • 9 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended lower, with 76% of the index’s constituents closing in the red. Energy (-2.93%), industrials (-1.37%) and consumer staples (-1.26%) underperformed, whereas communication services (+0.23%) and information technology (+0.19%) ended higher. https://t.co/ZhikvkT3L6
  • The Japanese Yen could rise against the US Dollar and Australian Dollar as retail investors increase upside exposure in USD/JPY and AUD/JPY. What are key technical levels to watch? Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/tZDMOGf8JI https://t.co/ECryTOl1ui
  • 🇧🇷 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 5.25% Expected: 5.25% Previous: 4.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-04
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Interest Rate Decision due at 22:00 GMT (15min) Actual: 5.25% Expected: 5.25% Previous: 4.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-04
  • The US Dollar put in a strong spike this morning on the back of some comments from FOMC Vice Chair, Richard Clarida. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/eegD686FEi https://t.co/FQsHwu6RjN
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.39% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.19% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.23% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.27% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/y9WBLkpRXG
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Sinks on Fed Remarks as Trade Balance Eyed

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Sinks on Fed Remarks as Trade Balance Eyed

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Trade Balance, Federal Reserve - Talking Points

  • Australian Dollar quickly surrenders its post-RBA price gain vs USD
  • Australia’s trade balance slated as main possible event risk for AUD
  • AUD/USD technical outlook uninspiring as buying quickly sells off

Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

The Australian Dollar was tracking higher overnight in the aftermath of this week’s Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate decision that disappointed dovish bets. Economists expected the RBA to reverse its plan to begin tapering the balance sheet in September. Instead, Governor Philip Lowe held steady on the plan to trim weekly asset purchases to A$4 billion per week from A$ 5 billion. That helped lift AUD/USD, given that the central bank caught investors off guard. It should be noted that the RBA sees some conditions where a rate hike may not occur until at least 2024.

However, comments from the Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida sent the US Dollar higher versus most of its peer currencies, including the Aussie Dollar. The Vice Chair solidified expectations for a rate hike in early 2023 after saying economic conditions for one will likely be met by late 2022. Wall Street fell on Clarida’s comments, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing 0.92% lower.

Elsewhere, the Central Bank of Brazil hiked its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points, from 4.25% to 5.25%, as expected. Brazil is facing a surge in prices throughout its economy, which was the primary driver for the lift on rates. The central bank is forecasting more tightening at its next meeting to tame inflation that is well above its target.

Today’s economic docket for the Asia Pacific session will see prints from the Philippines, Indonesia, and Australia. The Philippines will report July inflation figures, with analysts expecting a 3.9% rise, down from 4.1% in June. Indonesia’s second-quarter GDP growth rate is also slated to cross the wires at 2.94% on a q/q basis, according to analysts.

Australia’s balance of trade figure is likely to be the most significant risk driver today. Economists are anticipating to see cross-border trade totaling A$10.45 billion in June, according to a Bloomberg survey. That would be slightly higher than May’s outcome. High iron ore prices throughout July likely underpinned strong cross-border transaction values. The metallic mineral commodity is Australia’s largest export. A better-than-expected figure today may bode well for AUD/USD. Watch the DailyFX Economic Calendar to stay updated on today’s market events.

AUD/USD Technical Outlook:

The Australian Dollar remains lower from the overnight fall. AUD/USD failed to maintain gains above the falling 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) despite briefly breaking above the September 2020 swing high, which has served as both support and resistance in recent months. MACD is tracking higher but upside price momentum has failed to get off the ground.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

audusd chart

Chart created with TradingView

Australian Dollar TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Wedge Breakout Back in Play on Stellar Q2 Jobs Report
NZD/USD Wedge Breakout Back in Play on Stellar Q2 Jobs Report
2021-08-03 23:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: XAU Eyes NFPs to Gauge Taper Timeline Appetite
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: XAU Eyes NFPs to Gauge Taper Timeline Appetite
2021-08-03 04:00:00
NZD/USD Braces for Q2 Jobs Data After Chinese PMI Slowdown Weighs on Sentiment
NZD/USD Braces for Q2 Jobs Data After Chinese PMI Slowdown Weighs on Sentiment
2021-08-02 23:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Breaks Higher from Wedge Pattern
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Breaks Higher from Wedge Pattern
2021-07-29 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed