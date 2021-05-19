News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Sinks as FOMC Minutes Show Threat of Fed Tapering
2021-05-19 22:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Crypto Crisis; Inflation Engulfs US Dollar
2021-05-19 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Establishes Double Top Formation in May
2021-05-19 19:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall as US-Iran Nuclear Talks, Stockpiles Eyed
2021-05-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Marches Lower After FOMC Minutes, Sentiment Turns to AU Jobs Report
2021-05-19 23:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-19 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Breakout Above Multi-Month Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-05-19 20:20:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges as Crypto Crumbles– XAU/USD Breakout Levels
2021-05-19 15:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Update: Crypto Crisis; Inflation Engulfs US Dollar
2021-05-19 18:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Challenges Peak, EUR/GBP Unlikely to Break Out
2021-05-19 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Update: Crypto Crisis; Inflation Engulfs US Dollar
2021-05-19 18:00:00
US Dollar May Rise if FOMC Minutes Reveal Inflation Debate
2021-05-19 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 9 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended lower, with 71.5% of the index’s constituents closing in the red. Energy (-2.52%), materials (-1.54%) and consumer discretionary (-0.75%) were among the worst performers, while information technology (+0.33%) registered small gains. https://t.co/x235KbctZ4
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/HKIHGwWJkL
  • AUD/USD Price Outlook: Bearish Head & Shoulder Pattern Eyed I'm watching the Aussie-Dollar for a potential breakdown of H&S neckline support. Check out my latest take via @DailyFX below. Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/rich_dvorak/2021/05/19/aud-usd-price-outlook-bearish-head-and-shoulder-pattern-eyed.html $AUDUSD #Forex #Trading https://t.co/fpabZm04Gq
  • Threats of #Fed tapering in the #FOMC minutes offered a boost the the US Dollar and Treasury yields $EURUSD turned lower, but is back to testing the 1.2150 - 1.2181 inflection zone Uptrend from April remains intact via rising trendline, room for near-term weakness remains https://t.co/TgaEeVF2HV
  • Significant USD strength following the release of FOMC minutes was enough to pull EUR/USD back below 1.22 $EURUSD https://t.co/UUMORTS6Bq
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.30% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.38% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.53% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.65% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.82% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.91% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/6002HNwiMC
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/sRh12NMqcq
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.09% Gold: 0.03% Silver: -1.63% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/WiRo2LcnOL
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.62%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 71.58%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/t9HHxt52js
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.53% Germany 30: 0.32% France 40: 0.26% Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/TJhPw5L74U
Dow Jones Marches Lower After FOMC Minutes, Sentiment Turns to AU Jobs Report

Dow Jones Marches Lower After FOMC Minutes, Sentiment Turns to AU Jobs Report

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Wall Street, Australian Jobs Report, Australian Dollar -Talking Points

  • Asia-Pacific markets eye the April Australian Jobs report
  • Bitcoin and broader crypto market remains under pressure
  • Dow Jones finds support near the 50-day Simple Moving Average

Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Wall Street sold off further on Wednesday, extending losses from earlier in the week as valuation concerns pressured equity indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) shed 0.48%, while the VIX “fear gauge” rose for a third consecutive day. Treasury yields strengthened following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes.

The benchmark 10-year yield rose over 2%, and shorter-term yields saw an even larger reaction, with the 2-year yield pushing over 8% higher. Rate traders pushed yields higher after the minutes showed that it may soon be appropriate to discuss taper talks contrary to what Fed Chair Powell has previously stated. Still, overall, Fed speak remains largely dovish, with expectations for further volatility in markets through the coming months.

Australia will release its April employment report this morning, which will likely drive sentiment during Thursday’s Asia-Pacific session. Analysts are looking for a 20.0k print to cross the wires, according to a Bloomberg survey. A stronger-than-expected report may guide traders to take a less dovish view on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy path, which could push the Australian Dollar higher.

Furthermore, Hong Kong will see the April unemployment rate drop after last month posted a 6.8% data point. Due out early tomorrow morning, inflation data out of Japan is the next APAC high-impact event on the DailyFX Economic Calendar. The Hang Seng Index gained 1.42% on Wednesday and will likely see a neutral open.

Elsewhere, the cryptocurrency market continues to come under severe stress, causing a relatively mild but palpable reaction. Bitcoin, the largest crypto coin by market cap, dropped near the 30k level before the “dip buyers” stepped in. BTC/USD remains down on the day, extending its losses from over the weekend, but is now hovering slightly below the 40,000 level.

Dow Jones Technical Breakdown

The Dow Jones made an intraday drop below its 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) before recovering a portion of losses. Resistance to the upside appears to be at the 34,000 level, which previously served as a level of support. The 50-day SMA may step in again to underpin prices if sellers return this week, but a break lower would put the indexes’ technical stance at a further disadvantage.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Dow Jones

Chart created with TradingView

Dow Jones TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Rises with Iron Ore as Westpac Consumer Confidence Looms
AUD/USD Rises with Iron Ore as Westpac Consumer Confidence Looms
2021-05-18 23:00:00
Crude Oil Price Trend May Reverse, API Data and FOMC Minutes Eyed
Crude Oil Price Trend May Reverse, API Data and FOMC Minutes Eyed
2021-05-18 07:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Will XAU/USD Overturn the Medium-Term Downtrend?
Gold Price Outlook: Will XAU/USD Overturn the Medium-Term Downtrend?
2021-05-18 02:00:00
AUD/USD May Rise on RBA Minutes as Australian Dollar Tracks Higher Commodity Prices
AUD/USD May Rise on RBA Minutes as Australian Dollar Tracks Higher Commodity Prices
2021-05-17 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed