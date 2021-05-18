News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Hammered as Treasury Yields Ebb
2021-05-18 17:00:00
DAX 30 Storms to Record High, EUR/USD Breaks Above 1.22 as Bullish Momentum Builds
2021-05-18 11:00:00
News
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Oil Rally at Risk as WTI Stalls at Resistance
2021-05-18 19:00:00
Crude Oil Price Trend May Reverse, API Data and FOMC Minutes Eyed
2021-05-18 07:00:00
News
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Broader Uptrend Remains Intact Despite Volatility
2021-05-18 20:30:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-17 21:30:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bid on Weak Dollar, Softer Yields
2021-05-18 22:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Break Out as Bulls Take Charge, FOMC Minutes Eyed
2021-05-18 09:30:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Looking at a New Three-Year High
2021-05-18 08:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, AUD/USD, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-05-17 15:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Points Higher as GDP Data Misses Expectations
2021-05-18 00:00:00
USD/JPY Mirrors Decline in US Treasury Yields Ahead of FOMC Minutes
2021-05-17 15:00:00
AUD/USD Rises with Iron Ore as Westpac Consumer Confidence Looms

AUD/USD Rises with Iron Ore as Westpac Consumer Confidence Looms

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Wall Street, Australian Dollar, Westpac Consumer Confidence, AUD/USD - Talking Points

  • Asia-Pacific markets face pressure after Wall Street losses
  • Market eyes Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence
  • AUD/USD faces psychological resistance as pair moves higher

Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific markets may pull back from gains seen on Tuesday following a shaky session on wall Street. The S&P 500 index led losses among the major indexes, while the VIX “fear gauge” rose above the 20 handle. The 10-year benchmark Treasury yield saw mild buying, pushing the note’s yield down near a full percentage point.

The Australian Dollar may see movement on the Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for May, due out at 00:30 GMT. The prior month’s read crossed the wires at 118.8, the third consecutive monthly move higher. The Aussie Dollar may strengthen if the trend of improving consumer confidence continues. AUD/USD strengthened overnight following Tuesday’s Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Minutes.

Rising prices across the economy, especially in the commodities space, have helped cushion underlying fundamental strength for the Australian Dollar. Iron ore – one of Australia’s main exports – is extending gains from the previous session, with the industrial metal eyeing its recent high. Pandemic-fueled stimulus spending has helped push industrial metals to multi-year highs as governments focus on job-creating initiatives like infrastructure. China is perhaps the largest driver of imports.

However, the political tension between Australia and China throws a potential question mark into the commodity rally, with Beijing’s economic planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), stating a need to diversify its supply chains for metals and other resources, according to Bloomberg news. Regardless, diversifying supply chains when it comes to industrial metals is no small task, and it will likely take China years, if not decades, to accomplish that goal to a meaningful degree.

Elsewhere, crude oil prices dropped as reports cross the wires that significant progress on the revival of the US – Iran nuclear deal may be announced shortly. The deal, which was nixed under former President Donald Trump’s term, would likely see Iran return in force to the global energy market, increasing supply and pressuring prices in turn.

AUD/USD Technical Breakdown

AUD/USD is facing a former area of resistance at the psychologically imposing 0.78 handle after moving higher overnight. A break above the level would see recent highs come into focus shortly thereafter. Alternatively, a move lower may see support at the 0.7750 level, with the 50-day Simple Moving Average sitting below the key level.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

AUD CHART

Chart created with TradingView

AUD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

