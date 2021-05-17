AUD/USD May Rise on RBA Minutes as Australian Dollar Tracks Higher Commodity Prices

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Eyes February High Again as Dovish Fed Rhetoric Persists
2021-05-17 19:30:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, AUD/USD, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-05-17 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, AUD/USD, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-05-17 15:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle as Viral Resurgence Clouds Asia's Demand Outlook
2021-05-17 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-17 21:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Bitcoin, US Dollar, Still Dovish Fed, FOMC Minutes
2021-05-17 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Bull Flag - Can Buyers Maintain?
2021-05-17 16:20:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, AUD/USD, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-05-17 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, AUD/USD, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-05-17 15:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Braced as UK Re-Opening Continues
2021-05-17 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Points Higher as GDP Data Misses Expectations
2021-05-18 00:00:00
USD/JPY Mirrors Decline in US Treasury Yields Ahead of FOMC Minutes
2021-05-17 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What are some monetary policies that could affect Gold this quarter? Get your Gold free forecast here: https://t.co/bTXkGN1CIM #DailyFXGuides https://t.co/hJeqJek0Ai
  • 🇯🇵 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Prel (Q1) Actual: -1.3% Expected: -1.2% Previous: 2.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-17
  • 🇯🇵 GDP Growth Annualized Prel (Q1) Actual: -5.1% Expected: -4.6% Previous: 11.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-17
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Prel (Q1) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Expected: -1.2% Previous: 2.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-17
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 GDP Growth Annualized Prel (Q1) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Expected: -4.6% Previous: 11.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-17
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/oTgGLMCN4K
  • Top 10 Stock by Market Cap in the Nasdaq 100 – Daily Performance https://t.co/kcD1E1PW0h
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/ISsiNWIeLu
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Learn about the importance of the ISM manufacturing index here: https://t.co/Xr3xtoFpZy https://t.co/pjQoabbIUw
  • AUD/USD Head and Shoulders top still in play - #AUDUSD chart https://t.co/Xf3CYkDdrN
AUD/USD May Rise on RBA Minutes as Australian Dollar Tracks Higher Commodity Prices

AUD/USD May Rise on RBA Minutes as Australian Dollar Tracks Higher Commodity Prices

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Wall Street, Australian Dollar, RBA Minutes, AUD/USD, Taper Talks - Talking Points

  • Asia-Pacific markets look toward RBA Minutes, Japan GDP data
  • Rising commodity prices may be bolstering inflationary risks
  • AUD/USD may take direction from today’s RBA Minutes

Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific markets may pull back from gains seen on Monday after investors on Wall Street rotated out of technology stocks, as valuation concerns and Covid-19 woes linger over the global economic backdrop. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index dropped 0.60% on the day, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed just 0.16% lower. A slate of Chinese economic data prints came out mixed on Monday, with retail sales for April falling short of estimates, while fixed-asset investment impressed.

Despite the downbeat New York session, investors sold safe-haven Treasuries as commodity prices rose, potentially reflecting inflationary concerns. Major consumer companies have already stated the intention to pass on some input costs to consumers, the result being higher prices to preserve corporate margins. The Australian Dollar sometimes rises alongside commodity prices, with the island nation being a key exporter of industrial metals like iron ore and copper.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin weakened further, with BTC moving as low as 42100.00 overnight, its lowest mark since early February. Dogecoin, a recent crypto darling, also moved lower, reflecting the risk-off tone across the broader crypto market. Elon Musk and his Twitter account remain a key theme for risk trends and catalysts within the digital currency space.

Bond traders keyed in on comments from Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida. The Fed’s second-in-command backed up recent Fed talk that tapering balance sheet purchases – which would be seen as the first surefire signal that the Fed is tightening—saying advance warning will be given to markets “before we anticipate scaling back the pace of those purchases.” Nonetheless, the benchmark 10-year rose modestly.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will release minutes from their most recent policy meeting, which could provide traders with further info on the central bank front and the path of monetary policy in Australia. The Australian Dollar is little changed so far this week versus the US Dollar. Absent any rate decisions from major central banks this week, rate traders will parse through the respective minutes for hints on monetary policy outlooks. Later this week, traders will turn their focus to the FOMC Minutes, a potentially market moving event.

Japan is slated to report Q1 gross domestic product (GDP) data for the first quarter. The preliminary data is unlikely to move the Japanese Yen outside of a substantial miss or beat. Analysts forecast the figure to cross the wires at -4.6% on an annualized basis, according to the DailyFX Economic Calendar. Japan’s Tertiary Industry Index will also cross the wires.

AUD/USD Technical Breakdown

AUD/USD’s movement has seen the currency pair trade near last week’s high, recovering intraday earlier losses. The 50- and 100-day Simple Moving Averages appears to provide a degree of support and may step in again to do so on any downside moves. T the upside, a recent area of resistance at the 0.78 level could pressure prices should the Australian Dollar strengthen. MACD and RSI appear mainly neutral, reflecting the recent price action.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

audusd

Chart created with TradingView

AUD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Eyes Chinese Economic Data as Sentiment Cautiously Improves
AUD/USD Eyes Chinese Economic Data as Sentiment Cautiously Improves
2021-05-16 23:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD Shrug off a Higher US Retail Sales Outcome?
Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD Shrug off a Higher US Retail Sales Outcome?
2021-05-14 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as US Retail Sales Data Shapes Fed Outlook
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as US Retail Sales Data Shapes Fed Outlook
2021-05-14 04:00:00
NZD/USD Rises After Rate Bets Ease, Business NZ PMI in Focus
NZD/USD Rises After Rate Bets Ease, Business NZ PMI in Focus
2021-05-13 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish