Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD to Rise on Prevailing Sentiment?

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Covid, Market Sentiment -Talking Points

Market sentiment likely to default to the prevailing trend to start a quiet week

China inflation data and New Yuan loans shift into focus for Asia-Pacific Traders

AUD/USD looks to start the week on a bright note after rising above resistance

Monday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific markets may see a calm start to the trading week after risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar shifted higher late last week. The move stemmed from last week’s US non-farm payrolls report when a big miss on the consensus forecast tanked the US Dollar. In turn, AUD/USD and NZD/USD rose along with US equity markets.

The US NFP report boosted the outlook for an ultra-loose monetary policy landscape over the next couple of years, not just in the United States but globally due to the US’s spillover effects on the global financial system, not to mention the Fed’s perceived position in being somewhat of a bellwether for world’s major central banks. Interest rate forecasts for the Federal Reserve moved down, with the chance of a 25 basis point hike for the December Fed meeting falling to 10.0% from 15.4% over the last week, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Meanwhile, India’s deadly Covid situation continues to grow grimmer by the day, and medical experts are concerned it will only grow worse. On Saturday, India reported a fresh record for daily virus deaths at 4,187, according to the Indian government’s Covid-19 Tracker. Despite the already high rate of deaths in the densely populated country, many global health experts believe India’s reporting likely falls short of the real rate of infections. Still, India’s benchmark stock index, the Nifty 50, has not seen a major selloff in response to the dire situation.

The economic calendar for today is rather sparse, which will likely leave price susceptible to the prevailing bull trend. Tuesday, however, will see potential high-impact events, with China set to release inflation and new Yuan loans data for April. According to the DailyFX Economic Calendar, the consensus forecast for Chinese inflation on a YoY basis is 1%, up from the prior read of 0.4%. While unlikely to affect price action, tonight's events will see Australian final retail sales for March and Japanese household spending data.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

The Australian Dollar’s performance last week was the best seen versus the US Dollar – at 1.71% – since November 2020. AUD/USD may start the week with supportive conditions, but a short-term pullback to the 0.78 handle, a prior resistance point, may be in the cards as well. A break lower would put the currency pair up against its 9-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

An extension higher, however, would likely have traders begin shifting attention to the multi-year February swing high, where potentially significant resistance lurks given its proximity with the psychologically imposing 0.80 handle. MACD appears to be strengthening, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering just above 60.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

Chart created with TradingView

AUD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter