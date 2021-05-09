Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD to Rise on Prevailing Sentiment?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Still Positive, Reaching for 1.22
2021-05-09 00:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-08 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Prices Edge Lower Toward Trend Support
2021-05-08 15:30:00
Oil Price Rally Vulnerable Amid Failure to Test March High
2021-05-06 14:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Dow Jones Outperform Nasdaq 100 as Inflation Debates Heat Up?
2021-05-09 12:00:00
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-08 08:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, S&P 500, FTSE 100, Inflation, Sentiment
2021-05-09 16:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-08 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Breaks Higher, EUR/GBP Stagnates
2021-05-08 21:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-08 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-08 19:00:00
Live Data Coverage: April US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-05-07 11:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Optimism about post-Covid recovery drove capital from tech and into cyclical sectors, boosting the Dow Jones and pulling down the Nasdaq 100. Inflation expectations hit a multi-year high. Will this trend be sustained? Market update from @margaretyjy here: https://t.co/g8XqIhX860 https://t.co/6mJifUKgYl
  • 8 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors ended lower, with 76.7% of the index’s constituents closing in the red. Industrials (+1.15%), communication services (+1.03) and financials (+0.93%) were among the best performers, while consumer staples (-0.21%) trailed behind. https://t.co/RXnemidUKk
  • Entry orders are a valuable tool in forex trading. Traders can strategize to come up with a great trading plan, but if they can’t execute that plan effectively, all their hard work might as well be thrown out. Learn how to place entry orders here: https://t.co/1mnOXUuBpt https://t.co/4z74mA8b9Q
  • *Reminder: Weekly Strategy Webinar tomorrow morning at 8:30AM EST (12:30 GMT) on DailyFX!! https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • The US Dollar plummeted on the heels of NFP with an outside-weekly reversal risking further May losses. Here are the levels that matter on the $DXY charts. Get your market update from @MBForex here: https://t.co/62p4Gd5E2c https://t.co/S6FwI8x3uK
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here: https://t.co/8A1QhwMVKo https://t.co/ttuTdWFDD5
  • Long $USDCNH was one of my favorite setups for the 2nd quarter btw. I maintain, I like the fundamentals; but the greenback's recent battering needs to relent before this can perform
  • The Dollar's tumble this past week was an abrupt one. We'll see if inflation pressures trigger a shift in risk and rate expectations in the US which could turn the USD's bearings. Meanwhile, a pair I haven't highlighted ... https://t.co/yXl1aoOlIy https://t.co/TWV7tqv2y8
  • $DOGEUSD's daily range post Elon SNL spot is 0.2900. That may not sound like a lot but the current spot rate is ~ 0.5600. The lower wick (reversal from Sunday's low) is a 35% recovery from the low. A speculator's market, not an investor's. https://t.co/hAjg8YO7xA
  • What are some factors driving AUD? Get your free forecast for this quarter here:https://t.co/z85CIVYiuK #DailyFXGuides https://t.co/ZhVyZvw5Ii
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD to Rise on Prevailing Sentiment?

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD to Rise on Prevailing Sentiment?

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Covid, Market Sentiment -Talking Points

  • Market sentiment likely to default to the prevailing trend to start a quiet week
  • China inflation data and New Yuan loans shift into focus for Asia-Pacific Traders
  • AUD/USD looks to start the week on a bright note after rising above resistance

Monday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific markets may see a calm start to the trading week after risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar shifted higher late last week. The move stemmed from last week’s US non-farm payrolls report when a big miss on the consensus forecast tanked the US Dollar. In turn, AUD/USD and NZD/USD rose along with US equity markets.

The US NFP report boosted the outlook for an ultra-loose monetary policy landscape over the next couple of years, not just in the United States but globally due to the US’s spillover effects on the global financial system, not to mention the Fed’s perceived position in being somewhat of a bellwether for world’s major central banks. Interest rate forecasts for the Federal Reserve moved down, with the chance of a 25 basis point hike for the December Fed meeting falling to 10.0% from 15.4% over the last week, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Meanwhile, India’s deadly Covid situation continues to grow grimmer by the day, and medical experts are concerned it will only grow worse. On Saturday, India reported a fresh record for daily virus deaths at 4,187, according to the Indian government’s Covid-19 Tracker. Despite the already high rate of deaths in the densely populated country, many global health experts believe India’s reporting likely falls short of the real rate of infections. Still, India’s benchmark stock index, the Nifty 50, has not seen a major selloff in response to the dire situation.

The economic calendar for today is rather sparse, which will likely leave price susceptible to the prevailing bull trend. Tuesday, however, will see potential high-impact events, with China set to release inflation and new Yuan loans data for April. According to the DailyFX Economic Calendar, the consensus forecast for Chinese inflation on a YoY basis is 1%, up from the prior read of 0.4%. While unlikely to affect price action, tonight's events will see Australian final retail sales for March and Japanese household spending data.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

The Australian Dollar’s performance last week was the best seen versus the US Dollar – at 1.71% – since November 2020. AUD/USD may start the week with supportive conditions, but a short-term pullback to the 0.78 handle, a prior resistance point, may be in the cards as well. A break lower would put the currency pair up against its 9-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

An extension higher, however, would likely have traders begin shifting attention to the multi-year February swing high, where potentially significant resistance lurks given its proximity with the psychologically imposing 0.80 handle. MACD appears to be strengthening, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering just above 60.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

AUDUSD Chart

Chart created with TradingView

AUD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices May Retreat as US Jobs Data Flags Sticky Wage Inflation
Gold Prices May Retreat as US Jobs Data Flags Sticky Wage Inflation
2021-05-07 07:00:00
AUD/USD Gains May Extend on China PMIs After Discounting AU-China Tensions
AUD/USD Gains May Extend on China PMIs After Discounting AU-China Tensions
2021-05-06 23:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: Rally May Have Another Leg - Levels for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
Euro Technical Analysis: Rally May Have Another Leg - Levels for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2021-05-06 20:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower From Key Chart Barrier
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower From Key Chart Barrier
2021-05-06 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish