New Zealand Dollar Analysis: NZD/USD Energy Builds After Positive Economic Data

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-05-05 20:30:00
US Dollar Rattles at Resistance: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-05-05 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Peels Back from Year-to-Date Highs
2021-05-05 22:25:00
Crude Oil Prices Climb on Falling Stockpiles, Easing Lockdowns in the US and Europe
2021-05-05 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Reflation Trade Reignited
2021-05-05 21:00:00
7 Meme Stocks Driving Markets & Making a Mark
2021-05-05 18:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Imminent – XAU/USD Levels for NFP
2021-05-05 18:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rejected at 1,800, Momentum Building
2021-05-05 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for USD Majors- NFPs Setups
2021-05-05 16:55:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Range Trading to Persist
2021-05-05 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rattles at Resistance: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-05-05 17:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for USD Majors- NFPs Setups
2021-05-05 16:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Natural gas prices moved higher, capturing a long-term trendline that could support the heating commodity's price in the coming weeks as colder temps support fundamental side. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/tGUDJE9hn0 https://t.co/Wpu8eWHIXz
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Local Elections due at 00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-06
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 BoJ Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes due at 23:50 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-05
  • The Euro may fall against the US Dollar amid a historically strong month for the Greenback and relative bond yield spreads. EUR/USD appears to be eyeing bearish technical warning signs. Get your $EURUSD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/njTDk8Ehoi https://t.co/EMRKyS19ak
  • 5 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with 55% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Energy (+3.33%), materials (+1.32%) and financials (+0.94%) were among the best performers, whereas utilities (-1.71%) and real estate (-1.52%) trailed behind. https://t.co/4IUCGi7LXR
  • 🇳🇿 Building Permits MoM (MAR) Actual: 17.9% Previous: -19.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-05
  • $CL_F #OOTT #CrudeOil https://t.co/dj3O9w3eKa
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Building Permits MoM (MAR) due at 22:45 GMT (15min) Previous: -18.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-05
  • Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Peels Back from Year-to-Date Highs -via @DailyFX "Crude oil is struggling to take out technical resistance near $66.25 as India, the world's third largest oil importer, grapples with a worsening covid-19 outbreak." Read More: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/05/05/crude-oil-price-outlook-wti-peels-back-from-year-to-date-highs.html https://t.co/Xhk2ZqSdgG
  • The S&P 500, DAX 30 and FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday and retail traders were quick to act. Rising long bets warn that their decline could have more room to find momentum. Get your S&P500 market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/khrWcL9fTr https://t.co/JmCSD912kx
New Zealand Dollar Analysis: NZD/USD Energy Builds After Positive Economic Data

New Zealand Dollar Analysis: NZD/USD Energy Builds After Positive Economic Data

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, NZ Building Permits -Talking Points

  • Wall Street mixed after Fed speakers calm premature market taper expectations
  • Risk-sensitive currencies move higher, with NZD/USD and AUD/USD gaining overnight
  • NZD/USD tracking higher as the currency pair eyes the April high just below 0.73

Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific markets may see an upbeat trading day despite a mixed performance on Wall Street overnight when technology and small-cap stocks moved lower. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index dropped 0.30% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.29%, a new record high. The US Dollar was mostly unchanged, while Treasuries caught a bid across the curve from bond traders.

Speaking on a CNBC interview Wednesday, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said “we’re not there yet” when asked about whether or not it’s time to start discussing tapering. However, the Vice Chair did note that he expects the economy to grow rapidly this year and will continue to evaluate economic data as it comes in.

Mr. Clarida, along with other Fed speakers Wednesday, harped on the transitory outlook for inflation. However, inflation expectations rose to multi-year highs, evidenced through the 5- and 10-year breakeven inflation rate – which measures inflation expectations through the Treasury constant maturity and inflation-indexed Treasury rates.

US Breakeven Inflation Rates

New Zealand Dollar Analysis: NZD/USD Energy Builds After Positive Economic Data

Source: fred.stlouisfed.org

Speaking of economic data, New Zealand reported building permits data for March, showing a 17.9% rise for March compared to last month’s revised read of -19.3%, according to the DailyFX Economic Calendar. The New Zealand Dollar continued its move higher overnight after yesterday’s stellar jobs report – which showed the Q1 unemployment rate falling to 4.6% -- injected fresh optimism in the Kiwi Dollar. The upbeat building permits print may extend NZD’s strength in the coming days.

The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar is also aiming higher after a better-than-expected March building permits figure showing a 17.4% increase on a month-over-month basis. AUD/USD gained nearly half a percentage point overnight. The RBA statement on monetary policy will be released later this week, a potentially high-impact event that may drive direction in the Aussie Dollar.

Still, the most pertinent market event this week concerning market sentiment, and therefore to the Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar, will be the US non-farm payrolls report, with the DailyFX Economic Calendar showing a consensus forecast of +978k jobs for April. Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will publish its monetary policy meeting minutes today.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis

NZD/USD gained near a full percentage point overnight and now appears to be tracking higher/lower following today’s economic data print. The next obstacle standing ahead of the Kiwi Dollar appears to be the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. Alternatively, a reversal lower would see prices find possible support at the 38.2% Fib level and then the 20-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA).

NZD/USD Daily Chart

nzdusd

Chart created with TradingView

NZD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Launches Higher on Stellar Q1 Jobs Report
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Launches Higher on Stellar Q1 Jobs Report
2021-05-04 23:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC Commentary, EU Summer Travel Ban Lift Eyed
Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC Commentary, EU Summer Travel Ban Lift Eyed
2021-05-04 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rises as Market Considers Transitory Inflation Theme
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rises as Market Considers Transitory Inflation Theme
2021-05-04 02:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Will AUD/USD Gains Continue After RBA Decision?
Australian Dollar Forecast: Will AUD/USD Gains Continue After RBA Decision?
2021-05-03 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish