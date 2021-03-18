Nasdaq 100 Index Sinks on Treasury Volatility. AUD Retail Sales, BOJ in Focus

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Mar 11, 2021 17:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.20.
2021-03-19 00:23:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook Remains Biased to the Downside as Euro Weakness Continues
2021-03-18 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast and Crude Oil Price Outlook: Reversals Likely Soon
2021-03-18 09:05:00
Oil Extends Bearish Price Series as US Stockpiles Rise for Fourth Week
2021-03-17 19:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar and Dow Seek Clear Trends After Fed Volatility Wash
2021-03-18 03:30:00
Dow Jones Leads Nikkei 225 Higher on Dovish Fed, ASX 200 Falls Despite Strong Jobs Report
2021-03-18 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-03-18 21:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Grasps for Long-Term Fibonacci Support
2021-03-18 18:07:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Coil Tightens Post-BoE/Fed– Breakout Levels
2021-03-18 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: BoE Reiterates Stance, GBP/USD Maintains Range
2021-03-18 12:25:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Eyes BoJ as Yield Volatility Hastens
2021-03-18 22:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: What Bond Vigilantes? Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-17 22:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Retail trader signals hint that the Dow Jones could be at risk ahead. Meanwhile, could the S&P 500 and FTSE 100 face a more optimistic path as upside exposure fades? Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/nScYgAFqgs https://t.co/TrCQy6wZD8
  • 🇦🇺 Retail Sales MoM Prel (FEB) Actual: -1.1% Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-19
  • EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Mar 11, 2021 17:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.20. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/USD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/6CMz5oRH6y
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Retail Sales MoM Prel (FEB) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-19
  • 🇬🇧 Gfk Consumer Confidence (MAR) Actual: -16 Expected: -20 Previous: -23 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-19
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Gfk Consumer Confidence (MAR) due at 00:01 GMT (15min) Expected: -20 Previous: -23 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-19
  • RT @FxWestwater: Nasdaq 100 Index Sinks on Treasury Volatility. AUD Retail Sales, BOJ in Focus Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/03/18/Nasdaq-100-Index-Sinks-on-Treasury-Volatility-AUD-Retail-Sales-BOJ-in-Focus.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/…
  • 6 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors ended lower, with 66.7% of the index’s constituents closing in the red. Energy (-3.62%), materials (-1.95%) and information technology (-1.75%) were among the worst performers, whereas healthcare (+1.16%) and financials (+0.30%) gained modestly. https://t.co/f8PwiS4XjZ
  • The GBP faces an array of technical levels that may provide decisive turning points in price action against the Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar in the coming days. Get your $GBP market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/nt6H3BEjrd https://t.co/PMc4snLIcA
  • 🇯🇵 Core Inflation Rate YoY (FEB) Actual: -0.4% Expected: -0.4% Previous: -0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-18
Nasdaq 100 Index Sinks on Treasury Volatility. AUD Retail Sales, BOJ in Focus

Nasdaq 100 Index Sinks on Treasury Volatility. AUD Retail Sales, BOJ in Focus

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Nasdaq 100, Treasury Volatility, AU Retail Sales, Bank of Japan - Talking Points

  • Nasdaq 100 sinks as investors adjust expectations following Wednesday’s FOMC
  • Australia’s retail sales report and the Bank of Japan interest rate decision are on tap
  • Technical picture on Nasdaq sees a hard path to regain its bullish footing
The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

The Nasdaq 100 index sank over 3% on Thursday as inflation concerns shifted back into the spotlight just a day after the Federal Reserve’s March interest rate decision. Volatility in bond markets cooled following remarks from Fed Chair Powell, but Thursday saw investors turn increasingly bearish on Treasuries, with the 10-year yield rising to its highest level since January 2020. Crude oil prices also sank in impressive fashion, dropping more than 7%.

Markets may be pricing in higher inflation with the expectation that even if inflation runs above the Fed’s target – even for a sustained period – accommodative policy will remain in place while the labor market and broader economy catch up. The Fed’s view is that a rise in inflation during the near-term will be transitory. That would put further upside pressure on yields, which is what the market may be reflecting today.

That said, the view on inflation being a transitory phenomenon isn’t contained to only central bank policymakers. The market, through breakeven inflation rates, is also pricing in a transitory view, with the rise in the 5-year breakeven rate outpacing the 10-year one. Breakeven inflation rates measure market expectations of inflation by taking the difference between nominal Treasury yields and the real yield on inflation-indexed government securities (TIPS).

10-year versus 5-year Breakeven Inflation Rates

breakeven inflation rates

Source: FRED

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Learn how to become a more consistent forex trader
Get My Guide

Friday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

The risk-off tone will likely spill over into Friday’s Asia-Pacific trading session given the breadth of Thursday’s sell-off across equity, bond and commodity markets. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.28% on Thursday, while mainland China’s CSI 300 pushed 0.80% higher. South Korea’s KOSPI followed its Asian counterparts higher, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed just over 1% in the green.

Elsewhere, Australia’s ASX 200 managed to close 0.73% lower despite the index seeing a jump earlier in the session on a much better-than-expected jobs report. The Australian economy gained 88.7k jobs versus 30k expected. The Australian Dollar initially reacted to the upside but ceded gains later in the session as capital flowed into the Greenback.

Friday will see another high-impact economic event from Australia cross the wires in the form of a preliminary retail sales report for February. According to the DailyFX Economic Calendar, the median expectation from analysts is 0.4%, which is slightly lower than December’s 0.5% read. A beat may see some strength flow into the Aussie-Dollar.

Later in the day will bring an interest rate decision from the Bank of Japan (BoJ). Economists are expecting the BoJ to hold steady on its benchmark interest rate at -0.1%. However, some fine-tuning to policy is likely as the central bank aims to add additional flexibility to its policy to weather future shocks. One possible change will be a widening of its target yield bank on government bond yields, which would likely push the Yen higher.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook

The Nasdaq 100 index sank over 3%, its biggest decline since February. The tech-heavy index has struggled to eclipse the 13270 to 13280 range this week, with prices now retreating to the 12,800 area, degrading its technical posture. Thursday’s selloff breached the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), wiping out nearly half of the March gain.

The 12,727 level may continue to offer an area of conflict between buyers and sellers. Below that and the 100-day SMA shifts into focus with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from the February to March move next in line. Regaining a bullish footing appears more difficult at the current level. Prices will need to defeat a descending trendline from the February swing high, with the 20-day SMA offering a potential point of interim resistance.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

nasdaq chart

Chart created with TradingView

Nasdaq TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Jumps as Powell Commentary Deflates US Dollar
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Jumps as Powell Commentary Deflates US Dollar
2021-03-18 05:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Looks Past GDP Miss as FOMC Induces Greenback Weakness
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Looks Past GDP Miss as FOMC Induces Greenback Weakness
2021-03-17 23:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD May Rise Ahead of FOMC, New Zealand GDP
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD May Rise Ahead of FOMC, New Zealand GDP
2021-03-16 23:00:00
USD/JPY Threatens Key Multi-Month High, BOJ's Kuroda Speech Eyed
USD/JPY Threatens Key Multi-Month High, BOJ's Kuroda Speech Eyed
2021-03-15 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100