News
US Dollar Forecast: What Bond Vigilantes? Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-17 22:10:00
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-17 17:45:00
News
Oil Extends Bearish Price Series as US Stockpiles Rise for Fourth Week
2021-03-17 19:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise if Stockpiles Fall, FOMC Meeting Eyed
2021-03-17 06:00:00
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Jump as Fed Opens Door to Risk Rally
2021-03-17 19:30:00
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-17 17:45:00
News
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Looks Past GDP Miss as FOMC Induces Greenback Weakness
2021-03-17 23:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-03-17 21:00:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: What Bond Vigilantes? Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-17 22:10:00
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-17 17:45:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: What Bond Vigilantes? Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-17 22:10:00
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-17 17:45:00
Real Time News
  • 🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (13/MAR) Actual: ¥-417B Previous: ¥111.7B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-17
  • The USD/JPY breakout has matured with the rally now testing confluence uptrend resistance – the immediate long-bias may be vulnerable while below 109.68/92. Get your $USDJPY market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/ni7scrbAxo https://t.co/2NY6gH0oUo
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (13/MAR) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: ¥98.9B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-17
  • 7 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors ended higher, with 63.3% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Materials (+4.48%), industrials (+2.07%) and financials (+0.96) were among the best performers, while consumer staples (-0.60%) and information technology (-0.29%) trailed. https://t.co/CJ2MmkirOA
  • #NOK, #AUD and #NZD are expected to be the most-active #G10 FX against the US Dollar with one-week implied volatility at 13.98, 10.77 and 10.48 respectively [delayed] -BBG
  • The GBP faces an array of technical levels that may provide decisive turning points in price action against the Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar in the coming days. Get your $GBP market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/nt6H3BEjrd https://t.co/LJIdWTiSR7
  • 🇧🇷 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 2.75% Expected: 2.5% Previous: 2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-17
  • Muted reaction from NZD/USD as New Zealand posts disappointing Q4 GDP results $NZDUSD https://t.co/qgcYT7k492
  • 🇳🇿 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q4) Actual: -1% Expected: 0.1% Previous: 13.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-17
  • 🇳🇿 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q4) Actual: -0.9% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-17
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Looks Past GDP Miss as FOMC Induces Greenback Weakness

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, NZ GDP – Talking Points

  • FOMC announcement sends US Dollar lower as accommodative outlook is reinforced
  • New Zealand Q4 GDP crosses the wires at -1.0% over a quarter-over-quarter basis
  • NZD/USD faces major trendline before continuing on the current path higher
The US session saw a jolt of volatility move throughout markets as the Federal Reserve’s March policy update kept rates steady, as expected. The Fed’s other major policy tool, quantitative easing, was also held firm at $120 billion per month in bond purchases, composed of $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities and $80 billion in Treasuries.

While major policy tools were largely unchanged, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s language, along with the updated Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), sent the US Dollar lower against its major peers. Seven Fed officials now see a rate increase by 2023, with inflation rising to 2.1%. The Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 all moved higher following the announcement.

S&P 500, Dow Jones, US Dollar 30-Min Chart

USD vs SPX vs Dow

Chart created with TradingView

Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Australia’s February jobs report will be Thursday’s main event, with the country slated to report 30k jobs added and a 6.3% unemployment rate, according to the DailyFX Economic Calendar. The high-impact event will likely inject some movement across AUD pairs. Analysts will also be keeping a close eye on the mix of full-time and part-time jobs within the report to help gauge the strength of Australia’s economic recovery.

Earlier today, New Zealand’s gross domestic product (GDP) for Q4 crossed the wires at -1.0% over a quarterly basis versus expectations of 0.1%, according to the DailyFX Economic Calendar. Annually, the island-nation’s growth rate fell to -0.9% from 0.2% in Q3, missing expectations of 0.5%. The prior quarter saw a revision lower, from 0.5%.

While New Zealand has seen great success in battling the Covid-19 pandemic within its own borders, its tourism and hospitality industries have suffered as a result. December is normally one of the strongest months for the Pacific nation’s tourism revenue due to warm weather, but travel restrictions have essentially halted all foreign travel.

NZD/USD Technical Outlook

The New Zealand Dollar is moving higher against the US Dollar after the Federal Reserve decision sent the Greenback lower. NZD/USD has managed to drift higher since earlier this month when prices pierced below an ascending trendline. Now, that trendline is back in focus as an area of resistance before the Kiwi can move higher.

The MACD oscillator appears to be nearing a bullish cross above its signal and center lines. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also oriented to the upside. The upside path will also face the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level as a possible point of resistance. Alternatively, the 61.8% Fibonacci could step back in to underpin prices. More immediate support from the 50-day Simple Moving Average is possible just above the 0.72 handle.

NZD/USD Daily Chart

nzdusd chart

Chart created with TradingView

NZD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

