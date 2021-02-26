NZD/USD, NZD/JPY React as Soaring Treasury Yields Skew Market Risk Profile

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Edges Higher with Bullish Outlook Intact, For Now
2021-02-25 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Approaches 2020 High Even as RSI Divergence Takes Shape
2021-02-25 20:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Demand and Supply Drivers Firing on All Cylinders
2021-02-25 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Growth to Value Rotation Heats Up
2021-02-25 18:30:00
Dow Jones, Russell 2000 Aiming Higher on Accommodative Fed, Fiscal Stimulus
2021-02-25 07:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Plummets as Treasury Yields Soar. Where to Next for Gold?
2021-02-25 21:00:00
US Dollar & VIX Spike, Nasdaq Slammed as Treasury Yields Surge
2021-02-25 19:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
2021-02-24 23:50:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
2021-02-24 23:50:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @FxWestwater: $NZDUSD, $NZDJPY React as Soaring Treasury Yields Skew Market Risk Profile Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/02/26/NZDUSD-NZDJPY-React-as-Soaring-Treasury-Yields-Skew-Market-Risk-Profile.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr $TNX https://t.c…
  • Biden authorized strikes on Iran-backed militant groups. Strike was in response to attacks on US, coalition forces -BBG citing DOD #CrudeOil
  • The commodity-sensitive Canadian Dollar may continue outperforming its major counterparts in the coming weeks. USD/CAD, CAD/CHF, CAD/JPY and EUR/CAD key levels to watch. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/KYdUv2lpFC https://t.co/ZZUJ4AZEhc
  • Market Snapshot: Risk aversion is deepening as Friday APAC trade gets going $NZDUSD and $AUDUSD sinking Following declines in #SP500 and #Nikkei225 futures #USD broadly higher, anti-risk Japanese #Yen as well US 10-Year Treasury rates remain higher https://t.co/gQ50vS73P0
  • RBNZ's Orr: To consider settings against types of home lending, financial stability policies can help government housing objectives -BBG
  • RBNZ's Orr: Only focused on inflation, employment targets -BBG
  • RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr: Monetary policy CTTE remit targets are unchanged, MPC will explain impact of decisions on housing market. Remain committed to current stimulatory monetary settings -BBG
  • Senate parliamentarian ruled minimum-wage boost out of order -BBG
  • RBA offers to buy A$3 billion in defense of yield target -BBG #RBA $AUDUSD
  • 🇯🇵 Industrial Production YoY Prel (JAN) Actual: -5.3% Previous: -2.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-25
NZD/USD, NZD/JPY React as Soaring Treasury Yields Skew Market Risk Profile

NZD/USD, NZD/JPY React as Soaring Treasury Yields Skew Market Risk Profile

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Treasury Yields, NZD/USD, NDZ/JPY, Reflation – Talking Points

  • Treasury rates soar, shifting the market’s risk profile and forcing investors to ditch equities
  • APAC equity markets at risk as global reflation theme pushes sovereign yields higher
  • NZD/USD, NZD/JPY selloff overnight as the risk-sensitive Kiwi reacts with weakness
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

US equity prices appear to have finally waved the white flag in the face of a sharp rise in Treasury yields, with Wall Street indexes moving violently lower, led by a 3.69% decline in the small-cap Russell 2000 index. Technology stocks found no quarter from the uptick in government bond yields, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.52% on the day.

The US 10-year yield pushed as high as 1.563 before moving slightly lower. Still, the commonly referenced benchmark rate is at its highest level since February 2020. An influx of new government spending and improved economic prospects have spurred the move in yields, but historically speaking, rates remain relatively low.

Nasdaq 100 Index vs 10-Year Treasury Yield

Nasdaq vs Treasury Yield

Friday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

APAC equity markets will likely face some pressure following the bloodbath seen in the New York trading session. The reflationary theme helping to push government bond yields higher is hardly contained to just Treasuries, with Australian and Japanese bonds exhibiting similar behavior as investors bet on a strong global growth rebound.

The risk aversion has spilled outside of the equity market and into the foreign exchange markets, with moves lower in the risk-sensitive New Zealand and Australian Dollars against the Greenback. The Kiwi also suffered against the safe-haven Japanese Yen. Elsewhere, gold and silver prices may see a slight rebound after an overnight selloff.

While gold prices have languished in recent months, industrial metals like copper have been surging as the metal benefits from stimulus-driven demand. Still, even the high-flying red metal was unable to avoid the broad-based market selloff, highlighting the sweeping impact from Treasury yields.

NZD/USD Technical Outlook

The New Zealand Dollar was flying high before the overnight impact from rising Treasury rates permeated throughout global markets. NZD/USD broke down below its psychologically important 0.74 handle before finding support near the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level from the December to February move. A technical pullback was due according to the overbought Relative Strength Index and the preceding trend may continue with the MACD oscillator still bullishly positioned.

NZD/USD Daily Price Chart

NZDUSD Chart

Chart created with TradingView

NZD/JPY Technical Outlook

The Japanese Yen – bolstered by safe-haven flows – gained 0.62% on Thursday against the New Zealand Dollar. NZD/JPY’s bullish technical stance remains intact despite the price drop, however. The pair is already starting to find some relief at the 23.6% Fib level and may quickly move to retrace the overnight selloff.

A break lower would see prices head towards the 38.2% Fib level and a more aggressive selloff could push prices down to the 20-Day Simple Moving Average, although that appears to be an unlikely scenario seeing as how strength is already recovering. RSI and MACD are also trending higher in support of price action.

NZD/JPY Daily Chart

NZDJPY Chart

Chart created with TradingView

NZD/USD, NZD/JPY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD Downtrend Resumes, Fed Remains Calm Over Rising US Yields - US Market Open
USD Downtrend Resumes, Fed Remains Calm Over Rising US Yields - US Market Open
2021-02-25 15:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Demand and Supply Drivers Firing on All Cylinders
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Demand and Supply Drivers Firing on All Cylinders
2021-02-25 04:30:00
AUD/USD Gains on Reflation Trade While RBNZ News Dispatches AUD/NZD Lower
AUD/USD Gains on Reflation Trade While RBNZ News Dispatches AUD/NZD Lower
2021-02-25 00:00:00
EUR/CHF Breakout Signals Risk-On in Europe; EUR/NOK, EUR/SEK Test Key Support
EUR/CHF Breakout Signals Risk-On in Europe; EUR/NOK, EUR/SEK Test Key Support
2021-02-24 13:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish
NZD/JPY