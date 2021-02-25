AUD/USD Gains on Reflation Trade While RBNZ News Dispatches AUD/NZD Lower

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD at Risk of Reversal with US PCE Data on Tap
2021-02-26 07:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Approaches 2020 High Even as RSI Divergence Takes Shape
2021-02-25 20:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Demand and Supply Drivers Firing on All Cylinders
2021-02-25 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Yields, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Tumble
2021-02-26 01:30:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Growth to Value Rotation Heats Up
2021-02-25 18:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakdown Accelerates – XAU/USD Bulls Done?
2021-02-26 20:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Gold, Financial Fund Flows During Yields-Driven Volatility
2021-02-26 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Reversal, Now What?
2021-02-26 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Correction From Extremes
2021-02-26 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
2021-02-24 23:50:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The US Dollar is trying to break higher versus ASEAN currencies. The Singapore Dollar, Philippine Peso, Thai Baht and Indonesian Rupiah are under pressure. Will follow-through last? Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/JOWG9q01q0 https://t.co/j2ICxgrLa3
  • The commodity-sensitive Canadian Dollar may continue outperforming its major counterparts in the coming weeks. USD/CAD, CAD/CHF, CAD/JPY and EUR/CAD key levels to watch. Get your $USDCAD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/9bkVXQuP5C https://t.co/cLNEG36mZ8
  • We just closed out the heaviest week of volume for the $SPY (US equities) since June and $TLT (Treasuries) since March 16
  • Get your snapshot update of the of market open and closing times for each major trading hub around the globe here: https://t.co/BgZLFljIhZ https://t.co/YjUfOUY3vU
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.30% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.41% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.62% 🇨🇦CAD: -1.12% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.87% 🇦🇺AUD: -2.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ZdHY0q1ocW
  • #Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakdown Accelerates – $XAUUSD Bulls Done? - https://t.co/uATlmZg8g6 https://t.co/vIbhg5HOko
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.20% Gold: -2.10% Silver: -2.97% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/UVS4Dowq2o
  • Nasdaq ETF QQQ sees its largest outflow in a month as investors shied away from tech stocks. Get your #Nasdaq market update here:https://t.co/tQU09WVHMD https://t.co/onCVQl0xay
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.13%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 67.63%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/PYZh1az5EC
  • Crude extends yesterday's losses, falls by nearly 3% $WTI $USD https://t.co/oflSuTFd5E
AUD/USD Gains on Reflation Trade While RBNZ News Dispatches AUD/NZD Lower

AUD/USD Gains on Reflation Trade While RBNZ News Dispatches AUD/NZD Lower

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, AUD/NZD, RBNZ, Powell – Talking Points

  • Wall Street indexes move higher after Fed Chair Powell reassures markets on monetary policy
  • RBNZ receives update to remit to consider housing prices in policy, sending NZD broadly higher
  • Australian Dollar continues to benefit from reflation them but Kiwi overpowers in AUD/NZD
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

US equity indexes moved higher on Wednesday as Wall Street was encouraged by testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell who ensured markets that the Fed will remain in an accommodative stance for some time. The Russell 2000 gained 2.38% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average pushed 1.35% into a fresh record high. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite moved higher by 1.14% and 0.99%, respectively.

Elsewhere, US government bond yields moved higher with the 10-year Treasury rate climbing to a high of 1.44%, as the reflation theme continued to grip markets. The DXY index gyrated near the 90 handle but gold prices failed to find a bid despite a lackluster USD. Silver, on the other hand, managed to gain nearly 1% versus the Greenback.

US markets will focus on durable goods orders for January and labor market data tomorrow. Investors have been keenly eyeing weekly initial jobless claims data, with 838k expected for the week ending February 20, according to the DailyFX Economic Calendar. A better-than-expected print on either report may help bolster equity prices. Moreover, several Federal Reserve members, including New York Fed President John Williams, are slated to speak.

Russell 2000, 10-Year Treasury Yield, Silver – 5 Minute Price Chart

Treasury Yields vs silver and Russell 200 chart

Chart created with TradingView

Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

The upbeat New York trading session may help boost sentiment across the APAC region during Thursday trade. However, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) may continue to move lower after news of a stamp duty increase on stock trading sent the Asian index nearly 3% lower yesterday. Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite also moved lower, closing 1.99% in the red.

The economic calendar for today’s session is rather sparse but Japan will release final figures on its coincident and leading economic indexes, forecasted to cross the wires at 87.8 and 94.9, respectively. However, the anti-risk Japanese Yen may remain glued to market sentiment. Hong Kong will also release trade data on exports and imports for January.

News out of New Zealand earlier this morning regarding the RBNZ has caused significant volatility across most Kiwi pairs. In a prepared statement, New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced changes to the RBNZ’s remit to include housing prices when considering monetary and other financial policy decisions. Home prices in the island country have been of increasing concern since the Covid-induced low rate policy was introduced last year, which has sent housing costs soaring (as shown in the chart below).

New Zealand House Prices Versus NZD/USD Exchange Rate

AUD/USD Gains on Reflation Trade While RBNZ News Dispatches AUD/NZD Lower

AUD/USD Technical Outlook

The Australian Dollar has seen a broad-based influx of strength on the global reflation theme. AUD/USD tore above 0.7900 earlier this week and is now tracking towards the .80 handle. The 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the January-February move will offer possible resistance shortly before testing the psychologically imposing 0.8000 level.

A short-term pullback may be in order before doing so, however, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) starting to trend lower in overbought territory. The aforementioned 0.79 level may offer an area of support on any down move, but the bull trend appears to be in full swing and any lulls will likely be short lived.

AUD/USD Daily Price Chart

AUDUSD chart

Chart created with TradingView

AUD/NZD Technical Outlook

The New Zealand Dollar – bolstered by this morning’s news – managed to overcome the Aussie-Dollar’s broad-based strength. AUD/NZD lost 0.60% on Wednesday and the pair looks set to move lower in the near-term, with the MACD line nearing in on a cross below its signal line.

AUD/NZD Daily Chart

audnzd chart

Chart created with TradingView

AUD/USD, AUD/NZD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD, NZD/JPY React as Soaring Treasury Yields Skew Market Risk Profile
NZD/USD, NZD/JPY React as Soaring Treasury Yields Skew Market Risk Profile
2021-02-26 00:00:00
USD Downtrend Resumes, Fed Remains Calm Over Rising US Yields - US Market Open
USD Downtrend Resumes, Fed Remains Calm Over Rising US Yields - US Market Open
2021-02-25 15:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Demand and Supply Drivers Firing on All Cylinders
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Demand and Supply Drivers Firing on All Cylinders
2021-02-25 04:30:00
EUR/CHF Breakout Signals Risk-On in Europe; EUR/NOK, EUR/SEK Test Key Support
EUR/CHF Breakout Signals Risk-On in Europe; EUR/NOK, EUR/SEK Test Key Support
2021-02-24 13:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
AUD/NZD