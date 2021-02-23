AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Aim Higher as Treasury Yields Climb on Reflation Theme

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Chair Powell, Stimulus
2021-02-22 22:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Back to the Year-Long Downtrend - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-02-22 21:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-22 16:51:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Technical Outlook Mired by RSI Sell Signal
2021-02-22 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, Treasuries, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2021-02-22 13:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-02-22 13:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-22 16:51:00
Gold Price Forecast: GLD Jumps from 7-Month Low, Can XAU Bulls Drive?
2021-02-22 16:38:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Chair Powell, Stimulus
2021-02-22 22:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Back to the Year-Long Downtrend - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-02-22 21:25:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Chair Powell, Stimulus
2021-02-22 22:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Back to the Year-Long Downtrend - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-02-22 21:25:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • @JohnKicklighter Copper is working off a multi-year consolidation with a bullish breakout on the weekly chart dating back to late last year. Biden’s infrastructure plan in the second half of 2021 looks VERY REAL.
  • Better-than-expected economic data diminishes the chances of further easing from the RBNZ at its upcoming meeting and paves the way for NZD/JPY and NZD/USD to extend recent gains. Get your $NZDUSD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/UolP2v8QYU https://t.co/a3AV8jOQwF
  • RT @FxWestwater: $AUDUSD, $AUDNZD Aim Higher as Treasury Yields Climb on Reflation Theme Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/02/23/AUDUSD-AUDNZD-Aim-Higher-as-Treasury-Yields-Climb-on-Reflation-Theme.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr $TNX https://t.co/c…
  • EUR/USD Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Chair Powell, Stimulus -via @DailyFX Link to Full Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2021/02/22/eur-usd-outlook-us-dollar-eyes-fed-chair-powell-stimulus.html $DXY $USD $EURUSD #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/1T4hDDXTlU
  • S&P 500 rolling over, bearish-looking pattern may lead to March trend-line. Get your S&P500 market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/6LqsWV75Ml https://t.co/hhYpu8A1Xy
  • (ASEAN Fundy) US Dollar Forecast: Gaining Ground as ASEAN Weaken, Eyes on Fed Chair Powell #USD #ASEAN #Fed https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2021/02/22/US-Dollar-Forecast-Gaining-Ground-as-ASEAN-Weaken-Eyes-on-Fed-Chair-Powell.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/NJd1bHx5QG
  • Today was an impressive day for commodities in general, but copper's performance stood out in particular. It's trading at the highest levels since Aug 2011 and its 10-day rate of change is the fastest since Nov 2016: https://t.co/T0yIb7t8za
  • 6 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors ended higher, with 46.7% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Materials (+3.46%), communication services (+3.38%) and energy (+2.70%) were among the best performers. https://t.co/ERZA3rsXVQ
  • Gold prices set a fresh seven-month-low last Thursday. This low printed around a big zone of confluent support that’s since helped to bring a bullish response into the matter.Get your $XAUUSD market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/zfufONn026 https://t.co/9DUejKXNsG
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.60% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.41% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.41% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.33% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/PX3aSdaWvJ
AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Aim Higher as Treasury Yields Climb on Reflation Theme

AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Aim Higher as Treasury Yields Climb on Reflation Theme

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

AUD/USD, AUD/NZD, Treasury Yields, APAC Trading – Talking Points

  • Equity pressure heats up as S&P 500 extends lower for fifth consecutive day
  • Asian equity prices may fall as rising government bond yields caution investors
  • AUD/USD, AUD/NZD may be set to extend recent highs on bullish technical outlooks
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

The S&P 500 closed in the red on Monday, its fifth consecutive decline marking the longest stretch of daily losses since early 2020. Technology shares declined sharply with the Nasdaq Composite, which posted a 2.46% decline as rising Treasury yields pressured equity valuations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to gain 0.09% while the small-cap focused Russell 2000 index dropped 0.69% on the day.

Elsewhere, gold and silver prices rose along with industrial metals like copper and zinc. The weaker US Dollar helped propel precious metals higher as investors continued to strengthen their outlook on the global recovery. XAG/USD outpaced gold with a 3.18% gain against the yellow metal’s 1.44% rally. WTI crude oil prices rose over 2% as supply issues support energy prices.

10-Year Treasury Yield, US Dollar, S&P 500– 15 Minute Chart

SPX vs Treasury yields vs dxy

Chart created with TradingView

Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

APAC equities may follow Wall Street lower as investors brace for a potential correction in prices to account for the sharp rise seen in government bond yields. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) dropped 1.06% to start the week on Monday and China’s Shanghai Composite moved 1.45% lower. Australia’s ASX also moved lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 managed to climb 0.46%, however.

While the equity market appears to have temporarily lost favor among investors, risk-sensitive currencies have not. The Australian and New Zealand Dollars have pushed into fresh multi-year highs to start the week as rising commodity prices suggest the reflation trade is in full swing. The economic rebound theme has indeed strengthened, with Australia officially beginning its vaccination program on Monday.

Moreover, the US’s $1.9 trillion USD Covid relief package is set to receive a vote in the House this week which will set up the bill to move into the Senate, and perhaps to President Joe Biden’s desk, by the end of February. Democrats in the US now appear to be ready to push the bill through without GOP support in the first major test of power since having cemented Democratic control throughout the House, Senate, and White House.

There is also talk that President Biden is now prepared to announce an agenda to begin work on a massive infrastructure package next month. If the Democrats on Capitol Hill manage to pass the Covid package without GOP support, they may likely attempt to capitalize on the momentum by quickly pushing through any infrastructure bill presented by the White House.

Tuesday’s economic calendar is rather sparse but the morning kicked off with retail sales data out of New Zealand, with a -2.7% print on a quarter over quarter basis for Q4, according to the DailyFX Economic Calendar. China is slated to release January data for home prices later today. Japan’s market will be closed to celebrate the Emperor’s Birthday.

AUD/USD Dollar Technical Outlook

The Australian Dollar has made a sharp move higher against the US Dollar, with AUD/USD breaking above the 0.7900 psychological level earlier this week. The cross is now eyeing the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the January to February move. Prices look set for a possible extension higher as the MACD indicator flashes a bullish signal with its increasing divergence from the signal line. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in overbought territory, indicating a possible pullback into consolidation, or perhaps even a reversal lower although the trend remains bullish.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

audusd chart

Chart created with TradingView

AUD/USD Dollar Technical Outlook

While not as impressive of a move, the Australian Dollar has rallied to challenge a descending trendline from the August swing high against the New Zealand Dollar. AUD/NZD breached above the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement from its January – February move on Monday and momentum appears to be holding strong with an increasing MACD divergence. RSI remains in neutral territory, just above the 63 mark.

AUD/NZD Daily Chart

AUDNZD chart

Chart created with TradingView

AUD/USD, AUD/NZD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

A Year on Since the COVID Crash, Are the ECB Tolerating Euro Strength? - US Market Open
A Year on Since the COVID Crash, Are the ECB Tolerating Euro Strength? - US Market Open
2021-02-19 15:00:00
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Drop into the Weekend, Setting Course for Deeper Losses?
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Drop into the Weekend, Setting Course for Deeper Losses?
2021-02-19 06:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD May Climb Despite Rising Treasury Yields
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD May Climb Despite Rising Treasury Yields
2021-02-19 00:00:00
Silver Prices May Continue Outpacing Gold Despite Rising Inflation Bets
Silver Prices May Continue Outpacing Gold Despite Rising Inflation Bets
2021-02-18 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
AUD/NZD