  Renewed stimulus hopes led longer-dated US Treasury yields to climb as expectations for future demand, output and inflation rose. The 10-year Treasury yields advanced 12.1 bps from a week ago to 1.139%.
  The Swiss Franc appears set for further downside against the New Zealand Dollar and the British Pound after NZD/CHF and GBP/CHF overtook key chart levels.
  Chinese banks and Ant are reportedly curbing joint loans to consumers - BBG
  Australian Dollar Outlook: $AUDUSD Eyes Trade Data - Rebound or Breakdown?
  🇦🇺 Balance of Trade (DEC) Actual: A$6.785B Previous: A$5.014B
  🇦🇺 Balance of Trade (DEC) Actual: A$6785M Previous: A$5.022B
  🇦🇺 Balance of Trade (DEC) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Previous: A$5.022B
  6 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors ended higher, with 43.3% of the index's constituents closing in the green. Energy (+2.18%), materials (+1.36%) and industrials (+0.63%) were among the best performers, whereas healthcare (-0.66%) and communication services (-0.10%) were trailing.
  The BTC/ETH ratio suggests that Ethereum may outperform its more popular counterpart in the near term. However, Bitcoin looks set to follow ETH higher after breaching key resistance.
  🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (30/JAN) Actual: ¥729.6B Previous: ¥752.6B
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Eyes Trade Data - Rebound or Breakdown?

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Eyes Trade Data - Rebound or Breakdown?

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Treasury Yield Curve, Australia Balance of Trade, AUD/USD – Talking Points

  • Wall Street rally cools but energy sector strength bolsters small-cap stocks
  • US fiscal stimulus developments push Treasury yield curve to highest level since 2015
  • AUD/USD subject to movement ahead of Australia’s balance of trade data
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Wall Street moved higher for a third consecutive day on Wednesday as traders focused on the economic recovery following upbeat economic data. Upside momentum seen earlier in the week ebbed, however, as technology stocks moved lower despite better-than-expected earnings from Alphabet and Amazon after yesterday’s closing bell. The Nasdaq Composite cut early gains going into the close and put in a 0.01% loss.

Still, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to record gains of 0.10% and 0.12%, respectively. Robust strength in the energy sector boosted the small-cap Russell 2000 index 0.38% higher. WTI crude oil hit a fresh-yearly high after the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly inventory draw of 994k barrels for the week ending January 29.

The spread between 5-year and 30-year Treasury yields moved higher after President Joe Biden told Democratic lawmakers that he will not concede to GOP demands for smaller stimulus payments. Although Mr. Biden did indicate that he is open to narrowing the eligibility requirements. Moreover, Democrats on Capitol Hill continued to push ahead with plans to pass the $1.9 trillion stimulus package without Republican support. The 5Y30Y yield curve steepened to its highest level since late 2015 as markets betted on developments translating to increased inflation prospects.

S&P 500 vs 5Y30Y Treasury Yield Curve

SPX vs Yield Curve

Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific markets appear set to trade with the same lackluster enthusiasm seen on Wall Street after a strong start to the week. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.00% on Wednesday. Elsewhere, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) managed to close 0.20% higher, while mainland China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.5%.

Australia’s balance of trade data for December is set to cross the wires at 00:30 GMT, according to the DailyFX Economic Calendar. Traders will be keying in on the nation’s exports to China – particularly iron ore – as tensions between Australia and its biggest trading partner continue to deepen. The Australian Dollar’s recent weakness appears to have cooled despite the RBA extending its bond-buying program earlier this week.

AUD/USD Technical Forecast

AUD/USD found support near the psychologically important 0.76 handle after the cross broke down from a Symmetrical Triangle last week. The 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) also appears to be providing a level of support. However, the MACD line is making a cross below its zero line, which indicates a bearish signal and potential for further downside.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

AUDUSD Chart

Chart created with TradingView

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

AUD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

