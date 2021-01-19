Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Breaks 20-Day SMA, Chinese FDI in Focus

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook - Sitting on Multi-Week Support Ahead of Busy Data and Events Week
2021-01-18 12:00:00
EURUSD and S&P 500 Break Lower to End the Week, VIX Ready to Blow
2021-01-18 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Pullback at Hand Before Next Leg Higher?
2021-01-17 04:00:00
Crude Oil Prices In Focus Amid Fears of Falling Demand
2021-01-15 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-01-18 22:00:00
Dow, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: China Q4 GDP, Stronger USD in Focus
2021-01-18 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Russell 2000, S&P 500, Gold, USD, Biden Stimulus, Earnings, ECB
2021-01-18 15:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rebounds from a 6-Week Low. Now What?
2021-01-18 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecasts: GBP Supported by Covid Vaccination Hopes
2021-01-16 22:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Rally Out of Steam?
2021-01-15 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
2021-01-16 16:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Pushes Back After Jerome Powell’s Interview
2021-01-15 12:53:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.27%) S&P 500 (+0.36%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.32%) [delayed] -BBG
  • The ASX 200 index rebounded 0.93% on Tuesday morning, led by industrials (+1.24%), real estate (+1.14%), healthcare (+1.00%) and financials (+0.99%) sectors, while energy (-0.20%) trailed behind. https://t.co/ydIemBdta7
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Italy PM Confidence Vote in Parliament due at 00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-19
  • $USD hegemony is at risk thanks to changes in the global economy and the long-term consequences of the US-China trade war. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/5GO9UrvO4y https://t.co/744r4xEfFm
  • South Korean Vice Finance Minister says bond yields to be closely monitored - BBG
  • Italian PM Conte won support for his government in the Chamber of Deputies 321 to 259. He will face a more difficult vote in the Senate tomorrow
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.17% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.18% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.26% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/L7qJIoIuXY
  • 🇳🇿 Electronic Retail Card Spending MoM (DEC) Actual: 19.2% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-18
  • President-Elect Joe Biden's Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen (former Fed Chairwoman) is due to before the Senate Finance Committee tomorrow at 15:00 GMT (or 10:00 EST)
  • 🇳🇿 Electronic Retail Card Spending YoY (DEC) Actual: 3.5% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-18
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Breaks 20-Day SMA, Chinese FDI in Focus

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Breaks 20-Day SMA, Chinese FDI in Focus

Thomas Westwater, Contributor

AUD/USD, Covid-19, Economic Data – Talking Points

  • US equity futures climb on thin holiday trading volume, earnings in focus
  • AUD/USD broke under its 20-day SMA despite upbeat Chinese GDP
  • Upcoming Chinese FDI data may ease recent AUD/USD weakness
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

U.S. stock futures climbed higher on Monday. The small-cap Russell 2000 E-mini futures outpaced its US peers. Trading volume was light, however, with the equity and bond markets closed in the United States for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The week ahead will provide a gamut of earnings from US-listed companies, along with high-impact economic releases.

Tuesday's Wall Street session will see Bank of America and Netflix report quarterly results, both reports command heavy attention from investors with the potential to set broader market sentiment. Overall net capital flows and foreign bond investment data out of the United States will also cross the wires, according to the DailyFX Economic Calendar.

Russell 2000, Dow Jones, AUD/USD 30-Min Chart

AUDUSD vs DJI, RTY futures chart

Chart created with TradingView

Tuesday's Asia-Pacific Outlook

The Asia Pacific trading session appears set for a mixed day of trading after Monday’s session when China reported a better-than-expected Q4 GDP figure at 6.5% YoY. China is now the only major economy to see economic growth on a GDP basis for 2020, accelerating its path to overtake the US as the world’s number one economy. The Chinese Shanghai Index rose 0.84% on Monday and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 1.01%.

The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar, which typically benefits from upbeat Chinese economic data, fell against the US Dollar. The breakdown in Sino-Australian relations is perhaps the best explanation for the Australian Dollar’s lackluster reaction. AUD/USD is nearly 2% lower from its multi-year high set earlier this month, with recent US Dollar strength weighing heavily on the cross.

Nevertheless, Aussie-dollar traders will be watching foreign direct investment data out of China, due to cross the wires Tuesday afternoon. December’s FDI data is expected to complete a record-breaking year for foreign investment into China despite a global pandemic that is thought to have originated from the country. Hong Kong unemployment data may also attract market attention in Tuesday’s session.

AUD/USD Technical Outlook:

AUD/USD may be at risk of a further pullback after breaching below its 20-day Simple Moving Average for the first time since October 2020. The MACD oscillator is trending lower, while the Relative Strength Index remains in neutral territory. The trendline from December of 2019 may turn into support after previously serving as resistance last month.

Below the trendline sits the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, a likely target for bears beyond the trendline. Moving above the 20-day SMA will be required for bulls to re-establish the broader trend higher, but the broader rally remains intact at current prices, regardless.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

AUD/USD Chart

Chart created with TradingView

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

AUD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar and Japanese Yen in Demand, AUD Weak as Markets Sour - US Market Open
US Dollar and Japanese Yen in Demand, AUD Weak as Markets Sour - US Market Open
2021-01-15 14:15:00
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as Market Risk Appetite Sours
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as Market Risk Appetite Sours
2021-01-15 06:00:00
What To Expect From Biden's Stimulus Package Announcement - US Market Open
What To Expect From Biden's Stimulus Package Announcement - US Market Open
2021-01-14 14:15:00
Gold Price Outlook at Risk to Biden Stimulus Push, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Report
Gold Price Outlook at Risk to Biden Stimulus Push, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Report
2021-01-14 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed