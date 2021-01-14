News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Outlook: USD Price Action Eyes Biden Stimulus Proposal
2021-01-13 23:00:00
Euro Hit by Italian Political Risks, GBP Gains Despite Firm USD - US Market Open
2021-01-13 14:05:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit 11-Month High on Reflation Hopes, Falling Stockpiles
2021-01-13 06:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-12 22:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-13 19:45:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Charts – Staying the Course
2021-01-13 13:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rising Yields Threaten XAU/USD as Technicals Sour
2021-01-13 21:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Awaiting Breakout as Support Holds for Now
2021-01-13 12:00:00
Euro Hit by Italian Political Risks, GBP Gains Despite Firm USD - US Market Open
2021-01-13 14:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Benefiting From Weak USD, Treasury Yields
2021-01-13 09:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Rising Treasury Yields Moderates Yens Recent Gains
2021-01-12 12:50:00
USDJPY Break a Better Cue for Dollar and Risk Break than EURUSD, Tesla?
2021-01-12 06:00:00
AUD/NZD Aims Higher with Chinese Economic Data in Focus

AUD/NZD Aims Higher with Chinese Economic Data in Focus

2021-01-14 00:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor

Treasury Yields, US Impeachment, AUD/NZD - Talking Points

  • Wall Street traders unfazed by impeachment proceedings in Congress
  • Treasury yields move lower after strong auction demand on 30-year bonds
  • AUD/NZD rally may continue with bullish technical signals on horizon
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

US markets ignored impending political implications surrounding a likely second impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday. The S&P 500 rose 0.23% while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.43%. Small-cap stocks lagged the broader market, with a 0.75% decline in the Russell 2000 index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded mostly sideways, losing only 0.10% on the day.

Wall Street started the day with inflation data for December that crossed the wires above analysts’ expectations, but the gains were mainly driven by higher energy prices. Still, higher inflation bets for the future persist as investors look ahead to a pro-stimulus environment under the incoming Biden administration.

DailyFX Calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

The US House did move to impeach President Trump after the New York closing bell, accusing incitement of insurrection, though markets continued to discount the news. Earlier in the day, Fed Governor Lael Brainard reinforced the Fed’s timeline on sustaining asset purchases until achieving more progress towards the central bank’s dual mandate.

US 10-Year Yield, Nasdaq, Dow Jones – 30-Min Chart

10 year treasury versus Dow and nasdaq futures

Chart created with TradingView

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia Pacific markets may extend gains from Wednesday following weaker yields across long-dated US government bond yields. A strong auction for $24 billion of 30-year Treasuries on Wednesday morning pushed the 30Y yield down nearly 3%. The recent strength seen in the US Dollar eased alongside the drop in yields, but the DXY index began to inch higher following a brief drop below the 90 handle.

Investors will look ahead to economic data out of China early Thursday when trade figures and foreign direct investment for December will cross the wires. According to the DailyFX Economic Calendar, analysts expect China’s balance of trade to come across at US$72.35 billion. The economic print may help guide analysts’ expectations for next week’s highly anticipated Q4 GDP print, with the current forecast calling for 6.1% YoY growth for China’s economy.

China’s net exports are likely to have a spillover effect on closely linked economies such as Australia and New Zealand. Both countries’ currencies outperformed against the Greenback in 2020, but the Aussie-dollar outperformed against the Kiwi. The trend so far this year appears to have AUD/NZD on track to repeat that performance. The Australian Dollar tends to benefit from strong commodity prices bolstering the economy through its export channels, largely thanks to China.

AUD/NZD Technical Outlook:

The rally in AUD/NZD from its December swing low has recently brought the cross to multi-month highs, clearing the November 2020 peak earlier this week. The MACD’s growing divergence signals healthy momentum and the RSI oscillator is nearly eclipsing the 70 level. The aforementioned November high may provide support to the downside.

Above, AUD/NZD will face the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the 2020 August-December move. Moreover, a bullish Simple Moving Average crossover between the 20- and 200-day SMAs may form if bullish action continues. The signal could generate further upside in the near term.

AUD/NZD Daily Chart

AUDNZD Price Chart

Chart created with TradingView

AUD/NZD Trading Resources:

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

