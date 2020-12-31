New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Bulls Push Kiwi to Fresh Multi-Year Highs

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Sinks as Euro Rallies to 1.2300
2020-12-30 23:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Interest Rate Expectations Update
2020-12-30 19:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Prices Climb as US Dollar Sinks. Eyes on Senate Stimulus Talks
2020-12-30 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Post-Breakout Flag Forms - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-29 22:35:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2020-12-30 11:30:00
Dow Jones, Russell 2000 at Risk as Senate Blocks Stimulus Checks Vote
2020-12-30 07:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Falling Real Yields, USD Weakness to Buoy XAU/USD
2020-12-31 01:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Stalls at Resistance
2020-12-30 16:38:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Sinks as Euro Rallies to 1.2300
2020-12-30 23:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Interest Rate Expectations Update
2020-12-30 19:15:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Interest Rate Expectations Update
2020-12-30 19:15:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2020-12-30 18:50:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @FxWestwater: New Zealand #Dollar Outlook: $NZDUSD Bulls Push #Kiwi to Fresh Multi-Year Highs Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/12/31/New-Zealand-Dollar-Outlook-NZDUSD-Bulls-Push-Kiwi-to-Fresh-Multi-Year-Highs.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr #NZD https:…
  • 🇨🇳 NBS Manufacturing PMI (DEC) Actual: 51.9 Expected: 52 Previous: 52.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-31
  • 🇨🇳 Non Manufacturing PMI (DEC) Actual: 55.7 Previous: 56.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-31
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Non Manufacturing PMI (DEC) due at 01:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 56.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-31
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 NBS Manufacturing PMI (DEC) due at 01:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 52 Previous: 52.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-31
  • The Swiss Franc presents several key technical levels to watch into 2021 as NZD/CHF, AUD/CHF, and CAD/CHF set course for potential breakouts or trend resumptions. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/3LccGVNxDu https://t.co/yeJvzhjW4I
  • RT @s_deery: Martin Foley: “this is a very serious situation that Victorians are facing”. We have six new cases. Clearly the government is…
  • Brexit trade deal approved by UK Parliament -BBG #Brexit $GBPUSD
  • The US Dollar may continue to lose ground against its major counterparts in the near term after falling to multi-year lows. Levels to watch for AUD/USD, EUR/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/qRCDo0KYlB https://t.co/l9ck3EFZGG
  • 🇰🇷 Inflation Rate YoY (DEC) Actual: 0.5% Expected: 0.55% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-30
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Bulls Push Kiwi to Fresh Multi-Year Highs

New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Bulls Push Kiwi to Fresh Multi-Year Highs

2020-12-31 00:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

New Zealand Dollar, U.S. Stimulus Checks, Covid - Talking Points

  • Wall Street closes higher despite dimming hopes for increased stimulus checks
  • U.K. Covid variant identified in second U.S. state causing fear among health workers
  • Chinese PMI data set to cross wires with possible market moving potential
Advertisement

Small cap stocks led the U.S. trading session higher in Wednesday’s Wall Street session with the Russell 2000 index climbing 1.05% as the US Dollar extended an overnight slide. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended higher by 0.13% and 0.24%, respectively. Tech stocks lagged the broader market, but the Nasdaq 100 index still managed to close out the day with a 0.01% gain.

The upbeat mood is likely an extension of sentiment over the recently passed U.S. Covid relief bill that includes $600 direct payments to eligible Americans. These funds were set to begin disbursing as early as yesterday evening, according to the Treasury Department. The agency also said paper checks are already being sent out, and direct deposits will continue into next week.

That said, prospects for increased stimulus checks of $2,000 appear to be fading despite supportive calls from President Donald Trump after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated that “no realistic path” exists for a standalone bill. Instead, Senate Republicans appear focused on moving one forward that also contain provisions over election security and a repeal of Section 230, which has little chance of making it to the President’s desk with the Democrat-controlled House.

Russell 2000, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar (DXY) – 30-Min Chart

NZDUSD vs Nasdaq, DXY

Chart created with TradingView

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia Pacific stocks look set for a lackluster light volume trading session for Thursday with Japanese and South Korean markets closed for the New Year’s holiday. A recent development for markets crossed the wires earlier after the U.K. Parliament approved the EU-UK trade deal. That was largely expected, however, leaving markets unimpressed.

Despite the thinly traded tape across markets, traders will key in on Chinese PMI figures set to cross the wires Thursday morning. According to the DailyFX Economic Calendar, analysts are forecasting a 52.0 print for NBS Manufacturing PMI, a slight decrease from November’s 52.1 figure. Non-manufacturing PMI will also cross the wires with the prints offering some possible movement across markets.

Meanwhile, the spread of a new more contagious variant of Covid-19 is being watched by health experts in the United States as fears swirl over the possible effects on an already stressed U.S. healthcare system. The number of hospitalizations in the U.S. continues to rise and the country’s vaccine distribution plan appears to be off to a slow start with just over 2 million Americans receiving a Covid vaccine against the Trump Administration’s goal of 20 million by year-end.

NZD/USD Technical Outlook:

Despite the thinly traded tape across equities and Covid-19 concerns, the risk-sensitive New Zealand Dollar pushed higher into fresh multi-year highs versus the ailing Greenback. The path higher appears likely to continue into 2021 with NZD/USD’s breach above the psychologically important 0.7200 level signaling a decisive bullish victory.

Moreover, the MACD oscillator crossed over its signal line, a bullish sign that indicates increased momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is moving higher, although the oscillator still sits under the 70 overbought level. Expansion in the Bollinger Band indicator is also giving way to price action breaking above its upper band, signaling strong upside momentum. The aforementioned 0.7200 level will also likely underpin any moves to the downside.

NZD/USD Daily Chart

NZD/USD Chart

Chart created with TradingView

New Zealand Dollar Trading Resources:

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold, Crude Oil Prices Climb as US Dollar Sinks. Eyes on Senate Stimulus Talks
Gold, Crude Oil Prices Climb as US Dollar Sinks. Eyes on Senate Stimulus Talks
2020-12-30 06:00:00
Silver Price Outlook: XAG/USD Lower as Increased Direct Payments Hit Roadblock
Silver Price Outlook: XAG/USD Lower as Increased Direct Payments Hit Roadblock
2020-12-30 00:00:00
Euro Forecast: Bullish Breakout Attempts Starting in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates
Euro Forecast: Bullish Breakout Attempts Starting in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates
2020-12-29 13:36:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/NZD, AUD/JPY Higher on Stimulus News
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/NZD, AUD/JPY Higher on Stimulus News
2020-12-29 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bearish