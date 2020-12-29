Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/NZD, AUD/JPY Higher on Stimulus News

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: Pound-Dollar Recoils Lower, Will it Last?
2020-12-28 23:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sell the Rumor, Buy the News? Levels for DXY Index
2020-12-28 12:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-12-28 21:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-28 12:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Flirting with Potential Breakout Above $1,900
2020-12-28 19:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-12-28 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: Pound-Dollar Recoils Lower, Will it Last?
2020-12-28 23:00:00
Brexit Latest: Deal Fails to Inspire GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Breakouts
2020-12-28 18:45:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Sell the Rumor, Buy the News? Levels for DXY Index
2020-12-28 12:40:00
JPY 1Q Forecast: 2021 Could be the Year JPY Wakes Up
2020-12-27 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.304%) S&P 500 (+0.282%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.205%) [delayed] -BBG
  • #Bitcoin due for a short-term pullback after fulfilling the Symmetrical Triangle's implied measured move (28108)? Bearish RSI divergence certainly hints at an uptrend running out of steam. Failing to gain a foothold above $28K could trigger a pullback towards $24k #BTC https://t.co/wUx4v3JkmO https://t.co/U6DCD71nK0
  • RT @FxWestwater: Australian Dollar Forecast: $AUDNZD, $AUDJPY Higher on #Stimulus News Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/12/29/Australian-Dollar-Forecast-AUDNZD-AUDJPY-Higher-on-Stimulus-News.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/PSW6igwM…
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.117% 3-Year: 0.167% 5-Year: 0.362% 7-Year: 0.650% 10-Year: 0.940% 30-Year: 1.678% $TNX
  • Despite India having some of the highest interest rates in the Asia region post-Covid, the Indian #Rupee was one of the worst-performing currencies against the #USD this year. #ASEAN FX aggregate returns turned positive in comparison. High rates doesn't always mean best returns! https://t.co/QpCANmU46c
  • The haven-associated Japanese Yen looks set to extend its slide lower against the Australian and New Zealand Dollars as bearish technical set-ups take place on multiple timeframes. Get your Yen 1Q outlook from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/dlYatm5ClU https://t.co/5pvJXCf2E5
  • #Silver poised to continue gaining ground as prices bounce away from the 100-MA Clearing $27 would probably open the door for buyers to probe the yearly high (29.86) and would likely coincide with the RSI pushing into overbought territory $SLVR #XAGUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/ZbFQyzdobR
  • YTD Performance of Major Equity Indices: https://t.co/dzGRqQGu2b
  • Pound rebounding in early trade from Monday's "post-Brexit" sell off $GBP $USD $EUR $NZD $AUD $JPY https://t.co/Sd2Tp0K4aW
  • House vote to increase direct payments to $2,000 passes - BBG
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/NZD, AUD/JPY Higher on Stimulus News

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/NZD, AUD/JPY Higher on Stimulus News

2020-12-29 00:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

Australian Dollar, AUD/NZD, AUD/JPY, U.S. Stimulus, Sentiment - Talking Points

  • Wall Street trading moved higher after U.S. Covid relief signed into law
  • U.S. House of Representatives passes bill to raise stimulus checks to $2,000
  • AUD/NZD, AUD/JPY higher, but thin holiday trading may be tempering gains
Advertisement

Wall Street traders pushed the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite to fresh record highs on Monday following the extended U.S. holiday weekend. The risk-on mood was prompted by U.S. President Donald Trump’s signing of a $2.3 trillion government spending package which included $900 billion in Covid relief funds. This follows initial hesitation after asking Congress to amend the bill. The small-cap Russell 2000 was the only laggard, dropping 0.38%.

Monday’s upbeat sentiment reflected the continued economic support that comes with the Covid relief bill being signed into law. The measure includes extended enhanced unemployment benefits, $600 checks for many Americans, vaccine funding, and aid for small businesses. The bill’s passage cleared the waters a bit on the fragile economic outlook, hitting gold prices with XAU/USD dropping marginally, although silver prices moved higher.

The push for checks to be increased to $2,000 from $600 passed in a House vote late Monday. Now, the measure heads to the Senate where the bill’s fate is uncertain with many GOP lawmakers expressing worry over increasing government debt further amid the pandemic. The U.S. House of Representatives also secured enough votes to override Trump’s recent veto of the U.S. military spending budget, although the outcome is less likely to affect markets than the stimulus measure.

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Gold – 30-Min Chart

Gold, Dow Jones, S&P 500

Chart created with TradingView

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Wall Street’s upbeat sentiment is likely to carry over into the Asia Pacific session. A light economic calendar leaves risk appetite subject to the prevailing mood and American political headlines. The recent Brexit and vaccine developments are also likely continuing to underpin sentiment.

The fate of the upcoming U.S. Senate vote is uncertain, but sentiment is likely to be boosted further if passed, with President Trump already in support of increased payments. Nevertheless, Tuesday’s session will likely see light volumes regardless, with many traders out ahead of the New Year’s holiday. While this leaves many traders off the desk this week, the possibility for market moving events to manifest remains. After this week, traders may begin to eye any holiday related upticks in Covid cases across major economies.

AUD/NZD Technical Outlook:

Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar is benefiting from the boost in sentiment as it makes gains against most of its major peers. AUD/NZD is finding support against its 38.2% Fib retracement from the Aug-Dec move. Still, steep rejections from intraday highs over the past week may be signaling some short-term exhaustion in bulls.

The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) also appears to be exerting some pressure at current levels. Earlier this month, the 50- and 200-Day SMAs formed a bearish Death Cross that may be dragging on the pairs sentiment still. The upside will look for a breach above the 200-day SMA, and to the downside, a break below the 38.2% Fib.

AUD/NZD Daily Chart

AUD/NZD chart

Chart created with TradingView

AUD/JPY Technical Outlook:

AUD/JPY is trading lower after setting a fresh yearly high on Monday. The overall direction appears poised for further upside, however, with the 50- and 200-day SMAs aiming firmly to the upside. A short-term pullback may manifest before breaking into new highs though, with the MACD recently breaking under the signal line, and RSI remaining in neutral territory.

AUD/JPY Daily Chart

AUD/JPY chart

Chart created with TradingView

AUD/NZD, AUD/JPY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Brexit Latest: Deal Fails to Inspire GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Breakouts
Brexit Latest: Deal Fails to Inspire GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Breakouts
2020-12-28 18:45:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Struggle on Technical Themes as Traders Eye Holiday Break
AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Struggle on Technical Themes as Traders Eye Holiday Break
2020-12-24 00:00:00
Brexit Latest: British Pound Rallies as EU-UK Agreement Nears - Levels for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
Brexit Latest: British Pound Rallies as EU-UK Agreement Nears - Levels for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2020-12-23 21:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/NZD
AUD/JPY
Mixed