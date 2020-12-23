New Zealand Dollar Analysis: NZD/USD Weakens on Broader Risk Aversion

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Rebound Attempt in Focus
2020-12-22 23:00:00
Euro Forecast: Breakouts Constrained, Further Gains May Have to Wait for EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates
2020-12-22 20:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Rally May Lose Steam on Virus Threat, Softer Physical Demand
2020-12-22 07:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Drops from Resistance to Trend Support - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-21 18:15:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: The Trend Remains Your Friend
2020-12-22 13:30:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2020-12-22 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Readying for Break into 2021
2020-12-22 16:30:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Rebound Attempt in Focus
2020-12-22 23:00:00
US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?
2020-12-22 17:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?
2020-12-22 17:05:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY Price Action Set-Up
2020-12-22 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • As per Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Senate has a session scheduled for December 29 if Trump does indeed veto the bill
  • RT @FxWestwater: New Zealand Dollar Analysis: $NZDUSD Weakens on Broader Risk Aversion Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/12/23/New-Zealand-Dollar-Analysis-NZDUSD-Weakens-on-Broader-Risk-Aversion.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/FBBjjdDF…
  • Trump asks Congress to amend Covid relief-funding package -BBG
  • Will be discussing #Bitcoin, the #SP500 and #Gold prices, signup for the session below! https://t.co/4xcAbLf0M2
  • Join @ddubrovskyFX 's #webinar at 8:00 PM EST/1:00 AM GMT to learn more about what traders' bets say about price trends. Register here: https://t.co/Bb3CTCTm44 https://t.co/fjPN70s5fH
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 BoJ Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes due at 23:50 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-22
  • One super undervalued skill is the ability to convey a complex idea (or ideas) concisely and accurately.
  • Gold and silver look set to extend recent gains as bullish technical setups begin to take shape across multiple timeframes. Key levels to watch for both precious metals. Get your metals market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/DHAp2PKls2 https://t.co/w10QOD13UE
  • Japanese #Yen Q1 2021 Outlook: a haven when few want it, what are the risks to watch out for? #JPY $USDJPY $AUDJPY $NZDJPY - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/jpy/2020/12/20/Japanese-Yen-Fundamental-Forecast-1Q-2021-a-Haven-When-Few-Want-it.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/HEXTS0SFR8
  • 9 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended lower, with 65.5% of the index’s constituents closing in the red. Energy (-1.74%), communication services (-0.99%) and financials (-0.96%) were among the laggards, while information technology (+0.86%) and real estate (+0.61%) outperformed. https://t.co/B0pVgL8aLJ
New Zealand Dollar Analysis: NZD/USD Weakens on Broader Risk Aversion

New Zealand Dollar Analysis: NZD/USD Weakens on Broader Risk Aversion

2020-12-23 00:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, Covid, UK Travel– Talking Points

  • Wall Street trades lower as investors digest new Covid-related restrictions
  • NZD/USD sees biggest daily loss since October as risk aversion rises
  • Light economic data prints in the week ahead leave Covid in spotlight
Advertisement

Covid is back in the spotlight for traders after a new variant, one that is perhaps more contagious, was identified in the United Kingdom. Researchers are still analyzing the possible mutation, but preliminary estimates are showing it to be nearly 70% more transmissible. South Africa is also seeing a possible mutation of Covid, separate from the UK’s strain. The emergence has caused a flurry of new travel restrictions from both countries.

The US Dollar rose in reaction, while Treasury yields fell as investors shifted to the traditional safe-haven assets. Meanwhile, U.S. equities sold off on Wall Street during Tuesday’s session with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 dropping 0.67% and 0.21%, respectively. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 0.92% while the US Dollar (DXY) climbed 0.63%. The Greenback is still near multi-month lows, however.

US Dollar, 10-Year Treasury Yield, Nasdaq 100 - Daily Chart

10 year yield vs US Dollar chart

Chart created with TradingView

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

The New Zealand Dollar reflected the risk-off mood with NZD/USD dropping 0.80% on Tuesday as US Dollar inflows damaged recent gains in the pair. Still, the Kiwi remains higher versus the Greenback for December, but another day of weakness similar to Tuesday would bring NZD/USD to a negative stance for the month.

Given the lack of economic events on the docket, and combined with the Christmas holiday where many markets will be closed, risk trends will likely be dictated by the ongoing Covid situation, particularly the new strains in the UK and South Africa. However, France recently announced that it will re-open its border to essential travelers who have had a negative Covid test recently.

NZD/USD Technical Forecast:

NZD/USD’s recent weakness has dented some of the gains since October, but the overall bullishness likely remains intact above the 0.7000 psychological level. Bears scored a short-term victory by breaching the 20-day Simple Moving Average, but the longer-term 50-, 100-, and 200-day SMA’s still suggest that the broader trend remains biased higher.

The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level from the August to December major move also appears to be offering recent support at 0.7010 which has stood several times this month. A break below would likely fuel bearish action. Coupled with a recent bearish MACD crossover, the 23.6% Fib retracement may likely be tested soon.

NZD/USD Daily Chart

NZD/USD Chart

Chart created with TradingView

NZD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Forecast: Breakouts Constrained, Further Gains May Have to Wait for EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates
Euro Forecast: Breakouts Constrained, Further Gains May Have to Wait for EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates
2020-12-22 20:20:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Down Despite Stellar Retail Sales
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Down Despite Stellar Retail Sales
2020-12-22 02:00:00
Brexit Latest: UK Deal Concession Sparks Rally in GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates
Brexit Latest: UK Deal Concession Sparks Rally in GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates
2020-12-21 19:57:00
US Dollar and Yen Up, British Pound Down as New Virus Strain Hits London
US Dollar and Yen Up, British Pound Down as New Virus Strain Hits London
2020-12-21 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bearish