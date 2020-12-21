News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro 1Q 2021 Forecast: Can the ECB Curb the Euro's Strength?
2020-12-19 22:00:00
Euro Technical Forecast 1Q 2021: EUR/USD Pullback After Breakout?
2020-12-18 22:00:00
Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Positive Momentum Heading Into the New Year
2020-12-20 13:00:00
Crude Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Covid to Clash with Vaccine Rollout
2020-12-19 13:00:00
Stock Market 1Q 2021 Forecast: Equity Markets to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Loose Monetary Policy
2020-12-20 16:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-17 19:30:00
Precious Metals Price Analysis: Gold and Silver to Extend Climb Higher
2020-12-21 01:00:00
Gold 1Q 2021 Forecast: Gold Outlook Bullish Headed into First Quarter, with Caveats
2020-12-20 10:00:00
US Dollar and Yen Up, British Pound Down as New Virus Strain Hits London
2020-12-21 00:00:00
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: GBP/USD Closing a Tumultous Year on the Front Foot
2020-12-20 01:00:00
US Dollar and Yen Up, British Pound Down as New Virus Strain Hits London
2020-12-21 00:00:00
Japanese Yen Fundamental Forecast 1Q 2021: a Haven When Few Want it
2020-12-20 04:00:00
US Dollar and Yen Up, British Pound Down as New Virus Strain Hits London

US Dollar and Yen Up, British Pound Down as New Virus Strain Hits London

2020-12-21 00:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

US DOLLAR, BRITISH POUND, JAPANESE YEN, CORONAVIRUS, STIMULUS - TALKING POINTS:

  • US Dollar and Yen up, Pound down as new coronavirus strain hits London
  • US congressional leaders agree on a $900-billion fiscal stimulus proposal
  • Sentiment trends set to drive financial markets as the trading week begins
The US Dollar gapped sharply higher and the similarly anti-risk Japanese Yen advanced while the British Pound sank at the weekly trading open. The moves follow reports that a new strain of the coronavirus has swept London, pushing authorities to institute a full lockdown in the city and souring risk appetite across the global financial markets. The absence of progress on a Brexit deal probably didn’t help either.

Interestingly, news of agreement on a US fiscal stimulus package did not offset the broadly downbeat mood, although it is hard to say if the selloff might have been more aggressive without the accord. Republican and Democratic party leaders in the House and Senate said congressional negotiators have reached agreement on a US$900 billion spending plan.

The package includes a broad range of initiatives, such as direct payments of $600 for most Americans and $300/week in enhanced jobless benefits. $248 billion is set aside for forgivable loans to small businesses. Money is also earmarked for transportation (such as airlines, which have been hit especially hard by the pandemic), vaccine distribution and education.

US Dollar and Yen up, British Pound down as new coronavirus strain locks down London

Chart created with TradingView

Looking ahead, a barebones economic data docket is likely to give way to broader sentiment trends as the main driver of price action. Australian shares are tracking modestly lower in early trade and futures tracking Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index are down ahead of the cash open, warning that a risk-off mood is likely to remain in play.

Having said that, contracts tracking bellwether US averages – notably, the broad S&P 500 index – are tracking relatively little-changed. This suggests that the level of conviction in the anti-risk move is relatively modest, opening the door for a reversal if the right set of catalysts presents itself. That may see the Greenback as well as the Yen struggle to build lasting upside follow-through.

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

