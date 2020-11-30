News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: More Upside for EUR/USD, Or is 1.20 the Limit?
2020-11-28 10:00:00
EUR/USD at Risk as ECB Signals Recalibration of Monetary Policy Tools
2020-11-27 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar and Yen Down as Stocks Rise, Crude Oil Down on OPEC+
2020-11-30 00:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Oil Price Volatility to Rise Amid Key OPEC Meeting
2020-11-27 12:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-11-28 16:00:00
Dow, Gold, Tesla: What Different Markets Say About the Outlook for Risk Trends
2020-11-26 03:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical Gold Price Forecast: Bears Bring on Darkness
2020-11-29 18:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, U.S. NFP, RBA, OPEC Meeting, Gold, UK-EU Negotiations
2020-11-29 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook - Friction when Technicals and Fundamentals Collide
2020-11-27 17:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Hitting Resistance as Brexit Talks Continue
2020-11-27 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar and Yen Down as Stocks Rise, Crude Oil Down on OPEC+
2020-11-30 00:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 94.03%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 76.77%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/8T2gdjJ3Xz
  • #Copper futures storming toward $3.50 as Chinese manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI exceed market expectations Prices look set to challenge key resistance at the 127.2% Fib extension as RSI and MACD climb to their highest levels since July. $CPER #XCUUSD https://t.co/gdtX56jYP5
  • China A50 index attempts to defy gravity amid souring sentiment across the APAC. Financial stocks were leading the gains: - Ping An Insurance (+2.07%) - Citic Securities (+3.08%) - ICBC (+4.93%) - CCB (+2.79%) https://t.co/SN6wabgJpu
  • Tune in to @IlyaSpivak 's #webinar at 10:00 PM ET/ 3:00 AM GMT for insight on the cross-market outlook in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/E213bTtq5C https://t.co/Gyu02dXP46
  • #ASX200 futures pulling back aggressively as the Trump administration blacklists Chinese firms #SMIC and #CNOOC Breaching confluent support at the Pitchfork median and November 9 high (6551) could ignite a correction towards the November 7 low (6470) $XJO #technicalanalysis https://t.co/uctNXT2MMZ
  • Australian Dollar Dismisses Positive Chinese Data as US Blacklists #SMIC, #CNOOC - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/11/30/Australian-Dollar-Dismisses-Positive-Chinese-Data-as-US-Blacklists-SMIC-CNOOC--.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $AUD $AUDUSD https://t.co/icKVzqbAfY
  • Swift risk-off turn may be linked to a @Reuters report saying the US is poised to add #SMIC and #CNOOC to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies https://t.co/LvVgTVBCsx
  • Asia-Pacific stocks trade broadly lower on the last trading day in November, retracing from recent highs. A vaccine-led rally appears to be overstretched, calling for profit-taking. Here is a summary of major indices performance in the past 1 month. https://t.co/uL4Zw7qUon
  • So much for a risk-on market open. #SPX futures have erased the upside gap, #jpy is up and the #dollar seems to be stabilizing. https://t.co/lrRhOA8PQM
  • Top trading lesson: My top trading lesson for 2018 is to remember why you entered the position in the first place. Listen to your analysis and stay true to your trading style and typical timeframe - @PeterHanksFX https://t.co/t7Yk0KBCuv https://t.co/3TfukLVsZg
US Dollar and Yen Down as Stocks Rise, Crude Oil Down on OPEC+

US Dollar and Yen Down as Stocks Rise, Crude Oil Down on OPEC+

2020-11-30 00:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

STOCKS, COVID VACCINE, US DOLLAR, YEN, OPEC+, CRUDE OIL - TALKING POINTS:

  • S&P 500 futures gapped higher, setting a risk-on tone that hurt USD and JPY
  • Crude oil prices down after OPEC+ failed to agree to prolong production caps
  • Chinese PMI data headlines the economic data docket in Asia-Pacific trade
Advertisement

A risk-on bias is prevailing at the start of the trading week. Bellwether S&P 500 futures gapped higher at the open, signaling a broadly upbeat lead as liquidity rebuilds following last week’s drain courtesy of the Thanksgiving holiday that shuttered US markets.

The anti-risk US Dollar and Japanese Yen are performing true to form given investors’ chipper mood: both currencies are on the defensive against their major G10 FX counterparts. At the opposite end of the sentiment spectrum, the cyclically-minded Australian and New Zealand Dollars are narrowly outperforming.

US Dollar and Yen Down as Stocks Rise, Crude Oil Down on OPEC+

Chart created with TradingView

A constellation of now-familiar narratives appears to be driving optimism. Donald Trump has begrudgingly agreed to begin the formal transition to the incoming Biden administration, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen was named as the incoming Treasury secretary, and Covid vaccine news seems encouraging.

Crude oil prices are notable exception from the otherwise cheery backdrop. The WTI benchmark gapped lower at the open. That is after OPEC+ officials failed to reach agreement on delaying a planned output hike in January, when a scheme capping production starts to be unwound.

US Dollar and Yen Down as Stocks Rise, Crude Oil Down on OPEC+

Chart created with TradingView

A full meeting of energy ministers from OPEC member states along with like-minded top producers – notably, Russia – is due to begin on Monday. The gathering will run through December 1. If the terms of an accord are not ironed out, output may rise by 1.9 million barrels per day as the calendar turns to 2021.

Elsewhere on the docket, November’s official Chinese PMI data is due to cross the wires. The pace of activity growth in the manufacturing sector is expected to tick higher while services side slows a bit. An upside surprise echoing recent outperformance relative to forecasts may buoy risk appetite further.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD May Rise Over Thanksgiving Holiday
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD May Rise Over Thanksgiving Holiday
2020-11-27 00:00:00
Gold Price Drop May Continue as Fed Stimulus Bets Unravel
Gold Price Drop May Continue as Fed Stimulus Bets Unravel
2020-11-26 06:40:00
Australian Dollar Analysis: AUD/USD Eyes 2020 High on Optimistic Sentiment
Australian Dollar Analysis: AUD/USD Eyes 2020 High on Optimistic Sentiment
2020-11-25 00:00:00
Mexican Peso Forecast: USD/MXN Rates Break Critical Support Region - Key Levels
Mexican Peso Forecast: USD/MXN Rates Break Critical Support Region - Key Levels
2020-11-24 15:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
USDOLLAR
Oil - Brent Crude