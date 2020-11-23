News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Weekly Euro Technical Forecast: Ranges as Far as the Eye Can See
2020-11-22 16:00:00
S&P 500 and EURUSD Consolidation Reflect Breakout Risk as Much as Seasonal Congestion
2020-11-21 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
S&P 500, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Vaccine-Led Rally May Take a Pause
2020-11-23 01:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving
2020-11-22 16:00:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-11-22 12:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-20 03:00:00
Gold
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving
2020-11-22 16:00:00
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Gold Coiling for Break-Out
2020-11-21 18:00:00
GBP/USD
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving
2020-11-22 16:00:00
Weekly Euro Technical Forecast: Ranges as Far as the Eye Can See
2020-11-22 16:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Yen and US Dollar May Bounce as PMI Data, Fed-Speak Spook Markets
2020-11-23 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving
2020-11-22 16:00:00
Yen and US Dollar May Bounce as PMI Data, Fed-Speak Spook Markets

2020-11-23 00:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
JAPANESE YEN, US DOLLAR, PMI, FED, COVID-19 VACCINE - TALKING POINTS:

  • Yen, US Dollar down as risk-on tilt prevails at the weekly trading open
  • US Covid-19 vaccine hopes, firm Australian and New Zealand data eyed
  • Soft European and US PMIs, ‘hands-off’ Fed tone may cool optimism
A broadly upbeat tone is prevailing in early Asia Pacific trade at the weekly open. The sentiment-geared Australian and New Zealand Dollars are tracking higher alongside stocks. At the opposite end of the G10 FX spectrum, the anti-risk Japanese Yen and US Dollar are facing selling pressure.

Firm economic data may account for some of investors’ chipper mood. New Zealand retail sales data sailed past forecasts to reveal a 28 percent surge in the third quarter. Separately, Markit PMI data showed Australian manufacturing- and service-sector activity growth accelerated to the fastest in three months.

Meanwhile, the news-wires were buzzing with supposed optimism about Covid-19 containment in the US. The head of the government’s efforts to accelerate vaccine development said over the weekend that inoculations will hopefully begin in less than three weeks.

US Dollar, Yen down as AUD and NZD rise with stocks in risk-on start to trading week

Chart created with TradingView

The case for more of the same in the hours ahead seems suspect however. The preliminary set of November’s Markit PMI surveys for the Eurozone, the UK and the US headline the data docket. The recovery is expected to struggle across the board, with Europe seen suffering deep contractions.

Back-to-back speeches from Federal Reserve officials may likewise spook investors if they point to a central bank reluctant to expand the scope of stimulus. That might foreshadow disappointing guidance in FOMC meeting minutes due later in the week, pouring cold water on hopes for stimulus expansion.

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

