Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY Drop as Falling US Yields Lift Yen

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-11-17 19:30:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Price Pattern Brings Monthly High on Radar
2020-11-17 16:30:00
  • Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) marched higher decisively, as institutional money returned for bargain hunting. The economic outlook is brightened by vaccine hopes and further easing of social distancing measures. STI is positioned to challenge a key resistance at 2,800. https://t.co/BTdCMfAf70
  • BOJ's Kuroda says BOJ must continue current path of easing for some time $USDJPY
  • GBP/USD has been on a bit of a ‘jagged-tooth’ run, with momentum stalling just about the time it looks like it is ready to accelerate. Get your $GBPUSD technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/w4ocqjTbbp https://t.co/s3hhCLmpFA
  • #Forex Rates: $AUDUSD -0.27% $USDJPY -0.13% $USDCAD +0.06% $GBPUSD -0.01% $EURUSD -0.03% $GBPAUD +0.28%
  • RT @FxWestwater: Japanese #Yen Outlook: $AUDJPY, $NZDJPY Drop as Falling US Yields Lift Yen $TNX Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/11/18/Japanese-Yen-Outlook-AUDJPY-NZDJPY-Drop-as-Falling-US-Yields-Lift-Yen.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t…
  • 🇦🇺 Wage Price Index YoY (Q3) Actual: 1.4 Expected: 1.5% Previous: 1.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-18
  • The Indian Rupee is at risk despite a local stimulus package pushing the Nifty 50 to record highs. Rising global Covid cases may push USD/INR higher, but technical obstacles are ahead. Get your $INR market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/ksqYxnhB4K https://t.co/gbK1I5E7ye
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Wage Price Index YoY (Q3) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.5% Previous: 1.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-18
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Westpac Leading Index MoM (OCT) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-18
  • RBA's Lowe: - Australia's economy is 'on the road back' - Low rates could give way to an acceleration in home prices - BBG
Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY Drop as Falling US Yields Lift Yen

Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY Drop as Falling US Yields Lift Yen

2020-11-18 00:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY, Sentiment – Talking Points

  • Japanese Yen coming off a strong session as U.S. equities sputter
  • Asian trade deal may see APAC trading overcome downbeat U.S. sentiment
  • Falling Treasury yields may help explain recent Yen strength as investors seek return
The Japanese Yen strengthened on Tuesday as risk appetite paused during U.S. trading hours. AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY both reversed lower from the previous day’s price action, although Yen strength is starting to ease. Wall Street ended the session lower with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq indexes finishing down 0.56%, 0.48%, and 0.30% respectively.

The US Dollar also saw broad-based weakness, although not to the extent seen against the more risk-sensitive currencies. Trading in the DXY index was lower by 0.22% as the New York closing bell rang. Despite a weak USD, spot gold prices accelerated to the downside in the latter half of the day.

Judy Shelton, a controversial nominee to the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors from President Donald Trump, failed to secure the votes required in the Senate. Still, the movement in gold was likely coincidental, as many of Shelton’s views are diametrically opposed to those currently serving on the Board of Governors and the Federal Open Market Committee.

S&P 500, AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY

SPX, AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY

Chart created with TradingView

Wednesday’s Asia Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific stocks are coming off a primarily bullish session on Tuesday. Despite the modest lull in sentiment through U.S. trade, it may not carry over into the APAC session. Earlier this week China, along with 14 other countries in the region, signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a massive trade agreement.

The RCEP encompasses over 2 billion people and nearly $27 trillion in global economic production making it the world's largest trading bloc. The deal’s impact won’t be immediate., Nonetheless, it stands as a major achievement for free trade in the region.

Despite the regional economic tailwind from the RCEP, AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY lost ground on Tuesday. Inflows into the safe-haven Yen were likely affected by the drop in Treasury yields. The U.S. 10-year yield dropped by 5.6% on Tuesday. On an inflation-adjusted basis, the higher comparative returns in Japanese government bonds (JGBs) is likely the driver of recent Yen strength.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

The Japanese Yen is now pushing below the 76 handle versus the Australian Dollar. AUD/JPY has now retraced nearly half of its bullish candle from last week when the Australian Dollar rocketed higher on vaccine news. Today’s price action may find support near recent intraday lows at 75.90. Below that, the 100-day moving average at 75.66 could offer near-term support.

AUD/JPY Daily Chart

AUDJPY Chart

Chart created with TradingView

NZD/JPY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

