Stocks May Surge if Biden Claims Nevada and Arizona After Michigan Win

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-11-04 22:00:00
USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD React to US Election Latest with All to Play For
2020-11-04 10:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Falling Stockpiles, OPEC+ May Rein Output
2020-11-04 07:00:00
S&P 500 Futures Seesaw on Presidential Election Uncertainty. Florida Update
2020-11-04 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Election Rally Sends DJIA to Overbought Territory
2020-11-04 21:30:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-11-04 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-11-04 22:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: The Post-Election Battle for 1900– XAU/USD Levels
2020-11-04 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Latest: Rattled by US Election Uncertainty, Final UK PMIs Disappoint
2020-11-04 12:00:00
USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD React to US Election Latest with All to Play For
2020-11-04 10:40:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Outlook – Inching Closer to Wedge Break on Election Volatility
2020-11-04 13:30:00
EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and AUDUSD Outlook: What's Ahead?
2020-11-04 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇵🇭 Inflation Rate YoY (OCT) due at 01:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.3% Previous: 2.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-05
  • 🇦🇺 Balance of Trade (SEP) Actual: A$5.630B Previous: A$2.618B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-05
  • 🇦🇺 Balance of Trade (SEP) Actual: A$5.360B Previous: A$2.618B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-05
  • 🇦🇺 Balance of Trade (SEP) Actual: A$5.360B Previous: A$2.643B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-05
  • #Gold prices are at risk of further losses as President Donald Trump claws back lost ground against his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the national polls. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/nf9KKUorHp #Elections2020 https://t.co/Qi3LuuUFNv
  • Nevada election official says no election results until Thursday -BBG
  • USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CAD since Oct 15 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/CAD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/vkSGH2axA3
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Balance of Trade (SEP) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Previous: A$2.643B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-05
  • - Global capital markets in suspense as US election heads into day 2 - If #Biden claims Nevada and Arizona after winning Michigan, the presidency is his - #SP500 could rally to 3541.00 if polls reinforce Mr. Biden’s lead https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/11/05/Stocks-May-Surge-if-Biden-Claims-Nevada-and-Arizona-After-Michigan-Win.html
  • RT @margaretyjy: Last night saw a big rally in the S&P 500 index, with 46.7% of the constituents ending higher. Healthcare (+4.45%), commun…
Stocks May Surge if Biden Claims Nevada and Arizona After Michigan Win

Stocks May Surge if Biden Claims Nevada and Arizona After Michigan Win

2020-11-05 00:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

2020 Election, Analysis, 2020 Polls, Biden-Trump Spread - Talking Points

  • Global capital markets in suspense as US election heads into day 2
  • If Biden claims Nevada and Arizona after winning Michigan, the presidency is his
  • S&P 500 could rally to 3541.00 if polls reinforce Mr. Biden’s lead
{{ADD}}

US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION UPDATE

Financial markets were wobbling throughout much of yesterday as polls started from suggesting that Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take the White House to growing premonitions that it may be a tight race. Risk aversion started to accelerate after votes in Florida, a perennial swing-state in US elections for decades – was beginning to turn red.

Chart showing polls.

Source: The Associated Press

Shortly after Wall Street close, reports crossed the wires that Joe Biden won key swing state Michigan. The big question for markets continues to be Nevada and Arizona where Biden is leading at 49.3% and 51% with Trump only behind at 48.7% and 47.6%, respectively. If the former Vice President is able to get Nevada and Arizona, the presidency will be his even if Trump takes North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania. This will bring his electoral count to the 270-winning threshold.

Ultimately, the key takeaway is uncertainty over which candidate will prevail. Market price action suggests investors are comparatively more fond of Biden than Trump. With the latter being viewed as a risk, at least if he is elected traders can identify what the risk is and allocate assets within their portfolio to be optimized in the new environment. However, if the outcome is unclear, traders are left in limbo.

S&P 500 Analysis

The S&P 500 sprung up past the inflection point at 3391.75 which had originally functioned as the top earlier this year before the index along with its peers collapsed. With the election now, the benchmark may continue to rise if the polls show Biden narrowing the gap. In that scenario, it is not outlandish to suggest that the S&P may retest the prior swing-high at 3541.00.

S&P 500 – Daily Chart

Chart showing SPX Index

S&P 500 chart created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or@ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Setup Ahead of US Presidential Election, Swing State Outlook
Gold Price Setup Ahead of US Presidential Election, Swing State Outlook
2020-11-04 00:00:00
US Election Playbook: What You Need to Know Ahead of the US Election
US Election Playbook: What You Need to Know Ahead of the US Election
2020-11-03 10:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Ripe for Rebound One Day Ahead of Presidential Election?
Crude Oil Prices Ripe for Rebound One Day Ahead of Presidential Election?
2020-11-03 00:00:00
Euro Forecast: Bearish Momentum Accelerating in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
Euro Forecast: Bearish Momentum Accelerating in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2020-11-02 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish