S&P 500 Near Key Inflection Point With Election One Week Away

RT @KyleR_IG: European indices and EUR/USD taking a spill on reports that the French Government is set to announce a new 1-month and countr…

$Silver looking vulnerable as it fails to clamber back above the 50-DMA (24.51) Break below $24 would probably validate the Bear Flag continuation pattern and could see price push back towards the psychologically imposing $20 mark $SLV $SLVR https://t.co/SJ7i4yN1W1 https://t.co/CjHod2aN8O

$EURUSD plunging lower on news that French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce a 1-month nation-wide lockdown https://t.co/Jj3BUxZeyw https://t.co/WCAbxg6TDZ

The New Zealand Dollar may continue to outperform the haven-associated US Dollar as price breaks above key long-term resistance. Get your $NZDUSD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/D1DxtDkJXd https://t.co/jJ1SKMjVKU

Market snapshot: #USD pointing higher vs G10 counterparts, particularly oil-linked NOK. Equity futures falling

Full article on their report today can be found here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/10/27/Nasdaq-100-Outlook-Steadied-as-Microsoft-Beats-Earnings-Expectations.html

RT @RiskReversal: .@GuyAdami & @RiskReversal are back with The Macro SetUp by @IG_US We discuss recent & expected volatility into & out of…

The $SPX carved out its second smallest daily trading range in two months this past session. I don't think that reassures anyone that the way ahead is going to be quiet... https://t.co/XSjmcj1lSx

AUD/USD price action attempts to advance but struggles to maintain a bid more broadly. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/6zZz0cP2os https://t.co/WU5Hc2Jos2