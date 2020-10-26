News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in the Hot Seat as Election Nears
2020-10-26 20:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-10-26 15:55:00
News
Crude Oil Prices May Rise on US Stimulus Hopes, PMI Data
2020-10-23 05:03:00
S&P 500 Futures Lower on Election Security Issues, APAC Stocks May Fall
2020-10-22 02:00:00
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Sep 25, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 27,144.50.
2020-10-26 16:23:00
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-26 15:30:00
News
Gold Prices Wilt as Virus Spike Spurs Haven Demand. Biden Leading in Polls
2020-10-26 23:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD Coils Ahead of Next Big Break
2020-10-26 17:00:00
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in the Hot Seat as Election Nears
2020-10-26 20:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-10-26 19:07:00
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in the Hot Seat as Election Nears
2020-10-26 20:00:00
USD/JPY Price Action: USDJPY May Rise as Stocks Trade Lower
2020-10-26 14:11:00
Gold Prices Wilt as Virus Spike Spurs Haven Demand. Biden Leading in Polls

2020-10-26 23:00:00
2020 Election, Gold Prices, Coronavirus Cases, Election Day - Talking Points

  • Gold prices may decline if rising Covid-19 cases stoke demand for haven-linked USD
  • Democratic nominee Joe Biden continues to lead in the polls with his 7-point average
  • XAU/USD price action turning more bearish; is the uptrend in danger of invalidation?
8 DAYS UNTIL THE US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

It is almost exactly one week until election day and the polls continue to indicate that Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take the White House. According to RealClearPolitics, the former Vice President is almost 8 points ahead of incumbent President Donald Trump. This figures falls in line with the rough 7-point average Mr. Biden has held for several months apart from a few brief interims of polling convergence.

2020 US Election Polls

Chart showing polling data

Source: RealClearPolitics

Virus Spike Souring Sentiment

Coronavirus cases around the US and world are dramatically spiking and bringing to light the much-dreaded premonition of a second wave hitting the globe in Autumn. With Congress locked in a bipartisan stalemate, lack of progress in fiscal stimulus negotiations has undermined confidence in economic stabilization and soured risk appetite.

Over the past few days, equity markets have plunged while demand for the haven-linked US Dollar surged. In the process, the allure of anti-fiat hedges like gold fell as future inflation expectations dwindled. Looking ahead, the prospect of reimposed lockdown measures and more severe restrictions could be another election wildcard that investors have to contend with.

Gold Price Outlook

Gold prices may be on the verge of breaking a multi-week uptrend as swelling risk aversion from a spike in Covid-19 cases puts a premium on the US Dollar. This has come at the expense of the comparatively less-liquid precious metal which previously rose amid signs of economic stabilization and optimistic expectations of inflation. \

Gold Prices - Daily Chart

Chart showing gold prices

XAU/USD chart created using TradingView

If the slope of appreciation is invalidated, immediate support may be found at 1875.70 where selling pressure may briefly abate. However, if that floor is also broken, the next level to be tested may be the inflection point at 1810.33.

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or@ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

S&P 500 Recovery in the Works? Biden Leading in Key Swing States
S&P 500 Recovery in the Works? Biden Leading in Key Swing States
2020-10-25 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise on US Stimulus Hopes, PMI Data
Crude Oil Prices May Rise on US Stimulus Hopes, PMI Data
2020-10-23 05:03:00
Gold Price Uptrend at Risk Ahead of Third Presidential Debate?
Gold Price Uptrend at Risk Ahead of Third Presidential Debate?
2020-10-22 23:00:00
Gold Price Rise May Struggle to Continue as the US Dollar Rebounds
Gold Price Rise May Struggle to Continue as the US Dollar Rebounds
2020-10-22 06:17:00
