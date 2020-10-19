AUD/USD Downtrend to Accelerate? Election Betting Odds Defying Polls

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Mired by Fiscal Stimulus Deadline
2020-10-19 20:00:00
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Tests Trendline Resistance
2020-10-19 18:04:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-19 14:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, S&P 500, Oil, China GDP, Global PMIs, Brexit
2020-10-19 12:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Sinks, Hang Seng May Follow. ASX 200 Could Rise on Dovish RBA
2020-10-20 01:00:00
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-19 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-10-19 15:30:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-19 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Mired by Fiscal Stimulus Deadline
2020-10-19 20:00:00
Sterling Outlook: Pound Rebound Remains Precarious- GBP/USD Levels
2020-10-19 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: Not Out of Trouble Yet; Still Beneath Multi-Year Uptrend
2020-10-18 14:00:00
USD/JPY, Gold, DAX 30 – Charts for Next Week
2020-10-16 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • China's loan prime rates were kept unchanged in October as expected: 1-year at 3.85% 5-year at 4.65% -BBG
  • 🇨🇳 House Price Index YoY (SEP) Actual: 4.6% Previous: 4.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-20
  • Forex sentiment analysis can be a useful tool to help traders understand and act on price behavior. Learn how to get the most out of understanding trader sentiment here: https://t.co/LjEjTexrCg https://t.co/vOmuCjJEct
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 House Price Index YoY (SEP) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 4.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-20
  • Could #APAC stocks (such as the #ASX200 and #HangSeng) follow the #DowJones lower on Tuesday after US fiscal stimulus bets faded? Check out today's APAC stocks briefing here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/10/20/Dow-Jones-Sinks-Hang-Seng-May-Follow-ASX-200-Could-Rise-on-Dovish-RBA.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/2Mn2x2lndw
  • Join @DanielGMoss's #Webinar at 10:00 PM ET/2:00 AM GMT for his weekly coverage of trading prep for $AUDUSD in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/wi1qabrtHJ https://t.co/pkiysDzFrD
  • RBA Minutes: Further easing would reduce financial stability risks -BBG $AUDUSD #RBA
  • RBA Minutes: Further easing would gain traction as the economy opens, members considered effect of lower rates on confidence and savers -BBG #RBA $AUDUSD
  • RBA Minutes: Fiscal, monetary support will be needed for some time. Agreed to place more weight on actual over forecast CPI -BBG #RBA $AUDUSD
  • Last week’s British Pound price reversal keeps the focus on a break of the recent range for guidance with the broader risk still lower below the yearly open. Get your $GBPUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/znI4iT8skY https://t.co/QqGOzRwjmW
AUD/USD Downtrend to Accelerate? Election Betting Odds Defying Polls

AUD/USD Downtrend to Accelerate? Election Betting Odds Defying Polls

2020-10-19 23:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

2020 Election, AUD/USD Analysis, Polling Numbers, Betting Odds - Talking Points

  • Election polls show Biden ahead of Trump, but betting odds are show a slightly different narrative
  • Third presidential debate: what are the topics, where is it taking place and what time does it start?
  • AUD/USD downtrend may accelerate as area between descending resistance and support narrows
Advertisement

15 DAYS UNTIL THE US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

It is almost two weeks until November 3, and polls continue to show Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the lead while incumbent President Donald Trump lags. Having said that, the race may be slightly closer than what the polls indicate as a result of what statisticians call “differential partisan non-response”. You can read more about it here and why markets may be caught off-guard.

2020 US Election Polls

Chart showing election 2020 polls

Source: RealClearPolitics

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

In the same contrarian light, betting odds are showing a convergence after the Biden-Trump spread blasted to its widest difference on record between the two candidates. The key takeaway here is much like in 2016, despite what most polling stations say, there is still the possibility of another so-called “black swan” event. This is where a statistically improbable outcome – typically on the tail-end of a distribution curve – occurs.

2020 Election Betting Odds

Chart showing 2020 election

Source: RealClearPolitics

If Mr. Trump is re-elected, the political shockwave would likely catch markets off-guard, especially if they had positioned themselves with the expectation of Biden’s victory. As a result, the volatility that might ensue could stoke demand for havens like the US Dollar and put a discount on risk-anchored assets like the Australian Dollar and equities. Learn more about how markets might react to the election.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Third Presidential Debate – But Actually the Second

The third presidential debate will be occurring on October 22 from 01:00-02:30 GMT at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Like the previous debate, it will be 90 minutes and uninterrupted by commercial breaks. Here are the following topics: Fighting COVID-19, American Families, Race in America, Climate Change National Security,and Leadership. The moderator will be NBC's Kristen Welker.

AUD/USD Analysis

AUD/USD has been trading under the steep guidance of descending resistance and may soon enter what I call a compression zone. This is the area marked by a stubborn inflection point at 0.7018 and the slope of depreciation. Breaking above the latter could inspire additional follow through, resulting a short but aggressive buying burst.

AUD/USD - Daily Chart

Chart showing AUD/USD

AUD/USD chart created using TradingView

On the other hand, shattering 0.7018 might reinforce what appears to be a bearish disposition and could further accelerate the pair’s decline. In this scenario, selling pressure may start abating just before AUD/USD hits late-June support at 0.6829.

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or@ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil, Gold Prices May Fall on US Retail Sales and Sentiment Data
Crude Oil, Gold Prices May Fall on US Retail Sales and Sentiment Data
2020-10-16 05:00:00
AUD/USD Dips on Traders Recalibrating Fiscal Stimulus Risks. Biden Leads in Polls
AUD/USD Dips on Traders Recalibrating Fiscal Stimulus Risks. Biden Leads in Polls
2020-10-15 23:00:00
Gold Prices May Rise as Trump, Biden Talk Up Stimulus
Gold Prices May Rise as Trump, Biden Talk Up Stimulus
2020-10-15 06:15:00
Nasdaq 100 to Break Short-Term Uptrend? Biden Leading in Swing States
Nasdaq 100 to Break Short-Term Uptrend? Biden Leading in Swing States
2020-10-14 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish