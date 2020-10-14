Nasdaq 100 to Break Short-Term Uptrend? Biden Leading in Swing States

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Defends Monthly Open Support
2020-10-14 15:30:00
Nasdaq Holds, S&P 500 Drops and Dollar Rallies: Stimulus, GDP and Trade Wars
2020-10-14 03:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Struggles to Hold Gains as Fiscal Talks Stall, Dollar Strengthens
2020-10-14 06:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook Mired by Stimulus Deal as Libya Lifts Supply
2020-10-12 18:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls, SGD Gained on MAS Policy, Hang Seng Eyes Xi's Speech
2020-10-14 02:00:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-10-14 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Pulls Back After Failed Break Out Attempt
2020-10-14 21:30:00
Gold Price Outlook - Struggling to Break Resistance, Sentiment Remains Negative
2020-10-14 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Latest: Deal Optimism Stokes British Pound Rally - Levels for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2020-10-14 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Easing Further After Tuesday's Losses
2020-10-14 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Analysis: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels
2020-10-14 03:00:00
USD/JPY Price - Testing Support on Multi-Year Descending Triangle
2020-10-13 11:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

Australian Dollar dipping in morning Thursday trade as RBA weighs bringing down 10-year government bond yield and reiterates that a cut in the cash rate to 0.10% from 0.25% is possible.

Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (10/OCT) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: ¥-341.3B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-14
  • USD/JPY and GBP/JPY may reverse lower in the near-term as both exchange rates fail to breach key resistance. CAD/JPY rates eyeing a retest of its post-crisis high. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/NptWy89cTa https://t.co/1t38GQ5qqG
  • Key dovish outcome in Nov meeting would be if the RBA move further down the curve (5-10yr) Dep Gov Debelle speech (Sep 22nd) "One option considered is to buy bonds further out along the curve, supplementing the three-year yield target" https://t.co/KVqMrgdrcP
  • #RBA said AU 10Y yields among the highest in the developed world? Here is quick analysis: It's true vs US, NZ, Canada and the UK Rising line (and above 0) = AU yields increasingly > than its counterparts Stay tuned for my AU jobs data alert for more! https://t.co/CZPK4SqbBX https://t.co/CprMowJEE0
  • RBA Gov gives greenlight for November easing.... AUD dips - Hard to see today's jobs report altering the decision materially for the upcoming meeting - More two-way risks with Yuan amid recent PBoC action also keeps Aussie pressured - $AUDNZD nearing Sep lows (1.0714)
  • The ASX 200 Index future rose after RBA governor Philip Lowe said further easing would get more 'traction'. AUD/USD fell. https://t.co/HurNFHj2RQ
  • - Biden leading Trump in key swing states, but President keeps foothold in red zones - Democratic nominee is ahead of Trump by whopping 13 points in New Hampshire - Nasdaq 100 compressed between September uptrend, all-time swing-high at 12074 https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/10/14/Nasdaq-100-to-Break-Short-Term-Uptrend-Biden-Leading-in-Swing-States.html
  • The S&P 500 index consolidated for a second day despite of upbeat corporate earnings. Goldman Sachs beat consensus EPS forecasts by 75%. Lower loan-loss provision and strong trading performance helped to double the bank's quarterly profit from a year ago. https://t.co/GM26EE6bfx
  • Looks like the breakout in the symmetrical triangle might be to the downside given confirmation - https://t.co/5qXx4nCDHv https://t.co/KDFyvLsG0z
  • $AUDUSD plunging 0.4% as RBA Governor Phillip Lowe reiterates that its possible to cut the official cash rate to 0.1% and states that the central bank is grappling with whether there is a benefit to bringing down 10-year government bond yields $AUD #RBA https://t.co/CBFT85yFih
Nasdaq 100 to Break Short-Term Uptrend? Biden Leading in Swing States

Nasdaq 100 to Break Short-Term Uptrend? Biden Leading in Swing States

2020-10-14 23:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

2020 Election, Biden-Trump Spread, Nasdaq 100 Analysis - Talking Points

  • Biden leading Trump in key swing states, but President keeps foothold in red zones
  • Democratic nominee is ahead of Trump by whopping 13 points in New Hampshire
  • Nasdaq 100 compressed between September uptrend, all-time swing-high at 12074

20 DAYS UNTIL THE US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

The 2020 presidential election is less than three weeks away and US President Donald Trump is lagging Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Apart from Republican strongholds like Texas and Georgia, the former Vice President is gaining broad support, with margins as high as 13 points in key states like New Hampshire. With increasingly-less time until November 3, polling data in swing states may begin to stir market volatility.

2020 US Election Polls

Chart showing key swing states

Source: Politico

While the second presidential debate for October 15 was cancelled by non-partisan Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD), a third debate will take place on October 22. Following Mr. Trump’s performance at the last one and his subsequent infection with Covid-19, polls showed Mr. Biden’s favorability skyrocket. This helped buttress risk appetite despite uncertainty about another fiscal package.

Nasdaq 100 Outlook

The Nasdaq 100 index has been climbing along a steep slope of appreciation after bottoming out at a multi-month low at 10519.5. However, the tech-oriented benchmark will now either capitulate under the pressure from the all-time swing-high at 12075.1 or puncture it and inspire another round aggressive buying streak. In either scenario, both have the potential for high volatility.

Nasdaq 100 - Daily Chart

Chart showing Nasdaq 100 Index

Nasdaq chart created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or@ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Brexit Latest: Deal Optimism Stokes British Pound Rally - Levels for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
Brexit Latest: Deal Optimism Stokes British Pound Rally - Levels for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2020-10-14 17:00:00
S&P 500 Overextended on Fiscal Stimulus Optimism? Biden Leads Trump
S&P 500 Overextended on Fiscal Stimulus Optimism? Biden Leads Trump
2020-10-13 23:00:00
Japanese Yen, British Pound Rally. USD/JPY Ready to Extend Losses?
Japanese Yen, British Pound Rally. USD/JPY Ready to Extend Losses?
2020-10-12 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Pressured as Supply Blocks in Norway, Libya Ease
Crude Oil Prices Pressured as Supply Blocks in Norway, Libya Ease
2020-10-12 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100