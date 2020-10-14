Nasdaq 100 to Break Short-Term Uptrend? Biden Leading in Swing States
2020 Election, Biden-Trump Spread, Nasdaq 100 Analysis - Talking Points
- Biden leading Trump in key swing states, but President keeps foothold in red zones
- Democratic nominee is ahead of Trump by whopping 13 points in New Hampshire
- Nasdaq 100 compressed between September uptrend, all-time swing-high at 12074
20 DAYS UNTIL THE US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The 2020 presidential election is less than three weeks away and US President Donald Trump is lagging Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Apart from Republican strongholds like Texas and Georgia, the former Vice President is gaining broad support, with margins as high as 13 points in key states like New Hampshire. With increasingly-less time until November 3, polling data in swing states may begin to stir market volatility.
2020 US Election Polls
While the second presidential debate for October 15 was cancelled by non-partisan Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD), a third debate will take place on October 22. Following Mr. Trump’s performance at the last one and his subsequent infection with Covid-19, polls showed Mr. Biden’s favorability skyrocket. This helped buttress risk appetite despite uncertainty about another fiscal package.
Nasdaq 100 Outlook
The Nasdaq 100 index has been climbing along a steep slope of appreciation after bottoming out at a multi-month low at 10519.5. However, the tech-oriented benchmark will now either capitulate under the pressure from the all-time swing-high at 12075.1 or puncture it and inspire another round aggressive buying streak. In either scenario, both have the potential for high volatility.
Nasdaq 100 - Daily Chart
Nasdaq chart created using TradingView
--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com
To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or@ZabelinDimitrion Twitter
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.