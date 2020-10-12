Japanese Yen, British Pound Rally. USD/JPY Ready to Extend Losses?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR, GBP, USD Positioning Update
2020-10-12 21:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-10-12 14:46:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook Mired by Stimulus Deal as Libya Lifts Supply
2020-10-12 18:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Pressured as Supply Blocks in Norway, Libya Ease
2020-10-12 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Earnings Season Arrives with Big Banks
2020-10-12 21:30:00
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-12 14:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Attempts to Set Support at Big Level
2020-10-12 15:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-10-12 14:46:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen, British Pound Rally. USD/JPY Ready to Extend Losses?
2020-10-12 23:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR, GBP, USD Positioning Update
2020-10-12 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen, British Pound Rally. USD/JPY Ready to Extend Losses?
2020-10-12 23:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR, GBP, USD Positioning Update
2020-10-12 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Financials and information technology were leading Dow Jones gains on Monday, as investors anticipated Q3 earnings results from big US banks - JP Morgan, Citigroup, BoA, GS and Wells Fargo this week. https://t.co/jXw809zWOT
  • #JPY and #GBP rallied over the past 24 hours What might have contributed to gains in global equities? Is $USDJPY readying to extend losses? Check out my preview of #APAC trade today here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/10/12/Japanese-Yen-British-Pound-Rally-USDJPY-Ready-to-Extend-Losses.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/EyAbslk1SZ
  • Tune in to @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT for insight on major event risk in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/X8TIhpKxtF https://t.co/o4L8WFcV2y
  • The Australian Dollar may continue to outperform its haven-associated counterparts after breaking above key chart resistance. AUD/USD, AUD/JPY key levels to watch. Get your $AUD market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/O7jnqeWc6x https://t.co/lMJU1Vn1l9
  • Crude Oil Outlook Mired by Stimulus Deal as Libya Lifts Supply - via @DailyFX #Oil prices remain volatile amid big shifts in market sentiment due to fiscal stimulus whiplash, and now changes to oil supply dynamics. Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/10/12/crude-oil-outlook-mired-by-stimulus-deal-as-libya-lifts-supply.html #OOTT $CL_F $USO https://t.co/8GEgV5GCBs
  • 🇳🇿 Electronic Retail Card Spending YoY (SEP) Actual: 7.3% Previous: -0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-12
  • 🇳🇿 Electronic Retail Card Spending MoM (SEP) Actual: 5.4% Previous: -7.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-12
  • The 200-Day SMA ($38.75) undermines the recent rebound in the price of oil as the simple moving average continues to track the negative slope from earlier this year. Get your crude #oil market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/CMSBzU6UpR https://t.co/MKjb8NsWKJ
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Electronic Retail Card Spending YoY (SEP) due at 21:45 GMT (15min) Previous: -0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-12
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Electronic Retail Card Spending MoM (SEP) due at 21:45 GMT (15min) Previous: -7.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-12
Japanese Yen, British Pound Rally. USD/JPY Ready to Extend Losses?

Japanese Yen, British Pound Rally. USD/JPY Ready to Extend Losses?

2020-10-12 23:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, British Pound, S&P 500, Nasdaq – Asia Pacific Market Open

Advertisement

The anti-risk Japanese Yen gained over the past 24 hours despite a broadly optimistic day in global financial markets. Germany’s benchmark stock index, the DAX 30, gained 0.67%. In the United States, the S&P 500 closed 1.64% higher while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 2.56% in its best day since early September. The haven-oriented US Dollar cautiously weakened.

Gains in equities may have been due to rising hopes of fiscal stimulus in the world’s largest economy. Yet again, the best-performing stocks were concentrated in large tech players such as Apple and Amazon. Earlier in the session, RBC Capital Markets raised its target on Apple shares to $132 from $111. Shares in Amazon rallied ahead of its Prime Day, an annual savings event for its subscribers.

Weakness in the Japanese Yen could perhaps be explained by profit-taking for those who have been short since late September. Another currency that outperformed was the British Pound. Sterling might be receiving a boost as investors bet on a Brexit deal. Boris Johnson’s spokesman, James Slack, said earlier today that the nation is committed to working hard this week on an agreement with the EU before the October 15th deadline.

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for JPY in the fourth quarter?
Get My Guide

Tuesday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

Futures tracking equities on Wall Street are pointing cautiously higher heading into Tuesday’s Asia Pacific trading session. That could point to a ‘risk-on’ tone ahead, offering support to the sentiment-linked Australian and New Zealand Dollars. The former will be closely eyeing incoming Chinese trade data. China is Australia’s largest trading partner. As such, economic news flow from the former can at times domino into the latter.

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

USD/JPY may be readying for its next leg lower as it trades within a bearish Descending Triangle chart pattern. The pair confirmed a turn lower at the ceiling of the triangle as it closed lower, placing the focus on the 105.10 – 105.30 inflection zone. A subsequent push lower exposes the floor of the triangle between 104.18 and 104.00. The emergence of a bearish Evening Star further underscores a downside technical scenario.

USD/JPY BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 9% 1% 5%
Weekly 13% -18% -4%
What does this mean for the USD/JPY outlook?
Get My Guide

USD/JPY – Daily Chart

Japanese Yen, British Pound Rally. USD/JPY Ready to Extend Losses?

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Pressured as Supply Blocks in Norway, Libya Ease
Crude Oil Prices Pressured as Supply Blocks in Norway, Libya Ease
2020-10-12 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Be Capped By US Stimulus Uncertainty
Crude Oil Prices May Be Capped By US Stimulus Uncertainty
2020-10-09 05:00:00
Nasdaq 100 at Key Resistance as Biden and Harris Surge in the Polls
Nasdaq 100 at Key Resistance as Biden and Harris Surge in the Polls
2020-10-08 23:00:00
Gold Price Trend Favors Downside, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Report Next
Gold Price Trend Favors Downside, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Report Next
2020-10-08 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
USD/JPY
Bearish