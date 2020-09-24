AUD/USD at Key Support, Trump Popularity Edging Up Despite Virus Spike

The US weekly jobless claim number came in at 870k, in line with expectations. This marked a 4th consecutive weekly reading below 1 million mark, but the rate of improvement in the jobs market appeared to have slowed recently. https://t.co/7pEUQk80C8

What is the outlook for financial markets ahead of the first presidential debate and how are Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump doing in the polls? Find out from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/QQwAZTxZFg https://t.co/MSOw9DeSxe

Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.415%) S&P 500 (+0.417%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.466%) [delayed] -BBG

- Trump popularity slowly returning despite a surge of US-based coronavirus cases - Democrats drafting $2.4 trillion aid package as urgency for more stimulus swells - #AUDUSD testing key support at 0.7018 – will a break here accelerate the selloff? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/09/24/AUDUSD-at-Key-Support-Trump-Popularity-Edging-Up-Despite-Virus-Spike.html

Looks like the #nifty50 is heading for its worst week since early May (-6.08%), over 4 months ago, granted we still have Friday's session left $USDINR has also been climbing lately Might this continue? Stay tuned for a technical special later today! https://t.co/1vdbgAWs0s

The US Dollar could gain as it forms bullish technical formations against the Singapore Dollar and Malaysian Ringgit. USD/PHP may have bottomed, will USD/IDR rise next? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/3UIKmbLIvD https://t.co/vdL3w1KxIZ

Australian Dollar Outlook - via @DailyFX: AUD/USD bulls search for support around two-month lows as market sentiment seemingly improves, but the Aussie could remain under pressure as volatility lingers. Full Analysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/09/24/australian-dollar-outlook-aud-usd-drops-to-fresh-two-month-low.html $AUDUSD $AUD #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/HJqlMqAvt2

$USDCNH reversing lower after bursting over 1.5% from the yearly low. Could this be indicative of firming market sentiment? https://t.co/9CDc2Lukuc

Heads Up:🇬🇧 Gfk Consumer Confidence (SEP) due at 23:01 GMT (15min) Expected: -27 Previous: -27 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-24