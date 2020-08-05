US Dollar May Extend Losses as Gold Prices Surge With Stock Markets

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-08-05 22:00:00
US Dollar Price Action: USD Bears are Back - EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-05 14:09:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-05 17:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Trying to Break Strong Resistance
2020-08-05 12:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Just Behind the Nasdaq 100 in its Bid for a New High, Dow Jones Lags
2020-08-05 12:30:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil May Rise as USD/CAD Falls on Positioning Signals
2020-08-05 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-05 17:00:00
Gold Soars to a Fresh All-Time High, Silver at its Best Level in Seven-Years
2020-08-05 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes BoE Update on Tap
2020-08-05 19:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE 100 Heading Higher, GBP/USD Flat
2020-08-05 08:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-08-05 22:00:00
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Japanese Yen at Key Juncture, USD Rebound
2020-08-04 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @IGSquawk: APAC Opening Calls: #ASX 6050 +0.55% #NIKKEI 22520 +0.04% #HSI 25142 -0.17% #NIFTY 11126 +0.17% #A50 15325 +0.23%…
  • The Euro may pay the price for the EU’s stance on its digital sovereignty while the US Dollar eyes closely-scrutinized US fiscal stimulus talks.. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/Ga3DdHod7j https://t.co/VaIxZgd8ZD
  • $USDIDR still fell over the past 24 hours despite Indonesia's economy contracting for the first since since the 1997 Asia Financial Crisis GDP shrunk -5.3% y/y in Q2, worse than -4.7% expected Focus for #IDR likely remains on external risks #Indonesia https://t.co/jlprh89ciT https://t.co/0LkPNjvUq5
  • US Dollar May Extend Losses as Gold Prices Surge With Stock Markets - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/08/05/US-Dollar-May-Extend-Losses-as-Gold-Prices-Surge-With-Stock-Markets.html
  • The Fed's Economic Database has a series for Economic Policy Uncertainty in the US. Remains near record highs for data that goes back to 1985 https://t.co/SOUttxnBd4
  • “Google’s Fitbit deal has encountered some legal friction in the EU. How will Europe’s stance on digital sovereignty impact the #Euro? Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri’s here: https://t.co/Etz3MCuhQC https://t.co/oMaeQGUqqY
  • Trump says considering term-limited suspension of payroll tax - BBG
  • RT @FxWestwater: #SP500 Outlook: Options Traders Positioned for New All-Time High w/ @RichDvorakFX via @DailyFX $SPX https://t.co/8WkV…
  • Fed's Mester says there is not much support for going negative on rates - BBG
  • The Pound Sterling could continue its bullish trend if the Bank of England defers NIRP remarks. Get your $GBP market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/0qVLWRjqIm https://t.co/IbRF1eBx1w
US Dollar May Extend Losses as Gold Prices Surge With Stock Markets

US Dollar May Extend Losses as Gold Prices Surge With Stock Markets

2020-08-05 23:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, USD/INR, Bank of India Rate Decision, Gold Prices, Disney Stock – TALKING POINTS

  • US Dollar may extend losses as capital flees haven-linked Greenback
  • Asia-Pacific stocks, gold prices and crude oil could continue to rally
  • US Dollar index indicates selloff may deepen. Where might it slow down?

Wall Street stocks closed on Wednesday with a pep in their step. The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices closed 1.39, 0.64 and 0.52 percent higher, respectively. The first benchmark was carried by the movies & entertainment sub-sector, were in it Disney (DIS) contributed +77.01 points. It closed over nine percent higher for the day and added approximately $21 billion to its over $230b market cap.

Optimism in equities spilled over into foreign exchange and commodity markets. The petroleum-linked Norwegian Krone likely benefited from a rise in crude oil prices and strong appetite for growth-oriented assets. NOK’s rise came at the expense of the haven-linked US Dollar that continues to be battered in an high-risk threshold environment.

The US Dollar’s weakness may have also contributed to the continuous surge in gold prices as they comfortably traded above a record high of $2,000/oz. The precious metal’s rise has come on the heels of depressed yields – thereby decreasing the cost of holding a non-interest bearing asset – and speculation that monetary and fiscal stimulus efforts may cause future inflation to swell.

Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Trading Session

The winds of strong risk appetite may blow into Asia-Pacific trade and give a tailwind to cycle-sensitive assets at the expense of the US Dollar and anti-risk Japanese Yen. APAC stocks may rise in tandem with commodities and other growth-oriented asset classes. The Reserve Bank of India will be announcing its rate decision which could influence USD/INR dynamics.

To learn more about this event, be sure to follow ASEAN specialist Daniel Dubrovsky on Twitter @ddubrovskyFX

US Dollar Forecast: Selloff to Deepen?

Since topping at an 18-year high, the US Dollar has quickly retreated and shattered an over two-year support channel along its descent. The selloff accelerated after weeks of persistent friction eroded the slope of appreciation, subsequently leading to an over-four percent drop. Selling pressure may start abating around familiar support at 1.2185.

US Dollar Currency Basket Versus Euro, Japanese Yen, British Pound, Australian Dollar – Daily Chart

Chart showing US Dollar

USD index chart created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitriTwitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Up with Gold and Stocks as US Dollar Drops, EIA Eyed
Crude Oil Prices Up with Gold and Stocks as US Dollar Drops, EIA Eyed
2020-08-05 06:01:00
New Zealand Dollar Rallies on Stellar Jobs Data, AUD/NZD to Reverse?
New Zealand Dollar Rallies on Stellar Jobs Data, AUD/NZD to Reverse?
2020-08-04 23:00:00
GBP/USD Cracks 1.30 on USD Demand, Volatility Lurking in USD/TRY - US Market Open
GBP/USD Cracks 1.30 on USD Demand, Volatility Lurking in USD/TRY - US Market Open
2020-08-04 13:45:00
Gold Prices May Fall If Markets Make Good on Bearish Chart Setup
Gold Prices May Fall If Markets Make Good on Bearish Chart Setup
2020-08-04 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.