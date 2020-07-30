Australian Dollar Eyes Chinese Manufacturing Data After FAANG Earnings

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Relief Bounce Fades After 2Q GDP Collapse Reported
2020-07-30 13:40:00
German Quarterly GDP Falls at The Fastest Rate in 50 Years, EUR/USD Little Changed
2020-07-30 08:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Curbs Supply Cut as GDP Growth Curtails
2020-07-30 21:15:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-07-30 19:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-07-30 19:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks Survive Fed, How About Earnings?
2020-07-30 16:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-07-30 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: After All-Time Highs, Time for Profit Taking? - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-07-30 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Struggling to Break Above 1.30
2020-07-30 08:00:00
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD Analysis. US Dollar At a Turning Point?
2020-07-30 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-07-29 15:30:00
US Recession Watch, July 2020 - Shapes of the Recovery: J-Curve
2020-07-29 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Unemployment Rate (JUN) due at 23:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 3.1% Previous: 2.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-30
  • - QoQ US GDP data printed worst annualized contraction on record - #FAANG earnings pushed stocks higher, reinforced bullish tech rally - #AUDUSD teetering at critical resistance could precede tilting over https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/07/30/Australian-Dollar-Eyes-Chinese-Manufacturing-Data-After-FAANG-Earnings.html
  • Is the Australian Dollar in the process of getting ready for a turn lower? $AUDUSD appears to be trading within a Rising Wedge chart pattern recently on the 4-hour chart below Learn more about what this could mean here - https://www.dailyfx.com/education/technical-analysis-chart-patterns/rising-wedge.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/agJJsEIeMx
  • Can sellers take out the confluent 1.3315 spot on the USD/CAD chart? This week has already seen bears take a step back on two different occasions before a test could show in the confluent area. Find out from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/kw9cwn6q9F https://t.co/6rAnKQwOva
  • Ain't that the truth https://t.co/Vp2LLLXbZJ
  • RT @sahilkapur: NEWS: The Senate has adjourned until Monday afternoon with no action on coronavirus relief. Federal unemployment benefits…
  • The US Dollar sell-off is poised to complete a sixth weekly decline to fresh yearly lows into confluence support – look for a reaction down here with the shorts vulnerable near-term. Get your $USD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/h32ZioN6Rs https://t.co/z9FvTlkNZo
  • Trump: - Blanket shutdown is not a viable long-term strategy - Small shutdowns can be helpful but not for long (BBG) #coronavirus
  • Trump says a blanket shutdown not viable for a long-term strategy - BBG
  • The US 10-year Treasury yield closed the day out at 0.546%. As far as I can see in historical, that is a record low close. But, yeah, Apple stock split. Reminds me of the trope 'I can't eat an ipad'. That was in reference to inflation setting back in 2011. Different today...
Australian Dollar Eyes Chinese Manufacturing Data After FAANG Earnings

Australian Dollar Eyes Chinese Manufacturing Data After FAANG Earnings

2020-07-30 23:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Coronavirus, FAANG Earnings – TALKING POINTS

  • QoQ US GDP data printed worst annualized contraction on record
  • FAANG earnings pushed stocks higher, reinforced bullish tech rally
  • AUD/USD teetering at critical resistance could precede tilting over

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 index closed 0.85 and 0.38 percent lower, respectively, while the tech-leaning Nasdaq benchmark ended +0.43 percent for the day. Stocks were hit hard after advanced, US GDP data for Q2 showed a 32.9 percent contraction, the fastest on record on an annualized, quarter-on-quarter basis. Having said that, the figure was not as bad as the -34.5 percent estimate.

Personal consumption also took hit at -34.6 percent, though also not as hard as analysts had expected with forecasts of -34.5 percent. Tech giants Facebook, Apple, Amazon, and Google – part of the FAANG group – released better-than-expected earnings and pushed the market cap of these companies over $5 trillion.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

The coronavirus pandemic, while devastating the global economy, has arguably been a long-term tailwind for these companies. Their economies of scale allowed them to weather the storm better than their smaller, higher cost-per-unit peers. Furthermore, working-from-home policies have placed greater demand for digital services amid government-enforced lockdown measures. This may help explain the tech sector’s impressive rally.

Foreign exchange markets broadly reflected a risk-on tilt with the Australian and New Zealand Dollars closing in the green at the expense of the haven-linked US Dollar. The petroleum-linked Canadian Dollar and Norwegian Krone were dragged lower in what appears to have been a sharp decline in oil prices that rippled out to assets affiliated with the cycle-sensitive commodity.

Friday’s Asia-Pacific Trading Session

The China-data-sensitive Australian Dollar may extend its rally if manufacturing and services PMI out of the Asian giant shows a better-than-expected print. Analysts are anticipating prints of 50.8 and 54.5, respectively, above the key 50.00 threshold that distinguishes a contractionary or expansionary outlook among purchasing managers. Jubilance from FAANG earnings may lift market spirit and amplify AUD’s gains.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Analysis

AUD/USD is showing alarming hesitation as it trades on a proverbial blade’s edge at the lower tier of the 0.7206 to 0.7181 resistance range. The short-bodied nature of the candle hints an underlying lack of confidence of clearing the upper crust. Consequently, if traders believe that in the short-term there is little room to rise but a lot of space to fall, this turn of sentiment may cast a bearish shadow over AUD/USD.

AUD/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing AUD/USD

AUD/USD chart created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitriTwitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices May Struggle as the Fed Moves to Wait-and-See Mode
Gold Prices May Struggle as the Fed Moves to Wait-and-See Mode
2020-07-30 06:13:00
NZD/JPY Outlook Bullish After FOMC Rate Decision, Powell Briefing
NZD/JPY Outlook Bullish After FOMC Rate Decision, Powell Briefing
2020-07-29 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall if the Fed Dithers on Stimulus Boost
Crude Oil Prices May Fall if the Fed Dithers on Stimulus Boost
2020-07-29 01:00:00
AUD May Extend Rally on CPI Data Despite Regional Political Risks
AUD May Extend Rally on CPI Data Despite Regional Political Risks
2020-07-28 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.