EUR/USD
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Nosedives Ahead of Markit PMI Data
2020-07-23 18:40:00
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Rips to Fresh 2020 High- Breakout Levels
2020-07-23 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-23 14:00:00
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-22 23:20:00
2020-07-22 23:20:00
Wall Street
S&P 500 Slips, Nasdaq Tumbles as Stocks Wince at Jobless Claims
2020-07-23 21:50:00
S&P 500 in Corona-gap, Dow Jones Lagging; Can Nasdaq Continue to Lead?
2020-07-23 12:30:00
Gold
Gold Price Forecast: All-Time Highs Come into Focus - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-07-23 15:30:00
US Dollar, Gold, Silver Price Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-07-23 09:30:00
GBP/USD
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: Further Gains Likely for GBP/USD
2020-07-23 08:00:00
USD Breakdown Slows: Can Buyers Swing a Pullback? EURUSD, GBPUSD
2020-07-22 18:50:00
USD/JPY
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-23 14:00:00
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-22 23:20:00
2020-07-22 23:20:00
Real Time News
  • - Technology stocks cratered in Wall Street trade after alarming jobless data print - Australian Dollar selling pressure could rise as US-China continue to escalate - #AUDNZD retreating from five-year resistance again – where will it go next? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/07/23/AUD-May-Erase-Gains-Amid-US-China-Tension-After-Tech-Stocks-Cratered.html
  • 🇬🇧 Gfk Consumer Confidence (JUL) Actual: -27 Expected: -26 Previous: -30 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-23
  • CME RAISES COMEX 5000 SILVER FUTURES (SI) MARGINS BY 12.5% TO $9,000 PER CONTRACT FROM $8,000 FOR JULY.... and so it begins. CME last raised margin requirements by 12.5% on March 26th https://t.co/hvNG2YjbYJ
  • 🇳🇿 Balance of Trade (JUN) Actual: N$426M Previous: N$1253M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-23
  • The ASX 200 stock index continues to struggle at key resistance as rising cases of Covid-19 and escalating US-China tensions sour investor sentiment. Get your #ASX 200 market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/i7x8RtQfZM https://t.co/KcDqPwWEm6
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Balance of Trade (JUN) due at 22:45 GMT (15min) Previous: N$1253M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-23
  • Will the great lockdown yield a V shaped recovery- Tune into @CVecchioFX market update here: https://t.co/eZF3pPoyS9 https://t.co/4Bwoe27Xad
  • $USD has faced heightened selling pressure as safe-haven demand evaporates. Get your $USD market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/x0E6zq6cfZ https://t.co/4rnXboOhzZ
  • Trump says he would like to see payroll tax cut, would be very good for workers $SPX
  • There is a lot of very high level event risk next week (Fed, Western 2Q GDP updates, FAANG earnings, etc); but my top day for event risk is Thursday with Germany GDP; Mexico GDP; US GDP; Amazon, Google, Apple earnings.
AUD May Erase Gains Amid US-China Tension After Tech Stocks Cratered

AUD May Erase Gains Amid US-China Tension After Tech Stocks Cratered

2020-07-23 23:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, New Zealand Dollar, Coronavirus, US-China Relations – TALKING POINTS

  • Technology stocks cratered in Wall Street trade after alarming jobless data print
  • Australian Dollar selling pressure could rise as US-China continue to escalate
  • AUD/NZD retreating from five-year resistance again – where will it go next?

Stocks on Wall Street ended on a gloomy note. The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices closed 1.31, 1.23 and 2.29 percent lower, respectively. In the S&P 500 benchmark, information technology took the hardest hit, specifically under the technology hardware, storage & peripherals subcomponent. Apple Inc – the second largest company in the index’s weighting system – fell and helped drag the S&P 500 lower.

Amazon and Microsoft – also considered to be index heavy weights – were also steeped in red which contributed to the overall decline across US equity markets, specifically for the technology sector. Stocks were hit hard after initial jobless claims data – a highly-scrutinized statistic amid the pandemic – showed a worse-than-expected print.

These claims jumped by 1416k, far above the 1300k estimate and reinforced fear about the severity and duration of the virus-induced recession. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave an arguably provocative speech on US-China relations shortly after the government ordered the shutdown of the Chinese consulate in Houston. Beijing has vowed to retaliate but has not made it clear how.

Friday’s Asia-Pacific Trading Session

Asia-Pacific trade brings a light raft of economic data which will likely then put the focus for investors on fundamental themes. Escalating US-China trade tensions will likely continue to dampen sentiment and punish-cycle-sensitive assets like AUD and NZD while giving a tailwind to USD and JPY. Sentiment-linked commodities like crude oil may also suffer with the risk of gold and silver retracing some of their recent gains.

AUD/NZD Analysis

AUD/NZD has struggled to break above a five-year descending resistance channel despite spiking 6.30 percent from the March lows. The rejection at the slope of depreciation with follow-through could signal the start of a broader decline. Downside momentum may slow at the first layer of support at 1.0521, but if selling pressure remains acute it could open the door to testing a secondary substrate at 1.0484.

AUD/NZD – Daily Chart

Chart showing AUD/NZD

AUD/NZD chart created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitriTwitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Gold Prices Eye Record High, Rising with Stocks as the Dollar Falls
Gold Prices Eye Record High, Rising with Stocks as the Dollar Falls
2020-07-23 06:38:00
Australian Dollar Outlook Bullish After AUD/USD Crossed Key Threshold
Australian Dollar Outlook Bullish After AUD/USD Crossed Key Threshold
2020-07-22 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as US-China Tensions Heat Up
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as US-China Tensions Heat Up
2020-07-22 06:39:00
Brent Oil Gains, EUR/USD Surges on EU Summit Deal. APAC Stocks to Rise?
Brent Oil Gains, EUR/USD Surges on EU Summit Deal. APAC Stocks to Rise?
2020-07-21 23:00:00
AUD/NZD
