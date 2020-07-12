We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
USD May Fall Vaccine Hope, AUD Rattled by US-China Trade War

USD May Fall Vaccine Hope, AUD Rattled by US-China Trade War

2020-07-12 23:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

Trade War, Covid-19 Pandemic, Coronavirus Vaccine, AUD/USD – TALKING POINTS

  • US Dollar may retreat with the anti-risk Japanese Yen on Covid-19 hope
  • However, they could also rise vs AUD and NZD on renewed US-China trade tension
  • AUD/USD congestive cocoon will eventually have to decide which way to break out

At the end of Wall Street trade on Friday, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices closed 1.44, 1.05 and 0.66 percent higher. Investors’ optimism was lifted after Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) published a report saying that its antiviral drug Remdesvir showed promising signs of treating coronavirus-infected patients. The data showed that patients at risk of dying from Covid-19 was reduced by 62 percent. GILD stocks subsequently jumped over two percent.

However, buoyancy in stocks was not as clearly reflected in foreign exchange markets. While initially showing a risk-on tilt – which pushed the haven-linked US Dollar and Japanese Yen lower – comments from US President Donald Trump shifted this dynamic. He said that it is highly unlikely that a “Phase 2” trade deal with China will occur at this time.

Equity markets shrugged at this comment. However, the China-sensitive Australian and New Zealand Dollars fell while the Greenback rose. The relatively indifferent reaction by US equity markets suggests that medical metrics and vaccine-related reports are the markets’ biggest focus – at least for now. Crude oil prices ended the day higher along with the petroleum-linked Norwegian Krone.

Monday’s Asia-Pacific Trading Session

With a relatively sparse data docket, traders will likely place their focus on themes like the coronavirus and renewed US-China trade tensions. AUD and NZD may extend declines on Asian geopolitic risks, including the situation in Hong Kong after Beijing passed a sweeping national security law. In this environment, the anti-risk JPY and USD may rise against these two sentiment-geared currencies.

However, hope for a Covid-19 vaccine could hurt the Yen and Dollar’s prospects versus other non-China-sensitive currencies. Asia-Pacific stocks may rise, though the Hang Seng Index may remain at the mercy of geopolitical stress amid a spike in Hong Kong virus cases. To learn more about the impact of international affairs on financial markets, be sure to follow me on Twitter @ZabelinDimitri.

AUD/USD Analysis

AUD/USD continues to trade within a narrow but critical inflection range between 0.6911 and 0.7018. The pair’s indecision over the past few weeks indicates a lack of confidence in upside potential, but also hesitation in throwing in the proverbial towel. A break above or below these parameters with meaningful follow-through could signal either the resumption of the prior uptrend or the start of a notable retreat.

AUD/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing AUD/USD

AUD/USD chart created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitriTwitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

