NZD/JPY May Fall as US-China Tensions Escalate Over Hong Kong

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of The Latest US Jobs Report
2020-07-02 11:25:00
DAX 30, EUR/USD Poised to Rise with US Jobs Data in View
2020-07-02 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as FOMC Minutes Help Form Double Top
2020-07-01 06:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Awaits Canada GDP Data
2020-06-30 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Outlook: Dow Eyes China Tension & Dollar-Yuan
2020-07-02 19:30:00
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 React to June 2020 Jobs Data
2020-07-02 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 React to June 2020 Jobs Data
2020-07-02 12:30:00
Gold Prices at Risk if US Jobs Data Cools Fed Stimulus Prospects
2020-07-02 06:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Begins Countdown to Hard Brexit - The End is Nigh?
2020-07-02 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Facing New Test at 1.25
2020-07-02 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-07-01 18:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Rebound Losing Steam Ahead of June NFP
2020-07-01 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jun 11, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/GBP weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Ggj5Sm6lLb
  • The outlook for the S&P 500 seems to have become more important than the price of crude #oil for some energy sector ETFs. Will this dynamic last and what are the risks ahead?Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/jCuUCdTfPw https://t.co/O9ZhA6Q4bZ
  • Mexico #Covid19 cases rise by a daily record of 6, 741, bringing the country's total to 238, 511 (BBG)
  • The British Pound, US Dollar and Australian Dollar may experience higher-than-usual volatility ahead of a plethora of cross-continental geopolitical risks amid a spike in Covid-19 cases. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/XZoxGkbKOt https://t.co/6Ln33U9kV9
  • 🇬🇧 Gfk Consumer Confidence Final (JUN) Actual: -27 Previous: -30 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-02
  • Asia Preview⬇️ - US stocks spiked on jobs data, Treasury lifeline to distressed airlines - Risk-on tilt could be derailed by US-China tensions over Hong Kong - #NZDJPY trading on the cusp of key resistance – what happens now? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/07/02/NZDJPY-May-Fall-as-US-China-Tensions-Escalate-Over-Hong-Kong.html
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Gfk Consumer Confidence Final (JUN) due at 23:01 GMT (15min) Previous: -36 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-02
  • Understanding the US-Mexico relationship and how the ebb and flow of economic activity in the former impacts the latter is crucial for trading USD/MXN. Get your $USDMXN market update from @ZabelinDimitri and @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/oCRV13zbF0 https://t.co/gSzGAUJx4F
  • RT @FxWestwater: S&P 500 Rallies as Key Insiders Dump Stock, Traders Add Shorts - @DailyFX $SPX $SPY https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/07/02/SP-500-Rallies-as-Key-Insiders-Dump-Stock-Traders-Add-Shorts.html https://t…
  • The Dow Jones may rise based on signals from trader positioning, placing the focus on resistance ahead. This is as the S&P 500 pressures a key falling trend line, will it hold? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/UvXqX50YIp https://t.co/rr2s58Zyls
NZD/JPY May Fall as US-China Tensions Escalate Over Hong Kong

NZD/JPY May Fall as US-China Tensions Escalate Over Hong Kong

2020-07-02 23:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

New Zealand Dollar, Japanese Yen, NZD/JPY, Coronavirus – TALKING POINTS

  • US stocks spiked on jobs data, Treasury lifeline to distressed airlines
  • Risk-on tilt could be derailed by US-China tensions over Hong Kong
  • NZD/JPY trading on the cusp of key resistance – what happens now?

US equity markets ended on an upbeat note with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices closing 0.36, 0.45 and 0.52 percent higher, respectively. Better-than-expected US jobs data helped buttress investors’ buoyancy along with news that the US Treasury is considering additional stimulus to distressed airlines. Spreads on credit defaults swaps for insuring corporate debt across the risk spectrum showed signs of relaxation.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Foreign exchange markets reflected a strong risk-on tilt with the cycle-sensitive New Zealand and Australian Dollars ending as Wall Street trade’s champions. This came at the expense of the anti-risk Japanese Yen and US Dollar who were punished by traders prioritizing returns over liquidity. Soft and hard commodities were mostly up for the day with Brent closing 1.76 percent higher.

Friday’s Asia-Pacific Trading Session

A relatively sparse data docket may mean that traders will be placing more of an emphasis on macro-fundamental themes over statistical publications. Bilateral stress in geopolitical relations between Beijing and Washington over the former’s passage of a sweeping national security bill for Hong Kong could undermine market mood. In a risk-off environment, NZD/JPY may pull back along with emerging market FX, stocks, and other sentiment-driven assets.

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill that would penalize banks who do business with Chinese lawmakers affiliated with Beijing’s new national security laws. It was subsequently passed along to the Senate who quickly approved it and sent it to the White House. Donald Trump’s approval would likely strain already-fragile US-China relations and cast a dark shadow over sentiment.

NZD/JPY Technical Analysis

NZD/JPY closed just under the top tier of the narrow but critical, two-layered inflection range between 69.897 and 70.000. The wick on the most recent candle indicated a strong desire to climb above that range, but the lack of follow-through signaled an underlying uncertainty. If NZD/JPY again fails to clear this ceiling, it could put the pair’s upside potential into doubt and cause it to pullback.

NZD/JPY – Daily Chart

Chart showing NZD/JPY

NZD/JPY chart created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitriTwitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices at Risk if US Jobs Data Cools Fed Stimulus Prospects
Gold Prices at Risk if US Jobs Data Cools Fed Stimulus Prospects
2020-07-02 06:15:00
NZD/JPY May Clear Resistance Despite Hong Kong Geopolitical Tension
NZD/JPY May Clear Resistance Despite Hong Kong Geopolitical Tension
2020-07-01 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as FOMC Minutes Help Form Double Top
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as FOMC Minutes Help Form Double Top
2020-07-01 06:00:00
AUD/JPY May Rise But Hong Kong Geopolitical Risk May Curb Gains
AUD/JPY May Rise But Hong Kong Geopolitical Risk May Curb Gains
2020-06-30 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/JPY
News & Analysis at your fingertips.