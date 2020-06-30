AUD/JPY May Rise But Hong Kong Geopolitical Risk May Curb Gains

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, S&P 500 Grasp on to Support Ahead of Q3, H2 2020 Open
2020-06-30 18:48:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD at Technical Support Pivot into July Open
2020-06-30 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Awaits Canada GDP Data
2020-06-30 06:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Crude Oil and EURAUD Stage Head-and-Shoulders Patterns
2020-06-29 20:15:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Outlook: Dow Eyes China Tension & Dollar-Yuan
2020-06-30 21:30:00
Dow Jones to Lead Asia's Rebound, Nikkei 225 Eyes Resistance
2020-06-30 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls on Parade, Still - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-06-30 17:30:00
Market Sentiment: Strong China PMI Fails to Lift AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD | Webinar
2020-06-30 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment: Strong China PMI Fails to Lift AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD | Webinar
2020-06-30 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Outlook Still Bleak, FTSE Sliding Too
2020-06-30 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Eyes 200-MA, S&P 500 Descending Triangle in Play
2020-06-30 07:00:00
USD/JPY Reversal Ahead of May Low Sets Stage for Rebound in July
2020-06-27 10:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #AUDJPY May Rise But #HongKong Geopolitical Risk May Curb Gains - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/06/30/AUDJPY-May-Rise-But-Hong-Kong-Geopolitical-Risk-May-Curb-Gains.html
  • The Nasdaq posted a quarterly return of roughly 30% and surpassed key psychological levels. Get your #Nasdaq market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/My0OIiJ7tB https://t.co/gKZvs1mLtL
  • Another downgrade in US-China diplomatic relations. Will it translate into further economic sanctions though? https://t.co/ln4ijYQ3Dp
  • 🇳🇿 Building Permits MoM (MAY) Actual: 35.6% Previous: -6.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-30
  • 🇦🇺 Ai Group Manufacturing Index (JUN) Actual: 51.5 Previous: 41.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-30
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Building Permits MoM (MAY) due at 22:45 GMT (15min) Previous: -6.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-30
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Ai Group Manufacturing Index (JUN) due at 22:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 41.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-30
  • Just a heads up, this week's session is occurring an hour earlier than usual. Will be resuming the discussion on market mood and trader positioning around recent gains in equities. Sign up below! https://t.co/1SQ75Un9bp
  • Join @ddubrovskyFX 's #webinar at 7:00 PM ET/11:00 AM GMT to find out what information you can gain from knowing what other traders are buying or selling. Register here: https://t.co/Bb3CTCTm44 https://t.co/H7VK08f7rA
  • "Stock Market Outlook: Dow Eyes China Tension & Dollar-Yuan" (via @DailyFX) A few snippets from my latest take on stocks and festering #tradewar tension between the world's largest two economies. $DJI $YM_F $USD $CNH https://t.co/8UoAOPDYiP
AUD/JPY May Rise But Hong Kong Geopolitical Risk May Curb Gains

AUD/JPY May Rise But Hong Kong Geopolitical Risk May Curb Gains

2020-06-30 23:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

AUD/JPY Technical Analysis, US Data, Powell Testimony, Coronavirus – TALKING POINTS

  • Wall Street equity markets were aided by positive sentiment data and shrugged at virus statistics
  • GBP rose on positive Brexit news. Buoyancy during US session could spill over into Asia-Pacific
  • AUD/JPY broke out of key resistance with a bold stride – will it retest 7-month resistance again?

US equity markets ended another day on an upbeat note with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq indices closing 0.85, 1.54, and 1.87 percent higher, respectively. Better-than-expected sentiment data helped to buoy market mood ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s congressional testimony to the House Financial Services Committee.

Mr. Powell assured policymakers that the banking system is very strong, but they are not looking into raising bank capital standards in light of the unprecedented crisis. He warned that an avalanche of small business failures could have a significant impact on growth, making note that a second virus outbreak could undermine confidence. Stock markets trimmed some of their gains as the comments broke headlines.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Mr. Mnuchin’s position was notably more optimistic. He said that the US is in a strong position to recover due to lawmakers’ response to the virus early on. He added that he will work with congress in July on additional fiscal measures. On the foreign front, the Treasury Secretary expects for China to live up to the legal stipulations outlined in “Phase 1” of the Sino-US trade agreement.

Foreign exchange markets reflected a risk-on tilt in market mood, with the cycle-sensitive Australian, New Zealand and Canadian Dollars closing higher at the expense of the Japanese Yen, US Dollar and Euro. The British Pound was also among the winners after EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said a Brexit deal before the December 31 deadline was possible.

Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Trading Session

A relatively sparse data docket places the focus for FX traders on market mood. The jubilance during Wall Street trade may echo into Asia-Pacific markets and amplify the prior session’s risk-on dynamics. Having said that, geopolitical risks in Hong Kong after Beijing’s passage of a sweeping national security bill continues to be a regional wildcard that could curb investors’ enthusiasm and pressure growth-oriented assets.

AUD/JPY Analysis

AUD/JPY may be on the verge of a bullish spike after the pair cleared descending resistance that formed at the top of the early-January swing-high at 76.320. AUD/JPY’s ascent may encounter some friction again if it retests resistance, but if the pair manages to clear it with follow-through, it could signal the start of an accelerated recovery. This may in turn inspire additional buyers to enter the market and push AUD/JPY higher.

AUD/JPY – Daily Chart

Chart showing AUD/JPY

AUD/JPY chart created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitriTwitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Awaits Canada GDP Data
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Awaits Canada GDP Data
2020-06-30 06:00:00
AUD/JPY May Bloom if Chinese PMI Data Kindles Risk Appetite
AUD/JPY May Bloom if Chinese PMI Data Kindles Risk Appetite
2020-06-29 23:00:00
AUD, APAC Stocks May Extend Losses on Growing Covid-19 Cases
AUD, APAC Stocks May Extend Losses on Growing Covid-19 Cases
2020-06-28 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as a Double Top Takes Shape
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as a Double Top Takes Shape
2020-06-26 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/JPY
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.