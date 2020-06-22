We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
AUD/USD, APAC Stocks May Rise. Will Geopolitics Undercut Gains?

AUD/USD, APAC Stocks May Rise. Will Geopolitics Undercut Gains?

2020-06-22 23:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, US Dollar, US Equity Markets – TALKING POINTS

  • Australian Dollar’s rise with equities on Wall Street may echo into Asia-Pacific markets
  • Investor’s buoyancy could be interrupted by resurgence in regional geopolitical strains
  • AUD/USD rejected at key resistance again – will capitulation inspire bearish sentiment?

Wall Street traded started the week off on an upbeat note with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices ending the day 0.59, 0.65, and 1.11 percent higher, respectively. Foreign exchange markets also reflected a risk-on tilt with the Australian and New Zealand Dollars closing in some cases over 1.1 percent against some of their G10 counterparts.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Meanwhile, the anti-risk Japanese Yen and US Dollar were punished in an environment that favored returns over liquidity. Crude oil prices clocked in gains just a hair over 3.20 percent with gold just under one percent. Corporate credit markets for investment-grade debt showed signs of easing with the spread of credit defaults swaps having narrowed a little over 2 basis points.

Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Trading Session

With a relatively light data docket, Asia-Pacific markets will likely place their focus on macro-fundamental narratives like the coronavirus and developments in regional geopolitics. The situation between China and India continues to be a point of uncertainty. In the current situation, an escalation of tensions between two nuclear powers during economically-fragile times could amplify the cross-border effect of the conflict.

In that scenario, risk-oriented assets like equities, NZD, AUD and emerging market currencies would likely be vulnerable to higher rates of liquidation. Conversely, the haven-linked Greenback and Japanese Yen may rise amid the uncertainty. Barring these developments, Asia-Pacific trade may echo Wall Street’s rosy session and help extend the Australian Dollar’s rise and continue to pressure USD and JPY.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

AUD/USD was rejected at the lower tier of a technically-significant resistance range between 0.6911 and 0.7018. Its failure to crack that ceiling could signal a lack of confidence and may in turn inspire sellers to enter the market. A pullback could see the pair retest a familiar point of friction at 0.6642, and if that floor cracks, the basement at 0.6528 may be exposed.

AUD/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing AUD/USD

AUD/USD chart created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitriTwitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

